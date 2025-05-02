World News Day 2025: Journalism makes a difference

World News Day 2025 will take place on 28 September, led by the World Editors Forum of Wan-Ifra, Project Kontinuum, founded by Branko Brkic of Daily Maverick, and the Canadian Journalism Foundation.

World News Day 2025 will take place on 28 September (Image supplied)

World News Day unites hundreds of newsrooms each year in a shared mission: to show how journalism makes a difference, especially in the lives of those who rely on it most.

As journalism faces growing political, economic, and digital threats, the Day brings together newsrooms worldwide to underscore the power of fact-based journalism and its essential role in public life.

A vital force for truth and accountability

“Journalism is under pressure - from disinformation, declining revenues, and attacks on press freedom - but it remains a vital force for truth and accountability,” says Branko Brkic, founder of Project Kontinuum, which is creating this year’s campaign.

“In a world flooded with falsehoods, professional newsrooms are among the last lines of defence for information integrity.

“World News Day is a chance for journalists everywhere to stand together and say: this work matters.”

Vincent Peyrègne, CEO of Wan-Ifra, adds to this, “With the public relying ever heavily on generative AI for information, the line between fact and fabrication is getting harder to distinguish, but trusted journalism can still define the difference.

“There needs to be greater awareness that professional newsrooms are verifying, contextualising and taking responsibility for the integrity information they publish."

In 2024, over 800 newsrooms from across the globe participated in the campaign.

In 2025, participating outlets will again receive free campaign materials, including social videos, digital and print ads, and op-eds, to help them spotlight their journalism and its public value.

Join the campaign

News organisations and media support agencies interested in joining the 2025 campaign can register and receive materials here, or contact the World News Day team directly to discuss partnership opportunities.

Email: worldnewsday@wan-ifra.org.