Agency expands commerce division as shopping habits evolve

The continuing shift of shopping habits across digital and physical channels has led Publicis Groupe Africa to bring its creative, media, data and platform expertise under one roof.

Paula Hulley, Publicis Commerce lead, is excited by the expansion of the agency's commerce division (Image supplied)

The agency says that by expanding its commerce division it will give clients access to a broader set of connected commerce services, with a focus on solving real client challenges, from optimising product visibility on digital shelves to linking media investment directly to sales.

The expansion brings together global practices with local market insights to create practical, results-driven solutions.

Publicis Commerce lead in South Africa, Paula Hulley, is excited by the move.

“What excites me most is that we’re creating a space where brands can connect more meaningfully with their customers.

"Our job is to cut through the complexity and help clients grow, whether that’s through better use of data, sharper creative or making sure their products are seen and bought in the right places.”

IAB SA Connected Commerce Committee

In addition to leading Publicis Groupe Africa’s commerce strategy, Hulley also chairs the newly formed IAB South Africa Connected Commerce Committee, a cross-industry initiative designed to unify and elevate South Africa’s digital commerce ecosystem.

It is aligned with the IAB’s global connected commerce agenda, which champions:

Smarter measurement and unified attribution



AI-powered personalisation and automation



Shopper-centric design across digital and physical shelves



Commerce media convergence across platforms, publishers, and retailers



The committee will serve as a strategic platform to help South African brands stay ahead of global trends while delivering measurable growth and consumer value.

The committee brings together senior leaders across media, retail, tech, and data to drive collaboration, innovation, and the development of actionable standards.