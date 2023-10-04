Estée Lauder to cut up to 7,000 jobs globally

Estée Lauder Companies’s (ELC) newly appointed CEO Stéphane de la Faverie has announced the new organisational structure and plan to course correct with its ‘Beauty Reimagined’ strategy, a move the beauty company hopes will restore growth after yet another sluggish earnings quarter. The company reported sales were down 6% to $4bn in Q2.

Source: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Beauty Reimagined is a strategic vision to restore the company’s sustainable sales growth and achieve stronger profitability.

The first step of the ‘Beauty Reimagined’ strategy is a sizable internal restructuring, which included between 5,800 and 7,000 job cuts.

The cuts represent up to 11% of its overall global workforce, with plans to eliminate some positions after retraining and redeploying certain employees, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, 4 February 2024.

The restructuring extends into the C-suite as well, just a month after de La Faverie took over the top spot as the new CEO.

The move is expected to cost between $1.2bn and $1.6bn in restructuring charges, including employee-related costs, contract terminations and asset write-offs.

The company’s net sales for the quarter ended 31 December 2024 fell 6% year over year to $4bn from $4.28bn. Estée Lauder swung to a $590m net loss for the quarter from $324m in net earnings the prior year.

“It’s the biggest operational change within our company’s history,” said de la Faverie.

These changes also include a consolidation of responsibilities and the creation of some new positions. Once fully implemented, Estée Lauder said the restructuring programme should deliver annual pre-tax gross benefits of $800m to $1bn. The company plans to reinvest a portion of this into consumer-facing activities.