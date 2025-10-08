South Africa
Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

eatbigfishBusiness and Arts South AfricaAfriGISLocation BankJoe PublicPublicis Groupe AfricaDentsuPrimedia BroadcastingBMi ResearchaHead Marketing ServicesBroad MediaRogerwilcoMultiChoiceClockworkThe Rooms NetworkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
More...

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Location Bank launches Ai Newsfeed

    Location Bank announces the release of Ai Newsfeed, a daily intelligence update inside the Location Bank dashboard that distills ROI, reputation, rankings and more into one concise, action-ready summary. Instead of trawling multiple dashboards, teams get the key signals and can click straight through to full reports with the correct date range already applied.
    Issued by Location Bank
    8 Oct 2025
    8 Oct 2025
    Location Bank launches Ai Newsfeed

    “Data only creates value when it turns into action,” said Zenobia Ballim, product owner at Location Bank. “Ai Newsfeed cuts through the noise and shows important highlights.”

    What’s inside AI Newsfeed?

    1. ROI – 30-day performance breakdown with top branch ROI

    2. Reputation management – seven-day ratings view with top and lowest performers, comments, sentiment, and full review access

    3. Gauge – 30-day summary of top/bottom branches by views and actions, plus Top Five search queries

    4. Q&A – seven-day summary of GBP customer questions with direct link to details.

    5. Rank tracking – 30-day overview of visibility shifts, top keyword, biggest drop, and worst-performing keywords.

    Ai Newsfeed is now available to all Location Bank clients globally.

    To learn more about Ai Newsfeed click here.

    About Location Bank

    Location Bank is a global leader in martech, helping brands centralise, optimise, and measure their digital location presence across platforms. By combining advanced data management with cutting-edge AI, Location Bank empowers businesses to drive discoverability, engagement, and measurable growth at scale.

    Read more: Location Bank, Zenobia Ballim
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Location Bank
    Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz