New Afrikaans newspaper launching in 2026

Novus Media has announced the launch of Die Papier, a weekly Afrikaans newspaper that will begin publication on 6 March 2026.

Every Friday

Die Papier will be published every Friday in both print and digital formats, delivering weekly news and the weekend’s events, community stories, business developments, sport, culture and lifestyle content specifically tailored for Afrikaans-speaking readers across South Africa.

André van der Veen, CEO of Novus Holdings, says that the opportunity to develop and support printed publications in focused markets remains attractive, but it requires a new way of working and a detailed focus on reader requirements. The team at Novus Media is excited to be able to launch Die Papier, and will combine their print and digital expertise to deliver daily digital news combined with a weekly newspaper.

He said for many Afrikaans readers there is a strong desire to read news in a newspaper format, and they are confident that the Afrikaans community will support the publication which will be under the leadership of Esmé Smit and Barnard Beukman.

“Die Papier is significant in our evolution, as it is our first national news publication,” said Smit, director of Novus Media.

“We recognised the opportunity in the market for quality Afrikaans journalism that truly connects nationally with communities in both print and digital format. This publication will honor the rich tradition of Afrikaans media while embracing modern techniques and digital innovation. The launch of Die Papier addresses the growing demand for quality Afrikaans content. With over seven million Afrikaans speakers in South Africa, the publication aims to serve as a vital link between readers and their community.”

Persistent need

Beukman, who has been appointed as the first editor, adds: "The decision to establish a new newspaper marks a historic moment. It restores the persistent need among Afrikaans readers, also as South Africans, as described by Arthur Miller, an American writer: 'A good newspaper is a nation in dialogue with itself.' ”

According to Beukman, the unique characteristic of Die Papier within the Afrikaans media landscape will be its journalism of quality, rather than mere reporting. "We will shape a new home together with our readers, as issues that interest and concern them will be at the centre.

Founded in 2024, Novus Media, a division of Novus Holdings, has established itself as a multimedia organisation serving diverse communities across South Africa. Currently, the company publishes 21 hyperlocal community newspapers across South Africa, Rooi Rose, Soccer Laduma and Kick Off magazine, along with multiple digital platforms.

The launch of Die Papier is part of Novus Media’s broader strategy to expand its reach and deepen community connections. T

“March 6, 2026, will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter,” added Smit. “We’re investing in community storytelling and informed citizenship, while building bridges across South Africa’s diverse landscape. In today’s world, local journalism contributes to democratic discourse – and that’s exactly what Die Papier will be.”