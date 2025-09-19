Coca-Cola Beverages SA faces job cuts and plant closures

It's been reported that Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) has confirmed that consultations are underway on plans that could see as many as 680 jobs cut and some of its plants shut down, as part of a broad restructuring strategy.

While the company emphasised that no final decisions have yet been made, the potential retrenchments have already sparked concern among employees and trade unions.

The restructuring process is expected to affect mainly administrative, distribution, and support roles across CCBSA’s bottling plants and regional offices.

According to documents seen by SABC News, the company cited financial constraints as a key driver behind the decision, and indicated that it would offer a “generous separation package” to affected employees.

As part of the plan, CCBSA is reportedly considering the closure of its plants in Bloemfontein and East London, a move that would reduce its national production footprint.

The Food and Allied Workers Union (FAWU) confirmed receiving a Section 189 notice from CCBSA, which formally initiates a retrenchment process.

The notice indicates that up to 680 workers—equivalent to almost 9% of the company’s 7,700 strong workforce in South Africa could be affected.

FAWU highlighted that many of those at risk are cleaning staff, who it described as “integral to the food and beverage production industry.”

The union has raised concerns about the broader impact of the proposed job cuts on both employees and local communities. Consultations between the company, employees, and unions are set to continue in the coming weeks as stakeholders seek a resolution.