    Measured: The State of Social Media 2025

    Ornico will host an exclusive in-person seminar titled “Measured: The State of Social Media 2025” on Thursday, 28 August 2025 at Workshop17 in Sandton. The session is designed for professionals working in marketing, communications, PR, digital, media and research, and will offer deeper insight into the findings of the Social Media Landscape Report 2025.
    7 Aug 2025
    Measured: The State of Social Media 2025

    This is not a repeat of the earlier webinar. The seminar takes the report further, offering focused presentations and practical analysis on how the data applies to real brand and agency challenges. Attendees will gain valuable input for planning, budgeting and campaign development going into 2026.

    As a key value-add, all attending brands will receive a complimentary three-month social listening trial. This offer gives your team access to real-time brand tracking, trend monitoring, and competitor insights to help you take immediate action based on what you learn on the day.

    Speakers include:

    • Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx
    • Tumi Rabanye, managing director of Leagas Delaney
    • Elizabeth Lee Ming, founder of Hello Digital
    • Andrea Rademeyer, CEO of Ask Afrika
    • Larry Khumalo-MacArthur, managing director of Weber Shandwick
    • Oresti Patricios, CEO of Ornico

    Each speaker will address a different theme from the report and share practical, data-backed insights tailored to their field of expertise. Topics include:

    • The rise of fake identities and digital doubles
    • Platform shifts and content consumption trends
    • Changing consumer behaviour and what it means for your strategy

    What to expect:

    • Focused, expert-led presentations
    • Strategic insights grounded in real data
    • Live Q&A and audience engagement
    • A three-month social listening trial tailored to your brand

    Event details:

    • Date: Thursday, 28 August 2025
    • Time: 2pm to 5pm
    • Venue: The Auditorium, Workshop17, Sandton
    • Ticket includes: Seminar access, executive summary, refreshments and a three-month social listening trial

    Seats are limited. Book now to secure your place and take advantage of the social listening offer to bring your insights to life.

    Ornico
    Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.
