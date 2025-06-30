WorldSocialMediaDay: SA creators turn local stories into global conversations

World Social Media Day isn’t just a celebration of platforms; it’s a celebration of the people shaping them and South African creators are shifting the algorithm, not chasing it. They’re turning local stories into global conversations.

Kendra Hyman specialise in creator management at Special Effects Media (Image supplied)

South African creators are not asking for a seat at the table anymore; they’re building the table, setting the vibe, and sending calendar invites. They’re taking global formats and remixing them with our culture.

Whether it’s YouTube or TikTok, local creators are taking global formats, adding a proudly Mzansi twist, and serving it hot with a side of culture.

For marketers, creators, and industry insiders, the message is loud and clear: the future of content isn’t just global. It’s global. And South Africa is right at the centre.

Miss Angler: where brains meet the algorithm

By day, she’s a biology teacher. By night, she’s building an educational content empire. Miss Angler @missangler aka Robyn Fisher (see what she did there?) - took her IRL expertise, sprinkled in some creator flair, and created a whole new career lane for herself.

And she did it while staying true to her roots.

Her content may be based on the South African syllabus, but thanks to universal topics and bingeable structure, it travels.

She took notes from international channels like The Amoeba Sisters, but the glow-up is all her own.

Let’s talk strategy:

Expertise meets audience insight She listened to what her audience wanted and built content that delivers on value, not just views. Data talks, you just need to learn how to listen.

Structure is Queen Every TikTok follows her winning Hook-Add Value-CTA formula: grab attention with a scroll-stopping hook, drop the knowledge bomb, and close strong with a CTA that converts. If you’re not taking your audience on a journey that is entertaining and valuable, best believe they’re getting off the ride as fast as they can.

Community ifrstShe’s not just teaching. She’s creating digital classrooms and building trust. Don’t underestimate your Community Tab on YouTube and engage with your audience via comments and DMs. Remember, no audience = no platform.

Here’s the kicker, Robyn perfected her formats so well that she’s turned her content into a sustainable business beyond social media.

Yep. What started as classroom content is now a fully-fledged off-platform business with real-world impact. That’s how you build a legacy.

Let that be a lesson. Creators who restrict their success to the platform alone are selling themselves short.

Social media is the spark, not the full fire. The result? A creator who’s not only hacking the TikTok algorithm but shaping the future of educational content.

Robyn proves that when creators combine knowledge with strategy, the algorithm bows down, and business opportunities follow.

For creators and marketers alike, don't sleep on your niche. Expertise is magnetic — and when paired with storytelling structure and audience insights, it becomes unstoppable.

Caspar Lee: from vlogger to visionary

The OG. Caspar Lee is proof that YouTubers don’t just go viral — they go global.

While many know him for his comedy and collabs, Caspar has quietly become a boardroom boss. Today, he’s the chief innovation officer at Influencer, a UK-based social agency.

And yes, he still has that cheeky smile.

Here’s how Caspar made the jump from content to C-suite:

Collabs that count Partnering with the likes of KSI, Joe Sugg, and Troye Sivan helped him build an international community way before TikTok trends existed.

Audience-driven storytelling His content evolved with his viewers. He paid attention, adjusted his tone, and stayed relevant.

Pivot prodigyWhen YouTube changed, Caspar shifted gears, from prank content to purposeful brand-building.

Brands, listen closely; if you’re still trying to shoehorn creators into your one-size-fits-all brief without considering their creative DNA, you’re not just missing the mark and stifling creativity - you’re actively wasting budget and killing potential impact.

Bespoke doesn’t mean complicated; it means effective. Creators like Caspar are the strategy. Let them lead.

Pharoahfi: storytelling through character, culture, and comedy

Farieda Metsileng, aka Pharoahfi is what happens when comedy, commentary, and cultural accuracy unite.

Her character skits are instant classics, and the characters feel like people you know. From the over-it aunty to the chaotic coworker, Pharoahfi taps into lived South African experiences and turns them into gold.

Why she keeps winning:

Characters that stick Her personas are so real, they feel like they’re part of your family WhatsApp group.

Comedy with purpose: It’s not just laughs — it’s layered with commentary that reflects real issues.

Community vibes She engages like a pro. Her audience isn’t just watching, they’re quoting, stitching, and showing up for her. For brands, Pharoahfi is a masterclass in building community through character. She proves that local voices can drive global conversations. Comedy is a universal language and authenticity is the punchline that lands.

“South Africa to the world” — literally

Let’s talk about the cheat code: South African culture. On TikTok, the phrase “South Africa to the world” isn’t just a hashtag. It’s a movement.

The dances? Iconic. The slang? Copy-pasted across continents. The food, makeup, humour? Unmatched.

International creators are tweaking their content for the South African audience:@lilyroseblue (UK) uses SA music in her GRWM videos.

@ashell1209 (Scotland) draws content ideas from her love of SA music and shares them with her audience.

Beauty and foodie creators across Europe and the US are now trying our snacks, styles and sounds for global virality.

That's influence. That’s export. That’s power.

Culture is a currency, spend it with intention

South African creators are no longer just “rising stars”; they are rewriting the rules of the game.

The challenge for marketers, brands, and agencies is to stop playing it safe. Stop rinsing and repeating. Start listening. Start learning. Start co-creating.