    ABC Q3 2025 Newspapers: Locals the silver lining

    The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) circulation for newspapers for July to September 2025 (Quarter 3) has been released, with the Dailies, Weeklies and Weekend newspaper categories all showing a total decline on the previous quarter and prior year, in keeping with the trend from Q2 2025.
    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    20 Nov 2025
    The ABC Q3 2025 figures have been released (Image by Lesley Svenson @ Bizcommunity)
    Local newspapers reverse their total decrease on the previous quarter in Q2 2025 to an increase this quarter while maintaining their increase on the prior year in Q2.

    Free newspapers continued their good showing from Q2 2025 with total increases on the previous quarter and prior year in Q3 2025.

    Daily newspapers

    This category had five increases on the previous quarter and three on the prior year.

    The (Daily) Citizen had an increase on the previous quarter and the previous year. It also had the biggest percentage increase on the previous quarter. had the biggest increase on the prior year.

    While the category had an overwhelming downward trend, with the majority of the Dailies showing decreases on the previous quarter, these decreases were all in single figures, except for The Herald.

    The category declined on the previous quarter by -1.4% and on the prior year by -17.7%.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Daily NationMD, Mo-Sat48,61348,613-4.0%-12.8%
    Burger, Die DailyMD, Mo-Fr26,21396427,177-0.3%7.5%
    BukeddeMD, Mo-Sat15,98815,9882.8%-18.9%
    New VisionMD, Mo-Fr14,92510015,025-0.6%-6.5%
    IsolezweMD, Mo-Fr14,2063,77917,9853.1%-9.8%
    SowetanMD, Mo-Fr12,6745,10817,7820.1%-3.8%
    Citizen, The (Daily)MD, Mo-Fr11,8759,94721,8224.0%4.9%
    Daily DispatchMD, Mo-Fr9,89815010,048-2.2%-9.7%
    Business DayMD, Mo-Fr9,3452,70712,052-1.5%-8.5%
    Herald, TheMD, Mo-Fr9,0205009,520-10.1%-7.4%
    Times of SwazilandMD, Mo-Fr7,3707,370-10.3%-26.3%
    Mercury, TheMD, Mo-Fr4,9362,6577,593-2.3%-15.1%
    Witness, TheMD, Mo-Fr4,3211,8246,1450.7%2.4%
    Star, TheMD, Mo-Fr3,87914,88118,760-1.9%-7.3%
    Daily NewsMD, Mo-Fr3,5792,8376,416-3.8%-12.7%
    Cape TimesMD, Mo-Fr3,0244,6427,666-2.5%-8.8%
    Cape ArgusMD, Mo-Fr2,4315,6068,037-0.8%-6.7%
    Beeld, DailyMD, Mo-FrDiscontinued
    Daily SunMD, Mo-FrDiscontinued
    VolksbladMD, Mo-FrDiscontinued
    Total202,29755,702257,999-1.4%-17.7%

    Weekly newspapers

    Of the nine Weeklies, there were only two that had an increase on the previous quarter, Soccer Laduma and Daily Maverick, with Mail & Guardian with the biggest decrease on the previous quarter.

    All the Weeklies showed a decrease on the prior year.

    The category’s total decline was -1% on the previous quarter and -24.2% on the prior year.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Soccer LadumaWkly, Th23,901223,9035.0%-39.1%
    Ilanga2xW, Mo&Th19,21419,214-3.4%-25.4%
    SON WeeklyWkly, Th14,9375114,988-3.8%-15.3%
    Post, TheWkly, Wed11,2202,81914,039-3.6%-13.8%
    Daily Maverick,Wkly, Sat9,4501,46410,9144.2%-1.8%
    Lesotho TimesWkly, Th5,1961005,2960.4%-15.0%
    Voice, TheWkly, Fr4,3354,335-10.4%-26.3%
    Mail & GuardianWkly, Fr4,12844,132-7.0%-24.2%
    Total92,3814,44096,821-1.0%-24.2%

    Weekend newspapers

    Of the nine remaining Weekend newspapers, only two had increases on the previous quarter. Weekend Witness was one of those and also was the only weekend newspaper to show an increase on the prior year.

    The unfortunate result is a total decrease on the previous quarter of -3.2% and of -40.2% on the prior year.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Sunday TimesWknd51,0954,71555,8100.0%-5.6%
    Sunday NationWkly, Sun47,30447,304-10.0%-16.6%
    Burger, Die SaturdayWkly, Sat32,71332,713-0.8%-1.7%
    Isolezwe ngeMpelaSontoWkly, Sat14,115214,117-7.1%-25.6%
    Weekend VisionWkly, Sun11,89210011,992-0.4%-27.0%
    Sunday WorldWknd9,0192,62311,6420.6%-20.7%
    Sunday TribuneWkly, Sun7,6245,56313,187-1.3%-17.4%
    Weekend WitnessWkly, Sat3,9662,2346,2006.2%12.4%
    Weekend ArgusWknd3,1704,8297,999-2.8%-5.5%
    Beeld, SaturdayWkly, SatDiscontinued
    Citizen, The (Saturday)Wkly, SatDiscontinued
    City PressWkndDiscontinued
    Ilanga LempelaSontoWkndDiscontinued
    RapportWkndDiscontinued
    Total180,89820,066200,964-3.2%-40.2%

    Local newspapers

    A good sprinkling of increases on the previous quarter and prior year, with five local newspapers with excellent double-figure increases both in the previous quarter and prior year, has led the category to show an almost 10% increase on the previous quarter and a 2.7% increase on the prior year.

    In a turnaround from Q2 2025, the category’s total increased on the previous quarter.

    The category also showed a total increase on the prior year, as it did in Q2 2025.

    PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    African ReporterWkly, Fr12,22912,229-3.6%-7.4%
    George Herald (Thursday)Wkly, Th7,2162,3229,53827.5%17.0%
    Weslander, TheWkly, Th5,2561,8237,079-1.6%24.4%
    The Kokstad AdvertiserWkly, Th5,1635,81210,975-0.1%1.8%
    Paarl PostWkly, Th5,072755,147-5.7%-7.6%
    South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu DistrictWkly, Th4,1051,5005,605-3.7%-5.5%
    Mosselbay AdvertiserWkly, Fr3,0911,4994,59043.1%42.3%
    Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)Wkly, Th2,6212,5745,195-1.9%21.7%
    Observer MiddelburgWkly, Fr2,55616,74019,2962.4%4.1%
    Limpopo MirrorWkly, Fr2,5461,1143,660-3.6%9.2%
    LowvelderWkly, Th2,45817,09619,5541.2%6.8%
    Witbank News, FriWkly, Fr2,03420,13222,1664.3%6.1%
    Zululand Observer MondayWkly, Mon1,4891,0642,553-3.8%18.6%
    Ladysmith GazetteWkly, Th1,1162,4883,604-4.1%30.6%
    Newcastle AdvertiserWkly, Th1,1114,6675,7780.2%44.5%
    Mpumalanga NewsWkly, Wed1,0078,6649,6712.0%6.7%
    Die PosWkly, Th9807791,759-18.0%-25.4%
    Talk of the TownWkly, Th820820-1.8%-4.2%
    CourierWkly, Th8091,2532,062-31.7%0.2%
    South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap ForumWkly, Th7489191,66756.4%22.0%
    StreeknuusWkly, Fr6156151.3%-3.8%
    Knysna Plett HeraldWkly, Th5558911,44648.0%45.6%
    Oudtshoorn CourantWkly, Th5121,2251,737122.7%103.9%
    ZoutpansbergerWkly, Th4659271,392-5.8%-8.2%
    Vryheid HeraldWkly, Th2871,3071,594-47.7%-34.3%
    South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast EditionWkly, Wed135,9775,990-0.1%-0.4%
    Observer DallerWkly, FrRebranded
    Graaff Reinet AdvertiserWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Excelsior News / NuusWkly, FrChanged Sector
    VaalweekbladWkly, ThChanged Sector
    Total64,874100,848165,7220.9%2.7%

    Free newspapers

    A standout in this category Asambeni Taxi Times had an increase on the previous quarter of nearly 30%. The Reporter and Standerton Advertiser also had a good increase on the previous quarter.

    These, together with a number of locals showing a slight increase on the previous quarter, and many with no increase or decrease, have given the category an overall increase on the quarter.

    As in Q2 2025, the category continued its total increases on the previous quarter and prior year.

    PublicationFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Asambeni Taxi TimesF149,75028.3%
    PE ExpressWkly, Wed120,1680.0%0.0%
    Soweto Urban NewsWkly, Th99,100-9.2%-9.2%
    Sedibeng SterWkly, Th90,9800.0%0.0%
    PlainsmanWkly, Wed85,2350.0%-4.9%
    City VisionWkly, Th85,0000.0%0.0%
    VukaniWkly, Wed76,0090.0%-2.8%
    Mthatha ExpressWkly, Wed69,9970.0%0.0%
    TabletalkWkly, Wed65,2250.0%-4.0%
    Merebank & Chatsworth TabloidWkly, Tue64,9800.0%0.0%
    North Coast Rising SunWkly, Wed64,8000.0%0.0%
    Rekord CenturionWkly, Wed59,887-0.1%0.1%
    Phoenix TabloidWkly, Tue55,9800.0%0.0%
    Randburg SunWkly, Th55,3460.2%-7.9%
    Highway MailWkly, Fr54,1490.3%0.2%
    Kathorus MailF54,0250.7%0.6%
    The Springfield Weekly GazetteWkly, Th53,4800.0%0.0%
    Chatsworth Rising SunWkly, Tue52,7000.0%0.0%
    Athlone NewsWkly, Wed51,1000.0%-5.8%
    Sandton ChronicleWkly, Wed50,1710.6%0.2%
    ThembisanF49,205-1.3%-0.9%
    Roodepoort RecordWkly, Th46,6240.3%0.3%
    Southern MailWkly, Wed46,2140.0%-5.6%
    Southern Suburbs TatlerWkly, Th44,9850.0%-5.0%
    Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)Wkly, Th44,8900.0%0.0%
    Community Newspapers Rising SunWkly, Th44,8000.0%0.0%
    Bedfordview & Edenvale NewsWkly, Wed44,6041.1%-0.4%
    Boksburg AdvertiserWkly, Tue43,1210.0%-0.3%
    Kempton ExpressWkly, Th42,991-11.0%-11.7%
    Rekord Far EastWkly, Tue42,8750.0%0.3%
    Ster, SouthWkly, Tue41,4600.0%0.0%
    Rosebank Killarney GazetteWkly, Tue41,1680.2%0.3%
    Ethekwini TimesWkly, Wed40,9800.0%0.0%
    Umlazi TimesWkly, Wed40,9800.0%0.0%
    BloemnuusWkly, Th40,424-0.1%-1.2%
    Tygerburger Mitchells PlainWkly, Wed40,0230.0%-0.1%
    Echo EyethuWkly, Th39,9480.0%0.0%
    Rekord NorthWkly, Th39,827-0.1%0.1%
    Benoni City TimesWkly, Th38,6350.2%-0.5%
    Fourways ReviewWkly, Wed38,1930.1%3.8%
    Alberton RecordWkly, Wed38,0900.1%0.6%
    Helderberg Gazette & District MailWkly, Wed36,7070.6%-0.7%
    Rekord EastWkly, Tue35,903-0.1%0.2%
    Noordkaap BulletinWkly, Th35,227-0.1%-0.1%
    Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)Wkly, Wed34,9800.0%0.0%
    North Coast CourierWkly, Wed34,8910.0%0.1%
    South Coast FeverWkly, Th34,8000.0%0.0%
    Ridge TimesWkly, Tue34,4000.0%0.0%
    Go & ExpressWkly, Th33,8100.3%0.4%
    Rekord MootWkly, Th33,5330.0%0.0%
    Ster, NorthWkly, Tue32,7600.0%0.0%
    Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)Wkly, Wed30,9700.0%0.0%
    Northcliff & Melville TimesWkly, Tue30,9680.0%-0.1%
    Standard Breederivier GazetteWkly, Th30,7010.5%0.1%
    Constantiaberg BulletinWkly, Th30,6900.0%-2.4%
    VistaWkly, Th30,1950.0%-0.2%
    UD ExpressWkly, Wed30,1010.0%-0.1%
    Diamond Fields AdvertiserWkly, Fr30,0000.0%0.0%
    Rising Sun LenasiaWkly, Wed29,9630.0%0.1%
    Maritzburg SunWkly, Wed29,9560.0%0.0%
    Public EyeWkly, Th29,9520.0%0.0%
    Record MamelodiWkly, Fr29,9500.0%0.0%
    Dolphin Coast MailWkly, Wed29,9200.0%-0.1%
    East Coast MailWkly, Wed29,9200.0%-0.1%
    Issue MangaungWkly, Wed29,9000.0%0.0%
    Umlazi EyethuWkly, Th29,8810.0%0.0%
    Polokwane Observer.Wkly, Th29,8270.2%0.3%
    Midrand ReporterWkly, Th29,585-0.6%4.4%
    Germiston City NewsWkly, Tue29,546-0.3%-1.6%
    False Bay EchoWkly, Th29,2690.0%-5.6%
    Tygerburger Table ViewWkly, Wed29,0580.0%0.0%
    Record NowetoF28,9500.0%0.0%
    Atlantic SunWkly, Th28,6770.0%-7.2%
    Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside ChronicleWkly, Th28,437-0.3%6.5%
    People s Post Athlone & LandsdowneWkly, Tue28,0000.0%0.0%
    Northglen NewsWkly, Fr27,5060.0%0.1%
    BolanderWkly, Wed27,3580.0%-10.5%
    Berea MailWkly, Th27,1540.0%0.1%
    Krugersdorp NewsWkly, Wed26,5000.0%0.2%
    Springs AdvertiserWkly, Th25,7960.0%-0.3%
    Southern CourierWkly, Tue25,3710.3%0.3%
    People s Post Woodstock & CityWkly, Tue25,0000.0%0.0%
    People s Post Grassy Park & RetreatWkly, Tue25,0000.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & RavensmeadWkly, Wed24,0450.0%-0.1%
    Eikestadnuus.Wkly, Th23,9401.0%-0.4%
    Intshonalanga EyethuWkly, Wed23,7800.0%0.0%
    People s Post False BayWkly, Tue22,0000.0%0.0%
    Xpress TimesWkly, Wed21,9800.0%0.0%
    Issue, Eastern Free StateWkly, Th21,8950.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger DurbanvilleWkly, Wed21,826-0.1%0.2%
    Comaro ChronicleWkly, Wed20,9520.0%0.1%
    Hermanus Times.Wkly, Wed20,7520.9%-0.5%
    Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).Wkly, Tue20,333-0.1%-0.5%
    Kouga ExpressWkly, Th20,270-0.1%-0.2%
    Rekord WestF20,2000.0%0.0%
    Isolezwe IesiXhosaMtly20,0000.0%0.0%
    People s Post Claremont/RondeboschWkly, Tue20,0000.0%0.0%
    People s Post Constantia/WynbergWkly, Tue20,0000.0%0.0%
    Bonus ReviewF19,9520.3%0.3%
    South Coast SunWkly, Fr19,9450.4%0.4%
    ExpressWkly, Wed19,8720.0%-0.1%
    UGU EyethuWkly, Wed19,8500.0%0.0%
    Merebank Rising SunWkly, Tue19,8000.0%0.0%
    Mid South Coast Rising SunWkly, Tue19,8000.0%0.0%
    Lowvelder ExpressWkly, Th19,7600.0%0.0%
    Heidelberg/Nigel HerautWkly, Wed19,4780.4%0.5%
    Brakpan HeraldWkly, Fr19,424-0.1%1.2%
    Tygerburger BellvilleWkly, Wed19,265-0.2%-0.1%
    Tygerburger KuilsrivierWkly, Wed18,5740.0%-0.2%
    Record CentralF18,5000.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger BrackenfellWkly, Wed18,2020.0%-0.2%
    Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.Wkly, Tue18,137-0.5%-0.6%
    TygerBurger De GrendelWkly, Wed18,060-0.1%-0.3%
    Southlands SunWkly, Fr17,8160.3%0.3%
    Steelburger NewsWkly, Th17,7150.0%0.0%
    TygerBurger Tyger ValleyWkly, Wed17,079-0.1%0.0%
    Potchefstroom Herald.Wkly, Fr16,9300.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger MilnertonWkly, Wed16,0380.0%-0.1%
    Northern EyethuMtly15,8880.0%0.0%
    Weskus NuusF15,3571.2%-0.7%
    Tygerburger KraaifonteinWkly, Wed15,0690.0%-0.1%
    Alex NewsF14,7170.0%-0.5%
    Tygerburger ParowWkly, Wed14,0700.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger GoodwoodWkly, Wed14,0570.0%-0.2%
    Queensburgh NewsF13,0430.3%0.3%
    Vrystaat KroonF12,292-0.1%-1.1%
    Carletonville Herald.Wkly, Fr11,9900.0%0.0%
    Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)Mtly11,9720.0%0.0%
    Village TalkWkly, Wed11,9460.0%0.0%
    Highvelder, TheWkly, Fr11,7900.0%0.0%
    The RepWkly, Mon9,967-0.2%-24.7%
    Dizindaba iphephandaba lesiXhosaWkly, Th9,900-1.0%
    Greytown GazetteWkly, Wed9,8850.0%0.0%
    Hazyview HeraldF9,7950.0%0.0%
    Observer Daller,Wkly, Fr9,7400.0%
    Corridor GazetteF9,6650.0%449.1%
    Uthukela EyethuF9,544-2.6%-4.3%
    Phethoho NewspaperF9,540-4.4%
    YstervarkWkly, Th7,9250.0%0.0%
    The ReporterF7,90010.7%
    Parys GazetteWkly, Fr7,4800.0%0.0%
    Sentinel NewsWkly, Fr7,2650.0%0.0%
    HerrieWkly, Th6,955-5.2%-4.2%
    Capricorn Voice ..Wkly, Wed5,9372.0%2.0%
    Standerton Advertiser.Wkly, Th5,3737.7%13.1%
    Sivubela IntuthukoF4,9900.0%
    Inkundla YezindabaWkly, Fr4,980
    The Guard NewspaperF4,9621.3%
    The HiltonMtly4,9600.0%0.0%
    East Griqualand PostWkly, Fr4,950
    Hamitown JournalMtly4,9500.0%
    Khanyisa NewspaperF4,950
    Vaalweekblad..Wkly, Fr4,950
    Highveld Chronicle.Wkly, Fr4,900
    Polokwane ReviewWkly, Wed4,8981.6%1.6%
    Inner City GazetteF4,665
    BT NewsMtly4,600-0.7%
    Free State SunWkly, Th4,5570.0%-8.3%
    Thabachweu News/NuusMtly3,374
    Naledi NewsF3,233
    Excelsior News / NuusWkly, Fr3,0000.0%
    Bosvelder ReviewWkly, Th2,8930.7%0.7%
    Kagisano Molopo NewsMtly2,405
    EstcourtWkly, Th2,142-10.7%-14.3%
    Weekly SA MirrorWkly, Fr7735.3%
    Observer ExpressWkly, FrRebranded
    Corridor ExpressFDiscontinued
    Daily Sun On the GO - ECWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Daily Sun On the GO - FSWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Daily Sun On the GO - KZNWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Daily Sun On the GO - WCWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Total4,685,5951.3%3.6%

    Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity

    Read more: newspapers, digital newspapers, Audit Bureau of Circulations, ABC, newspaper circulation, print newspapers
    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
