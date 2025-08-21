Subscribe & Follow
Location Bank launches Profile Completeness Tool
Location Bank, South Africa’s leading digital location management platform, has announced the launch of its new tool featured on the dashboard, designed to help multi-location brands maximise their visibility and have a complete and optimised Google Business Profile, as well as across other key endpoints such as Apple Maps, Bing, Tom Tom, Here, and Facebook.
With research showing that incomplete or inaccurate profiles lead to missed customer opportunities, with Location Bank’s Profile Completeness Tool, a solution that scores each location’s profile, pinpoints missing details, and provides quick, actionable steps to reach 100% optimisation.
“Your digital presence is your online shopfront. If it’s incomplete, customers may never even know you exist,” said product owner Zenobia at Location Bank.
“This tool gives brands the insights and capabilities they need to be found, trusted, and chosen across search, maps, and beyond.”
The Profile Completeness Tool breaks profile optimisation into three clear tiers:
- Basic – core business details like contact info, hours, and category.
- Advanced – engagement boosters including logo, description, and keywords.
- Rich – conversion drivers such as images, attributes, and booking or menu links.
By achieving completeness across all tiers, brands can improve search rankings, boost engagement, and convert more searchers into paying customers.
About Location Bank
Location Bank is a tech-driven business that helps multi-location brands manage their digital presence, improve online reputation, and drive customer engagement. Through innovative tools and data-driven insights, Location Bank ensures businesses are visible, consistent, and competitive across all major digital platforms.
