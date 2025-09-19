South Africa
Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Location BankTractor OutdoorPrimedia StudiosRed & YellowMoonsportProvantageMann MadeCEM Africa SummitSafreaeatbigfishMscsportsmyrklTopco MediaEbony+IvoryBrave GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Agency expands commerce division as shopping habits evolve

    The continuing shift of shopping habits across digital and physical channels has led Publicis Groupe Africa to bring its creative, media, data and platform expertise under one roof.
    19 Sep 2025
    19 Sep 2025
    Paula Hulley, Publicis Commerce lead, is excited by the expansion of the agency's commerce division (Image supplied)
    Paula Hulley, Publicis Commerce lead, is excited by the expansion of the agency's commerce division (Image supplied)

    The agency says that by expanding its commerce division it will give clients access to a broader set of connected commerce services, with a focus on solving real client challenges, from optimising product visibility on digital shelves to linking media investment directly to sales.

    The expansion brings together global practices with local market insights to create practical, results-driven solutions.

    Publicis Commerce lead in South Africa, Paula Hulley, is excited by the move.

    “What excites me most is that we’re creating a space where brands can connect more meaningfully with their customers.

    "Our job is to cut through the complexity and help clients grow, whether that’s through better use of data, sharper creative or making sure their products are seen and bought in the right places.”

    IAB SA Connected Commerce Committee

    In addition to leading Publicis Groupe Africa’s commerce strategy, Hulley also chairs the newly formed IAB South Africa Connected Commerce Committee, a cross-industry initiative designed to unify and elevate South Africa’s digital commerce ecosystem.

    It is aligned with the IAB’s global connected commerce agenda, which champions:

    • Smarter measurement and unified attribution
    • AI-powered personalisation and automation
    • Shopper-centric design across digital and physical shelves
    • Commerce media convergence across platforms, publishers, and retailers
    • The committee will serve as a strategic platform to help South African brands stay ahead of global trends while delivering measurable growth and consumer value.

    The committee brings together senior leaders across media, retail, tech, and data to drive collaboration, innovation, and the development of actionable standards.

    Read more: media, shopping, commerce, branding, Paula Hulley, AI, Publicis Groupe Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Property
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Head of ContentCape TownSpecial Effects Media12 Sep
    Digital Content and Web EditorJohannesburgAd Talent Africa11 Sep
    Junior CopywriterCape TownWildfire SEO11 Sep
    Advertising Sales PositionDurbanCaxton Local Media10 Sep
    StrategistBryanstonSoulProviders collective10 Sep
    Campaign ManagerCape TownSpecial Effects Media10 Sep
    DTP OperatorCape TownClarion Printed Products9 Sep
    Partner ManagerCape TownSpecial Effects Media South Africa8 Sep
    Digital Content Platform ExecutiveJohannesburgAd Talent Africa8 Sep
    Junior DesignerJohannesburgCBR Marketing Solutions4 Sep
    More jobs
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz