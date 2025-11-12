South Africa
    Location Bank releases SME White Paper to help businesses win and grow in the digital economy

    Location Bank today announced the release of a new SME white paper, “Driving Visibility, Growth and Efficiency in a Digital-First Economy,” outlining how structured, accurate, and scalable location data helps small and medium businesses win more high-intent customers, protect reputation, and unlock cost-efficient growth across Google, Apple Maps, Facebook, Waze, and other discovery surfaces.
    Issued by Location Bank
    12 Nov 2025
    The paper highlights the market shift toward zero-click search and AI-powered discovery, where verified local data increasingly determines who gets found first. Key findings include that 76% of local searches on smartphones lead to an in-person visit within a day, 28% result in a purchase, and over 65% of Google searches are now zero-click, reinforcing why SMEs must prioritise location optimisation to remain visible and trusted.

    “SMEs don’t need bigger budgets to compete. They need cleaner data, better listings, and consistent engagement where customers are already searching,” said Neil Clarence co-founder of Location Bank. “This white paper shows how to turn location presence into measurable ROI with practical steps any business can implement.”

    What the white paper covers

    • Why location optimisation matters for SMEs: Improving visibility, trust, and conversion via complete and consistent listings across major platforms.

    • Cost-efficient growth vs paid media: How an optimised Google Business Profile can outperform traditional paid channels for many SMEs.

    • Operational insights: Using local analytics to understand searches, clicks, calls, directions, and competitor benchmarks, then act on them.

    • Reputation at scale: Consolidated reviews and response workflows to build trust and protect brand equity.

    For multi-location brands

    The paper also outlines 10 wins for multi-location organisations, from 100% data accuracy and compliance through to real-time updates, active engagement, customer intelligence, and instant branch-level pages that elevate discoverability and service.

    The white paper is available now click here

    Location Bank
    Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.
