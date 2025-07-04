Ornico will host an exclusive in-person seminar titled “Measured: The State of Social Media 2025” on Thursday, 28 August 2025 at Workshop17 in Sandton . The session is designed for professionals working in marketing, communications, PR, digital, media and research, and will offer deeper insight into the findings of the Social Media Landscape Report 2025.

This is not a repeat of the earlier webinar. The seminar takes the report further, offering focused presentations and practical analysis on how the data applies to real brand and agency challenges. Attendees will gain valuable input for planning, budgeting and campaign development going into 2026.

As a key value-add, all attending brands will receive a complimentary three-month social listening trial . This offer gives your team access to real-time brand tracking, trend monitoring, and competitor insights to help you take immediate action based on what you learn on the day.

Speakers include:

Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx



Tumi Rabanye, managing director of Leagas Delaney



Elizabeth Lee Ming, founder of Hello Digital



Andrea Rademeyer, CEO of Ask Afrika



Larry Khumalo-MacArthur, managing director of Weber Shandwick



Oresti Patricios, CEO of Ornico

Each speaker will address a different theme from the report and share practical, data-backed insights tailored to their field of expertise. Topics include:

The rise of fake identities and digital doubles



Platform shifts and content consumption trends



Changing consumer behaviour and what it means for your strategy

What to expect:

Focused, expert-led presentations



Strategic insights grounded in real data



Live Q&A and audience engagement



A three-month social listening trial tailored to your brand

Event details:

Date: Thursday, 28 August 2025



Thursday, 28 August 2025 Time: 2pm to 5pm



2pm to 5pm Venue: The Auditorium, Workshop17, Sandton



The Auditorium, Workshop17, Sandton Ticket includes: Seminar access, executive summary, refreshments and a three-month social listening trial

Seats are limited. Book now to secure your place and take advantage of the social listening offer to bring your insights to life.



