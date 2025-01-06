Marketing & Media Newspapers
    Mail & Guardian staff face job cuts

    The Mail & Guardian has issued Section 189 notices to all 25 of its staff members, raising fresh concerns about the future of journalism in the country.
    3 Jun 2025
    3 Jun 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) confirmed the development in a statement over the weekend, calling the situation “traumatic” and “ill-fated” as the publication marks its 40th anniversary.

    It said in a statement: "Sanef has been alerted to the looming job losses and subsequently held a meeting with the owner of the publication, Hoosain Karjieker, who said that he had tried everything in his power to prevent any staff member from losing their jobs. This comes at a poignant time of the 40th anniversary of Mail & Guardian when it first started as the Weekly Mail.

    The job losses also come at an unfortunate time when most media houses, not only in South Africa but globally, face similar challenges due to the digital age and the old business model in tatters. In the meantime, the freelance market is flooded. But here, we have seen, according to Sanef’s recently commissioned research, freelancers struggle to get paid, and the rates are measly."

    Since I was founded, the Mail & Guardian has established itself as one of the most prolific investigative newspapers in the country.

    "The weekly paper has produced some of the best in South Africa’s journalism, hence what it currently faces is not only ill-fated, but traumatic for the affected staff as well," said Sanef.

    Let's do Biz