ABC Q3 2025 Newspapers: Locals the silver lining
Local newspapers reverse their total decrease on the previous quarter in Q2 2025 to an increase this quarter while maintaining their increase on the prior year in Q2.
Free newspapers continued their good showing from Q2 2025 with total increases on the previous quarter and prior year in Q3 2025.
Daily newspapers
This category had five increases on the previous quarter and three on the prior year.
The (Daily) Citizen had an increase on the previous quarter and the previous year. It also had the biggest percentage increase on the previous quarter.
While the category had an overwhelming downward trend, with the majority of the Dailies showing decreases on the previous quarter, these decreases were all in single figures, except for The Herald.
The category declined on the previous quarter by -1.4% and on the prior year by -17.7%.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Daily Nation
|MD, Mo-Sat
|48,613
|48,613
|-4.0%
|-12.8%
|Burger, Die Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|26,213
|964
|27,177
|-0.3%
|7.5%
|Bukedde
|MD, Mo-Sat
|15,988
|15,988
|2.8%
|-18.9%
|New Vision
|MD, Mo-Fr
|14,925
|100
|15,025
|-0.6%
|-6.5%
|Isolezwe
|MD, Mo-Fr
|14,206
|3,779
|17,985
|3.1%
|-9.8%
|Sowetan
|MD, Mo-Fr
|12,674
|5,108
|17,782
|0.1%
|-3.8%
|Citizen, The (Daily)
|MD, Mo-Fr
|11,875
|9,947
|21,822
|4.0%
|4.9%
|Daily Dispatch
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,898
|150
|10,048
|-2.2%
|-9.7%
|Business Day
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,345
|2,707
|12,052
|-1.5%
|-8.5%
|Herald, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,020
|500
|9,520
|-10.1%
|-7.4%
|Times of Swaziland
|MD, Mo-Fr
|7,370
|7,370
|-10.3%
|-26.3%
|Mercury, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,936
|2,657
|7,593
|-2.3%
|-15.1%
|Witness, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,321
|1,824
|6,145
|0.7%
|2.4%
|Star, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,879
|14,881
|18,760
|-1.9%
|-7.3%
|Daily News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,579
|2,837
|6,416
|-3.8%
|-12.7%
|Cape Times
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,024
|4,642
|7,666
|-2.5%
|-8.8%
|Cape Argus
|MD, Mo-Fr
|2,431
|5,606
|8,037
|-0.8%
|-6.7%
|Beeld, Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Discontinued
|Volksblad
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Discontinued
|Total
|202,297
|55,702
|257,999
|-1.4%
|-17.7%
Weekly newspapers
Of the nine Weeklies, there were only two that had an increase on the previous quarter, Soccer Laduma and Daily Maverick, with Mail & Guardian with the biggest decrease on the previous quarter.
All the Weeklies showed a decrease on the prior year.
The category’s total decline was -1% on the previous quarter and -24.2% on the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Soccer Laduma
|Wkly, Th
|23,901
|2
|23,903
|5.0%
|-39.1%
|Ilanga
|2xW, Mo&Th
|19,214
|19,214
|-3.4%
|-25.4%
|SON Weekly
|Wkly, Th
|14,937
|51
|14,988
|-3.8%
|-15.3%
|Post, The
|Wkly, Wed
|11,220
|2,819
|14,039
|-3.6%
|-13.8%
|Daily Maverick,
|Wkly, Sat
|9,450
|1,464
|10,914
|4.2%
|-1.8%
|Lesotho Times
|Wkly, Th
|5,196
|100
|5,296
|0.4%
|-15.0%
|Voice, The
|Wkly, Fr
|4,335
|4,335
|-10.4%
|-26.3%
|Mail & Guardian
|Wkly, Fr
|4,128
|4
|4,132
|-7.0%
|-24.2%
|Total
|92,381
|4,440
|96,821
|-1.0%
|-24.2%
Weekend newspapers
Of the nine remaining Weekend newspapers, only two had increases on the previous quarter. Weekend Witness was one of those and also was the only weekend newspaper to show an increase on the prior year.
The unfortunate result is a total decrease on the previous quarter of -3.2% and of -40.2% on the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Sunday Times
|Wknd
|51,095
|4,715
|55,810
|0.0%
|-5.6%
|Sunday Nation
|Wkly, Sun
|47,304
|47,304
|-10.0%
|-16.6%
|Burger, Die Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|32,713
|32,713
|-0.8%
|-1.7%
|Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto
|Wkly, Sat
|14,115
|2
|14,117
|-7.1%
|-25.6%
|Weekend Vision
|Wkly, Sun
|11,892
|100
|11,992
|-0.4%
|-27.0%
|Sunday World
|Wknd
|9,019
|2,623
|11,642
|0.6%
|-20.7%
|Sunday Tribune
|Wkly, Sun
|7,624
|5,563
|13,187
|-1.3%
|-17.4%
|Weekend Witness
|Wkly, Sat
|3,966
|2,234
|6,200
|6.2%
|12.4%
|Weekend Argus
|Wknd
|3,170
|4,829
|7,999
|-2.8%
|-5.5%
|Beeld, Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|Discontinued
|Citizen, The (Saturday)
|Wkly, Sat
|Discontinued
|City Press
|Wknd
|Discontinued
|Ilanga LempelaSonto
|Wknd
|Discontinued
|Rapport
|Wknd
|Discontinued
|Total
|180,898
|20,066
|200,964
|-3.2%
|-40.2%
Local newspapers
A good sprinkling of increases on the previous quarter and prior year, with five local newspapers with excellent double-figure increases both in the previous quarter and prior year, has led the category to show an almost 10% increase on the previous quarter and a 2.7% increase on the prior year.
In a turnaround from Q2 2025, the category’s total increased on the previous quarter.
The category also showed a total increase on the prior year, as it did in Q2 2025.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|African Reporter
|Wkly, Fr
|12,229
|12,229
|-3.6%
|-7.4%
|George Herald (Thursday)
|Wkly, Th
|7,216
|2,322
|9,538
|27.5%
|17.0%
|Weslander, The
|Wkly, Th
|5,256
|1,823
|7,079
|-1.6%
|24.4%
|The Kokstad Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|5,163
|5,812
|10,975
|-0.1%
|1.8%
|Paarl Post
|Wkly, Th
|5,072
|75
|5,147
|-5.7%
|-7.6%
|South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District
|Wkly, Th
|4,105
|1,500
|5,605
|-3.7%
|-5.5%
|Mosselbay Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|3,091
|1,499
|4,590
|43.1%
|42.3%
|Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)
|Wkly, Th
|2,621
|2,574
|5,195
|-1.9%
|21.7%
|Observer Middelburg
|Wkly, Fr
|2,556
|16,740
|19,296
|2.4%
|4.1%
|Limpopo Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|2,546
|1,114
|3,660
|-3.6%
|9.2%
|Lowvelder
|Wkly, Th
|2,458
|17,096
|19,554
|1.2%
|6.8%
|Witbank News, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|2,034
|20,132
|22,166
|4.3%
|6.1%
|Zululand Observer Monday
|Wkly, Mon
|1,489
|1,064
|2,553
|-3.8%
|18.6%
|Ladysmith Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|1,116
|2,488
|3,604
|-4.1%
|30.6%
|Newcastle Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|1,111
|4,667
|5,778
|0.2%
|44.5%
|Mpumalanga News
|Wkly, Wed
|1,007
|8,664
|9,671
|2.0%
|6.7%
|Die Pos
|Wkly, Th
|980
|779
|1,759
|-18.0%
|-25.4%
|Talk of the Town
|Wkly, Th
|820
|820
|-1.8%
|-4.2%
|Courier
|Wkly, Th
|809
|1,253
|2,062
|-31.7%
|0.2%
|South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum
|Wkly, Th
|748
|919
|1,667
|56.4%
|22.0%
|Streeknuus
|Wkly, Fr
|615
|615
|1.3%
|-3.8%
|Knysna Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|555
|891
|1,446
|48.0%
|45.6%
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Th
|512
|1,225
|1,737
|122.7%
|103.9%
|Zoutpansberger
|Wkly, Th
|465
|927
|1,392
|-5.8%
|-8.2%
|Vryheid Herald
|Wkly, Th
|287
|1,307
|1,594
|-47.7%
|-34.3%
|South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast Edition
|Wkly, Wed
|13
|5,977
|5,990
|-0.1%
|-0.4%
|Observer Daller
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|Graaff Reinet Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Excelsior News / Nuus
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|Changed Sector
|Total
|64,874
|100,848
|165,722
|0.9%
|2.7%
Free newspapers
A standout in this category Asambeni Taxi Times had an increase on the previous quarter of nearly 30%. The Reporter and Standerton Advertiser also had a good increase on the previous quarter.
These, together with a number of locals showing a slight increase on the previous quarter, and many with no increase or decrease, have given the category an overall increase on the quarter.
As in Q2 2025, the category continued its total increases on the previous quarter and prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Asambeni Taxi Times
|F
|149,750
|28.3%
|PE Express
|Wkly, Wed
|120,168
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Soweto Urban News
|Wkly, Th
|99,100
|-9.2%
|-9.2%
|Sedibeng Ster
|Wkly, Th
|90,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Plainsman
|Wkly, Wed
|85,235
|0.0%
|-4.9%
|City Vision
|Wkly, Th
|85,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Vukani
|Wkly, Wed
|76,009
|0.0%
|-2.8%
|Mthatha Express
|Wkly, Wed
|69,997
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tabletalk
|Wkly, Wed
|65,225
|0.0%
|-4.0%
|Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid
|Wkly, Tue
|64,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|North Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|64,800
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord Centurion
|Wkly, Wed
|59,887
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|Phoenix Tabloid
|Wkly, Tue
|55,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Randburg Sun
|Wkly, Th
|55,346
|0.2%
|-7.9%
|Highway Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|54,149
|0.3%
|0.2%
|Kathorus Mail
|F
|54,025
|0.7%
|0.6%
|The Springfield Weekly Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|53,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Chatsworth Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|52,700
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Athlone News
|Wkly, Wed
|51,100
|0.0%
|-5.8%
|Sandton Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|50,171
|0.6%
|0.2%
|Thembisan
|F
|49,205
|-1.3%
|-0.9%
|Roodepoort Record
|Wkly, Th
|46,624
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Southern Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|46,214
|0.0%
|-5.6%
|Southern Suburbs Tatler
|Wkly, Th
|44,985
|0.0%
|-5.0%
|Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)
|Wkly, Th
|44,890
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Community Newspapers Rising Sun
|Wkly, Th
|44,800
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bedfordview & Edenvale News
|Wkly, Wed
|44,604
|1.1%
|-0.4%
|Boksburg Advertiser
|Wkly, Tue
|43,121
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Kempton Express
|Wkly, Th
|42,991
|-11.0%
|-11.7%
|Rekord Far East
|Wkly, Tue
|42,875
|0.0%
|0.3%
|Ster, South
|Wkly, Tue
|41,460
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rosebank Killarney Gazette
|Wkly, Tue
|41,168
|0.2%
|0.3%
|Ethekwini Times
|Wkly, Wed
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Times
|Wkly, Wed
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bloemnuus
|Wkly, Th
|40,424
|-0.1%
|-1.2%
|Tygerburger Mitchells Plain
|Wkly, Wed
|40,023
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Echo Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|39,948
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord North
|Wkly, Th
|39,827
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|Benoni City Times
|Wkly, Th
|38,635
|0.2%
|-0.5%
|Fourways Review
|Wkly, Wed
|38,193
|0.1%
|3.8%
|Alberton Record
|Wkly, Wed
|38,090
|0.1%
|0.6%
|Helderberg Gazette & District Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|36,707
|0.6%
|-0.7%
|Rekord East
|Wkly, Tue
|35,903
|-0.1%
|0.2%
|Noordkaap Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|35,227
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)
|Wkly, Wed
|34,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|North Coast Courier
|Wkly, Wed
|34,891
|0.0%
|0.1%
|South Coast Fever
|Wkly, Th
|34,800
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ridge Times
|Wkly, Tue
|34,400
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Go & Express
|Wkly, Th
|33,810
|0.3%
|0.4%
|Rekord Moot
|Wkly, Th
|33,533
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ster, North
|Wkly, Tue
|32,760
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)
|Wkly, Wed
|30,970
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northcliff & Melville Times
|Wkly, Tue
|30,968
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Standard Breederivier Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|30,701
|0.5%
|0.1%
|Constantiaberg Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|30,690
|0.0%
|-2.4%
|Vista
|Wkly, Th
|30,195
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|UD Express
|Wkly, Wed
|30,101
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Diamond Fields Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|30,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rising Sun Lenasia
|Wkly, Wed
|29,963
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Maritzburg Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,956
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Public Eye
|Wkly, Th
|29,952
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Record Mamelodi
|Wkly, Fr
|29,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Dolphin Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,920
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|East Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,920
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Issue Mangaung
|Wkly, Wed
|29,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|29,881
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Polokwane Observer.
|Wkly, Th
|29,827
|0.2%
|0.3%
|Midrand Reporter
|Wkly, Th
|29,585
|-0.6%
|4.4%
|Germiston City News
|Wkly, Tue
|29,546
|-0.3%
|-1.6%
|False Bay Echo
|Wkly, Th
|29,269
|0.0%
|-5.6%
|Tygerburger Table View
|Wkly, Wed
|29,058
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Record Noweto
|F
|28,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Atlantic Sun
|Wkly, Th
|28,677
|0.0%
|-7.2%
|Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle
|Wkly, Th
|28,437
|-0.3%
|6.5%
|People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne
|Wkly, Tue
|28,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northglen News
|Wkly, Fr
|27,506
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Bolander
|Wkly, Wed
|27,358
|0.0%
|-10.5%
|Berea Mail
|Wkly, Th
|27,154
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Krugersdorp News
|Wkly, Wed
|26,500
|0.0%
|0.2%
|Springs Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|25,796
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Southern Courier
|Wkly, Tue
|25,371
|0.3%
|0.3%
|People s Post Woodstock & City
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead
|Wkly, Wed
|24,045
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Eikestadnuus.
|Wkly, Th
|23,940
|1.0%
|-0.4%
|Intshonalanga Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|23,780
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post False Bay
|Wkly, Tue
|22,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Xpress Times
|Wkly, Wed
|21,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Issue, Eastern Free State
|Wkly, Th
|21,895
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Durbanville
|Wkly, Wed
|21,826
|-0.1%
|0.2%
|Comaro Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|20,952
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Hermanus Times.
|Wkly, Wed
|20,752
|0.9%
|-0.5%
|Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).
|Wkly, Tue
|20,333
|-0.1%
|-0.5%
|Kouga Express
|Wkly, Th
|20,270
|-0.1%
|-0.2%
|Rekord West
|F
|20,200
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Isolezwe IesiXhosa
|Mtly
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Constantia/Wynberg
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bonus Review
|F
|19,952
|0.3%
|0.3%
|South Coast Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|19,945
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Express
|Wkly, Wed
|19,872
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|UGU Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|19,850
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Merebank Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,800
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Mid South Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,800
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Lowvelder Express
|Wkly, Th
|19,760
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut
|Wkly, Wed
|19,478
|0.4%
|0.5%
|Brakpan Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|19,424
|-0.1%
|1.2%
|Tygerburger Bellville
|Wkly, Wed
|19,265
|-0.2%
|-0.1%
|Tygerburger Kuilsrivier
|Wkly, Wed
|18,574
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|Record Central
|F
|18,500
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Brackenfell
|Wkly, Wed
|18,202
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.
|Wkly, Tue
|18,137
|-0.5%
|-0.6%
|TygerBurger De Grendel
|Wkly, Wed
|18,060
|-0.1%
|-0.3%
|Southlands Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|17,816
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Steelburger News
|Wkly, Th
|17,715
|0.0%
|0.0%
|TygerBurger Tyger Valley
|Wkly, Wed
|17,079
|-0.1%
|0.0%
|Potchefstroom Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|16,930
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Milnerton
|Wkly, Wed
|16,038
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Northern Eyethu
|Mtly
|15,888
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Weskus Nuus
|F
|15,357
|1.2%
|-0.7%
|Tygerburger Kraaifontein
|Wkly, Wed
|15,069
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Alex News
|F
|14,717
|0.0%
|-0.5%
|Tygerburger Parow
|Wkly, Wed
|14,070
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Goodwood
|Wkly, Wed
|14,057
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|Queensburgh News
|F
|13,043
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Vrystaat Kroon
|F
|12,292
|-0.1%
|-1.1%
|Carletonville Herald.
|Wkly, Fr
|11,990
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)
|Mtly
|11,972
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Village Talk
|Wkly, Wed
|11,946
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Highvelder, The
|Wkly, Fr
|11,790
|0.0%
|0.0%
|The Rep
|Wkly, Mon
|9,967
|-0.2%
|-24.7%
|Dizindaba iphephandaba lesiXhosa
|Wkly, Th
|9,900
|-1.0%
|Greytown Gazette
|Wkly, Wed
|9,885
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Hazyview Herald
|F
|9,795
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Observer Daller,
|Wkly, Fr
|9,740
|0.0%
|Corridor Gazette
|F
|9,665
|0.0%
|449.1%
|Uthukela Eyethu
|F
|9,544
|-2.6%
|-4.3%
|Phethoho Newspaper
|F
|9,540
|-4.4%
|Ystervark
|Wkly, Th
|7,925
|0.0%
|0.0%
|The Reporter
|F
|7,900
|10.7%
|Parys Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|7,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sentinel News
|Wkly, Fr
|7,265
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Herrie
|Wkly, Th
|6,955
|-5.2%
|-4.2%
|Capricorn Voice ..
|Wkly, Wed
|5,937
|2.0%
|2.0%
|Standerton Advertiser.
|Wkly, Th
|5,373
|7.7%
|13.1%
|Sivubela Intuthuko
|F
|4,990
|0.0%
|Inkundla Yezindaba
|Wkly, Fr
|4,980
|The Guard Newspaper
|F
|4,962
|1.3%
|The Hilton
|Mtly
|4,960
|0.0%
|0.0%
|East Griqualand Post
|Wkly, Fr
|4,950
|Hamitown Journal
|Mtly
|4,950
|0.0%
|Khanyisa Newspaper
|F
|4,950
|Vaalweekblad..
|Wkly, Fr
|4,950
|Highveld Chronicle.
|Wkly, Fr
|4,900
|Polokwane Review
|Wkly, Wed
|4,898
|1.6%
|1.6%
|Inner City Gazette
|F
|4,665
|BT News
|Mtly
|4,600
|-0.7%
|Free State Sun
|Wkly, Th
|4,557
|0.0%
|-8.3%
|Thabachweu News/Nuus
|Mtly
|3,374
|Naledi News
|F
|3,233
|Excelsior News / Nuus
|Wkly, Fr
|3,000
|0.0%
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Th
|2,893
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Kagisano Molopo News
|Mtly
|2,405
|Estcourt
|Wkly, Th
|2,142
|-10.7%
|-14.3%
|Weekly SA Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|773
|5.3%
|Observer Express
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|Corridor Express
|F
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun On the GO - EC
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun On the GO - FS
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun On the GO - KZN
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun On the GO - WC
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Total
|4,685,595
|1.3%
|3.6%
Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity