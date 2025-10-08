Trending
Location Bank launches Ai Newsfeed
Location Bank announces the release of Ai Newsfeed, a daily intelligence update inside the Location Bank dashboard that distills ROI, reputation, rankings and more into one concise, action-ready summary. Instead of trawling multiple dashboards, teams get the key signals and can click straight through to full reports with the correct date range already applied.
“Data only creates value when it turns into action,” said Zenobia Ballim, product owner at Location Bank. “Ai Newsfeed cuts through the noise and shows important highlights.”
What’s inside AI Newsfeed?
- ROI – 30-day performance breakdown with top branch ROI
- Reputation management – seven-day ratings view with top and lowest performers, comments, sentiment, and full review access
- Gauge – 30-day summary of top/bottom branches by views and actions, plus Top Five search queries
- Q&A – seven-day summary of GBP customer questions with direct link to details.
- Rank tracking – 30-day overview of visibility shifts, top keyword, biggest drop, and worst-performing keywords.
Ai Newsfeed is now available to all Location Bank clients globally.
To learn more about Ai Newsfeed click here.
About Location Bank
Location Bank is a global leader in martech, helping brands centralise, optimise, and measure their digital location presence across platforms. By combining advanced data management with cutting-edge AI, Location Bank empowers businesses to drive discoverability, engagement, and measurable growth at scale.
