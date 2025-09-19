Location Bank introduces AI Bru

Location Bank announces the launch of AI Bru, a first-of-its-kind, always-on assistant designed to transform how brands manage, measure, and optimise their digital presence.

Why “AI Bru”?

AI Bru combines advanced artificial intelligence with a distinctly local touch and is a friendly term for brother or buddy, someone you can trust and rely on. The name captures the essence of the product: a smart, approachable assistant that feels like part of your team.

Built directly into the Location Bank platform, AI Bru acts as a friendly, human-like teammate who never switches off. From answering complex performance questions to guiding navigation and automating tasks, AI Bru simplifies workflows and empowers teams to make smarter decisions in real time.

“Every brand leader we speak to wants two things: speed and clarity,” said Zenobia Ballim, product owner at Location Bank. “AI Bru delivers exactly that: an intelligent assistant that’s always ready, locally relevant, and capable of turning complex dashboards into clear, actionable answers in seconds.”

Why AI Bru matters

Always on – AI Bru works 24/7, ready to answer questions, surface insights, and automate repetitive tasks.

– AI Bru works 24/7, ready to answer questions, surface insights, and automate repetitive tasks. Always local – with locally relevant tone and context, Bru communicates naturally and adapts to the market in which your brand operates.

– with locally relevant tone and context, Bru communicates naturally and adapts to the market in which your brand operates. Always helpful – whether it’s generating reports, navigating features, or analysing reviews, AI Bru saves time and simplifies decision making.

Key capabilities

Instant answers: Get context-aware responses to performance, reputation, and ranking questions in seconds.

Get context-aware responses to performance, reputation, and ranking questions in seconds. Guided navigation: Move through complex dashboards with ease Bru helps you find exactly what you need.

Move through complex dashboards with ease Bru helps you find exactly what you need. Task automation: From report generation to trend spotting, Bru eliminates manual work.

From report generation to trend spotting, Bru eliminates manual work. Human-like intelligence: AI Bru feels less like software and more like a colleague approachable, helpful, and always relevant.

From complexity to clarity

For brands managing hundreds or thousands of locations, the burden of scattered data, fragmented reviews, and multiple dashboards can be overwhelming. AI Bru bridges this gap by delivering clarity instantly, reducing the need for training, and ensuring every team member from executives to frontline managers has a productivity partner at their side.

Availability

AI Bru is now available to all Location Bank clients globally. To see AI Bru in action, click here.

About Location Bank

Location Bank is a global leader in martech, helping brands centralise, optimise, and measure their digital location presence across platforms. By combining advanced data management with cutting-edge AI, Location Bank empowers businesses to drive discoverability, engagement, and measurable growth at scale.



