ABC Q3 2025 Newspapers: Locals the silver lining

The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) circulation for newspapers for July to September 2025 (Quarter 3) has been released, with the Dailies, Weeklies and Weekend newspaper categories all showing a total decline on the previous quarter and prior year, in keeping with the trend from Q2 2025.

The ABC Q3 2025 figures have been released (Image by Lesley Svenson @ Bizcommunity)

Local newspapers reverse their total decrease on the previous quarter in Q2 2025 to an increase this quarter while maintaining their increase on the prior year in Q2.

Free newspapers continued their good showing from Q2 2025 with total increases on the previous quarter and prior year in Q3 2025.

Daily newspapers

This category had five increases on the previous quarter and three on the prior year.

The (Daily) Citizen had an increase on the previous quarter and the previous year. It also had the biggest percentage increase on the previous quarter. had the biggest increase on the prior year.

While the category had an overwhelming downward trend, with the majority of the Dailies showing decreases on the previous quarter, these decreases were all in single figures, except for The Herald.

The category declined on the previous quarter by -1.4% and on the prior year by -17.7%.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 48,613 48,613 -4.0% -12.8% Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr 26,213 964 27,177 -0.3% 7.5% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 15,988 15,988 2.8% -18.9% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 14,925 100 15,025 -0.6% -6.5% Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr 14,206 3,779 17,985 3.1% -9.8% Sowetan MD, Mo-Fr 12,674 5,108 17,782 0.1% -3.8% Citizen, The (Daily) MD, Mo-Fr 11,875 9,947 21,822 4.0% 4.9% Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr 9,898 150 10,048 -2.2% -9.7% Business Day MD, Mo-Fr 9,345 2,707 12,052 -1.5% -8.5% Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr 9,020 500 9,520 -10.1% -7.4% Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr 7,370 7,370 -10.3% -26.3% Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr 4,936 2,657 7,593 -2.3% -15.1% Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr 4,321 1,824 6,145 0.7% 2.4% Star, The MD, Mo-Fr 3,879 14,881 18,760 -1.9% -7.3% Daily News MD, Mo-Fr 3,579 2,837 6,416 -3.8% -12.7% Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr 3,024 4,642 7,666 -2.5% -8.8% Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr 2,431 5,606 8,037 -0.8% -6.7% Beeld, Daily MD, Mo-Fr Discontinued Daily Sun MD, Mo-Fr Discontinued Volksblad MD, Mo-Fr Discontinued Total 202,297 55,702 257,999 -1.4% -17.7%

Weekly newspapers

Of the nine Weeklies, there were only two that had an increase on the previous quarter, Soccer Laduma and Daily Maverick, with Mail & Guardian with the biggest decrease on the previous quarter.

All the Weeklies showed a decrease on the prior year.

The category’s total decline was -1% on the previous quarter and -24.2% on the prior year.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Soccer Laduma Wkly, Th 23,901 2 23,903 5.0% -39.1% Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th 19,214 19,214 -3.4% -25.4% SON Weekly Wkly, Th 14,937 51 14,988 -3.8% -15.3% Post, The Wkly, Wed 11,220 2,819 14,039 -3.6% -13.8% Daily Maverick, Wkly, Sat 9,450 1,464 10,914 4.2% -1.8% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 5,196 100 5,296 0.4% -15.0% Voice, The Wkly, Fr 4,335 4,335 -10.4% -26.3% Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr 4,128 4 4,132 -7.0% -24.2% Total 92,381 4,440 96,821 -1.0% -24.2%

Weekend newspapers

Of the nine remaining Weekend newspapers, only two had increases on the previous quarter. Weekend Witness was one of those and also was the only weekend newspaper to show an increase on the prior year.

The unfortunate result is a total decrease on the previous quarter of -3.2% and of -40.2% on the prior year.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Times Wknd 51,095 4,715 55,810 0.0% -5.6% Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 47,304 47,304 -10.0% -16.6% Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat 32,713 32,713 -0.8% -1.7% Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto Wkly, Sat 14,115 2 14,117 -7.1% -25.6% Weekend Vision Wkly, Sun 11,892 100 11,992 -0.4% -27.0% Sunday World Wknd 9,019 2,623 11,642 0.6% -20.7% Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun 7,624 5,563 13,187 -1.3% -17.4% Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat 3,966 2,234 6,200 6.2% 12.4% Weekend Argus Wknd 3,170 4,829 7,999 -2.8% -5.5% Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat Discontinued Citizen, The (Saturday) Wkly, Sat Discontinued City Press Wknd Discontinued Ilanga LempelaSonto Wknd Discontinued Rapport Wknd Discontinued Total 180,898 20,066 200,964 -3.2% -40.2%

Local newspapers

A good sprinkling of increases on the previous quarter and prior year, with five local newspapers with excellent double-figure increases both in the previous quarter and prior year, has led the category to show an almost 10% increase on the previous quarter and a 2.7% increase on the prior year.

In a turnaround from Q2 2025, the category’s total increased on the previous quarter.

The category also showed a total increase on the prior year, as it did in Q2 2025.

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year African Reporter Wkly, Fr 12,229 12,229 -3.6% -7.4% George Herald (Thursday) Wkly, Th 7,216 2,322 9,538 27.5% 17.0% Weslander, The Wkly, Th 5,256 1,823 7,079 -1.6% 24.4% The Kokstad Advertiser Wkly, Th 5,163 5,812 10,975 -0.1% 1.8% Paarl Post Wkly, Th 5,072 75 5,147 -5.7% -7.6% South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District Wkly, Th 4,105 1,500 5,605 -3.7% -5.5% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 3,091 1,499 4,590 43.1% 42.3% Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday) Wkly, Th 2,621 2,574 5,195 -1.9% 21.7% Observer Middelburg Wkly, Fr 2,556 16,740 19,296 2.4% 4.1% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr 2,546 1,114 3,660 -3.6% 9.2% Lowvelder Wkly, Th 2,458 17,096 19,554 1.2% 6.8% Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr 2,034 20,132 22,166 4.3% 6.1% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon 1,489 1,064 2,553 -3.8% 18.6% Ladysmith Gazette Wkly, Th 1,116 2,488 3,604 -4.1% 30.6% Newcastle Advertiser Wkly, Th 1,111 4,667 5,778 0.2% 44.5% Mpumalanga News Wkly, Wed 1,007 8,664 9,671 2.0% 6.7% Die Pos Wkly, Th 980 779 1,759 -18.0% -25.4% Talk of the Town Wkly, Th 820 820 -1.8% -4.2% Courier Wkly, Th 809 1,253 2,062 -31.7% 0.2% South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th 748 919 1,667 56.4% 22.0% Streeknuus Wkly, Fr 615 615 1.3% -3.8% Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th 555 891 1,446 48.0% 45.6% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Th 512 1,225 1,737 122.7% 103.9% Zoutpansberger Wkly, Th 465 927 1,392 -5.8% -8.2% Vryheid Herald Wkly, Th 287 1,307 1,594 -47.7% -34.3% South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast Edition Wkly, Wed 13 5,977 5,990 -0.1% -0.4% Observer Daller Wkly, Fr Rebranded Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly, Th Discontinued Excelsior News / Nuus Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th Changed Sector Total 64,874 100,848 165,722 0.9% 2.7%

Free newspapers

A standout in this category Asambeni Taxi Times had an increase on the previous quarter of nearly 30%. The Reporter and Standerton Advertiser also had a good increase on the previous quarter.

These, together with a number of locals showing a slight increase on the previous quarter, and many with no increase or decrease, have given the category an overall increase on the quarter.

As in Q2 2025, the category continued its total increases on the previous quarter and prior year.

Publication Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Asambeni Taxi Times F 149,750 28.3% PE Express Wkly, Wed 120,168 0.0% 0.0% Soweto Urban News Wkly, Th 99,100 -9.2% -9.2% Sedibeng Ster Wkly, Th 90,980 0.0% 0.0% Plainsman Wkly, Wed 85,235 0.0% -4.9% City Vision Wkly, Th 85,000 0.0% 0.0% Vukani Wkly, Wed 76,009 0.0% -2.8% Mthatha Express Wkly, Wed 69,997 0.0% 0.0% Tabletalk Wkly, Wed 65,225 0.0% -4.0% Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid Wkly, Tue 64,980 0.0% 0.0% North Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Wed 64,800 0.0% 0.0% Rekord Centurion Wkly, Wed 59,887 -0.1% 0.1% Phoenix Tabloid Wkly, Tue 55,980 0.0% 0.0% Randburg Sun Wkly, Th 55,346 0.2% -7.9% Highway Mail Wkly, Fr 54,149 0.3% 0.2% Kathorus Mail F 54,025 0.7% 0.6% The Springfield Weekly Gazette Wkly, Th 53,480 0.0% 0.0% Chatsworth Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 52,700 0.0% 0.0% Athlone News Wkly, Wed 51,100 0.0% -5.8% Sandton Chronicle Wkly, Wed 50,171 0.6% 0.2% Thembisan F 49,205 -1.3% -0.9% Roodepoort Record Wkly, Th 46,624 0.3% 0.3% Southern Mail Wkly, Wed 46,214 0.0% -5.6% Southern Suburbs Tatler Wkly, Th 44,985 0.0% -5.0% Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant) Wkly, Th 44,890 0.0% 0.0% Community Newspapers Rising Sun Wkly, Th 44,800 0.0% 0.0% Bedfordview & Edenvale News Wkly, Wed 44,604 1.1% -0.4% Boksburg Advertiser Wkly, Tue 43,121 0.0% -0.3% Kempton Express Wkly, Th 42,991 -11.0% -11.7% Rekord Far East Wkly, Tue 42,875 0.0% 0.3% Ster, South Wkly, Tue 41,460 0.0% 0.0% Rosebank Killarney Gazette Wkly, Tue 41,168 0.2% 0.3% Ethekwini Times Wkly, Wed 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Times Wkly, Wed 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Bloemnuus Wkly, Th 40,424 -0.1% -1.2% Tygerburger Mitchells Plain Wkly, Wed 40,023 0.0% -0.1% Echo Eyethu Wkly, Th 39,948 0.0% 0.0% Rekord North Wkly, Th 39,827 -0.1% 0.1% Benoni City Times Wkly, Th 38,635 0.2% -0.5% Fourways Review Wkly, Wed 38,193 0.1% 3.8% Alberton Record Wkly, Wed 38,090 0.1% 0.6% Helderberg Gazette & District Mail Wkly, Wed 36,707 0.6% -0.7% Rekord East Wkly, Tue 35,903 -0.1% 0.2% Noordkaap Bulletin Wkly, Th 35,227 -0.1% -0.1% Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star) Wkly, Wed 34,980 0.0% 0.0% North Coast Courier Wkly, Wed 34,891 0.0% 0.1% South Coast Fever Wkly, Th 34,800 0.0% 0.0% Ridge Times Wkly, Tue 34,400 0.0% 0.0% Go & Express Wkly, Th 33,810 0.3% 0.4% Rekord Moot Wkly, Th 33,533 0.0% 0.0% Ster, North Wkly, Tue 32,760 0.0% 0.0% Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch) Wkly, Wed 30,970 0.0% 0.0% Northcliff & Melville Times Wkly, Tue 30,968 0.0% -0.1% Standard Breederivier Gazette Wkly, Th 30,701 0.5% 0.1% Constantiaberg Bulletin Wkly, Th 30,690 0.0% -2.4% Vista Wkly, Th 30,195 0.0% -0.2% UD Express Wkly, Wed 30,101 0.0% -0.1% Diamond Fields Advertiser Wkly, Fr 30,000 0.0% 0.0% Rising Sun Lenasia Wkly, Wed 29,963 0.0% 0.1% Maritzburg Sun Wkly, Wed 29,956 0.0% 0.0% Public Eye Wkly, Th 29,952 0.0% 0.0% Record Mamelodi Wkly, Fr 29,950 0.0% 0.0% Dolphin Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,920 0.0% -0.1% East Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,920 0.0% -0.1% Issue Mangaung Wkly, Wed 29,900 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Eyethu Wkly, Th 29,881 0.0% 0.0% Polokwane Observer. Wkly, Th 29,827 0.2% 0.3% Midrand Reporter Wkly, Th 29,585 -0.6% 4.4% Germiston City News Wkly, Tue 29,546 -0.3% -1.6% False Bay Echo Wkly, Th 29,269 0.0% -5.6% Tygerburger Table View Wkly, Wed 29,058 0.0% 0.0% Record Noweto F 28,950 0.0% 0.0% Atlantic Sun Wkly, Th 28,677 0.0% -7.2% Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle Wkly, Th 28,437 -0.3% 6.5% People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne Wkly, Tue 28,000 0.0% 0.0% Northglen News Wkly, Fr 27,506 0.0% 0.1% Bolander Wkly, Wed 27,358 0.0% -10.5% Berea Mail Wkly, Th 27,154 0.0% 0.1% Krugersdorp News Wkly, Wed 26,500 0.0% 0.2% Springs Advertiser Wkly, Th 25,796 0.0% -0.3% Southern Courier Wkly, Tue 25,371 0.3% 0.3% People s Post Woodstock & City Wkly, Tue 25,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat Wkly, Tue 25,000 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead Wkly, Wed 24,045 0.0% -0.1% Eikestadnuus. Wkly, Th 23,940 1.0% -0.4% Intshonalanga Eyethu Wkly, Wed 23,780 0.0% 0.0% People s Post False Bay Wkly, Tue 22,000 0.0% 0.0% Xpress Times Wkly, Wed 21,980 0.0% 0.0% Issue, Eastern Free State Wkly, Th 21,895 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Durbanville Wkly, Wed 21,826 -0.1% 0.2% Comaro Chronicle Wkly, Wed 20,952 0.0% 0.1% Hermanus Times. Wkly, Wed 20,752 0.9% -0.5% Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor). Wkly, Tue 20,333 -0.1% -0.5% Kouga Express Wkly, Th 20,270 -0.1% -0.2% Rekord West F 20,200 0.0% 0.0% Isolezwe IesiXhosa Mtly 20,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch Wkly, Tue 20,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Constantia/Wynberg Wkly, Tue 20,000 0.0% 0.0% Bonus Review F 19,952 0.3% 0.3% South Coast Sun Wkly, Fr 19,945 0.4% 0.4% Express Wkly, Wed 19,872 0.0% -0.1% UGU Eyethu Wkly, Wed 19,850 0.0% 0.0% Merebank Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,800 0.0% 0.0% Mid South Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,800 0.0% 0.0% Lowvelder Express Wkly, Th 19,760 0.0% 0.0% Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut Wkly, Wed 19,478 0.4% 0.5% Brakpan Herald Wkly, Fr 19,424 -0.1% 1.2% Tygerburger Bellville Wkly, Wed 19,265 -0.2% -0.1% Tygerburger Kuilsrivier Wkly, Wed 18,574 0.0% -0.2% Record Central F 18,500 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Brackenfell Wkly, Wed 18,202 0.0% -0.2% Randfontein / Westonaria Herald. Wkly, Tue 18,137 -0.5% -0.6% TygerBurger De Grendel Wkly, Wed 18,060 -0.1% -0.3% Southlands Sun Wkly, Fr 17,816 0.3% 0.3% Steelburger News Wkly, Th 17,715 0.0% 0.0% TygerBurger Tyger Valley Wkly, Wed 17,079 -0.1% 0.0% Potchefstroom Herald. Wkly, Fr 16,930 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Milnerton Wkly, Wed 16,038 0.0% -0.1% Northern Eyethu Mtly 15,888 0.0% 0.0% Weskus Nuus F 15,357 1.2% -0.7% Tygerburger Kraaifontein Wkly, Wed 15,069 0.0% -0.1% Alex News F 14,717 0.0% -0.5% Tygerburger Parow Wkly, Wed 14,070 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Goodwood Wkly, Wed 14,057 0.0% -0.2% Queensburgh News F 13,043 0.3% 0.3% Vrystaat Kroon F 12,292 -0.1% -1.1% Carletonville Herald. Wkly, Fr 11,990 0.0% 0.0% Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch) Mtly 11,972 0.0% 0.0% Village Talk Wkly, Wed 11,946 0.0% 0.0% Highvelder, The Wkly, Fr 11,790 0.0% 0.0% The Rep Wkly, Mon 9,967 -0.2% -24.7% Dizindaba iphephandaba lesiXhosa Wkly, Th 9,900 -1.0% Greytown Gazette Wkly, Wed 9,885 0.0% 0.0% Hazyview Herald F 9,795 0.0% 0.0% Observer Daller, Wkly, Fr 9,740 0.0% Corridor Gazette F 9,665 0.0% 449.1% Uthukela Eyethu F 9,544 -2.6% -4.3% Phethoho Newspaper F 9,540 -4.4% Ystervark Wkly, Th 7,925 0.0% 0.0% The Reporter F 7,900 10.7% Parys Gazette Wkly, Fr 7,480 0.0% 0.0% Sentinel News Wkly, Fr 7,265 0.0% 0.0% Herrie Wkly, Th 6,955 -5.2% -4.2% Capricorn Voice .. Wkly, Wed 5,937 2.0% 2.0% Standerton Advertiser. Wkly, Th 5,373 7.7% 13.1% Sivubela Intuthuko F 4,990 0.0% Inkundla Yezindaba Wkly, Fr 4,980 The Guard Newspaper F 4,962 1.3% The Hilton Mtly 4,960 0.0% 0.0% East Griqualand Post Wkly, Fr 4,950 Hamitown Journal Mtly 4,950 0.0% Khanyisa Newspaper F 4,950 Vaalweekblad.. Wkly, Fr 4,950 Highveld Chronicle. Wkly, Fr 4,900 Polokwane Review Wkly, Wed 4,898 1.6% 1.6% Inner City Gazette F 4,665 BT News Mtly 4,600 -0.7% Free State Sun Wkly, Th 4,557 0.0% -8.3% Thabachweu News/Nuus Mtly 3,374 Naledi News F 3,233 Excelsior News / Nuus Wkly, Fr 3,000 0.0% Bosvelder Review Wkly, Th 2,893 0.7% 0.7% Kagisano Molopo News Mtly 2,405 Estcourt Wkly, Th 2,142 -10.7% -14.3% Weekly SA Mirror Wkly, Fr 773 5.3% Observer Express Wkly, Fr Rebranded Corridor Express F Discontinued Daily Sun On the GO - EC Wkly, Th Discontinued Daily Sun On the GO - FS Wkly, Th Discontinued Daily Sun On the GO - KZN Wkly, Th Discontinued Daily Sun On the GO - WC Wkly, Th Discontinued Total 4,685,595 1.3% 3.6%

Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity