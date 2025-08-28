2025 the year of digital doubles: 5 key social media insights

2025 is the year of digital doubles - but also the year of clarity - as shifts in platforms, trust, budgets, and communities show that audiences are becoming more selective, and brands need to respond with authenticity. Those that invest in engagement, community, and real connection will lead the way forward.

Source: © 123rf 123rf The South African Social Media Landscape Report 2025 explores how people in South Africa are using social media

This is according to the South African Social Media Landscape Report 2025, which explores how people in South Africa are using social media, where attention is moving, and how brands are adapting.

The research points to two main issues: the rise of bots and misinformation that erode trust, and the growing need for brands to engage audiences in authentic ways.

5 key insights

Here are five key insights from the report. These cover platform shifts, how measurement is changing, the divide in budgets, the role of AI, and the rise of communities.