Jimmy Kimmel back on air after brief suspension

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! stars Jimmy Kimmel. Copyright: Disney/Mark Seliger

Criticised

ABC pulled the late-night programme on September 17 after Kimmel criticised what he described as political opportunism in the wake of Kirk’s assassination. The comments sparked outrage among conservative groups and prompted several ABC affiliates to drop the show. The Federal Communications Commission also weighed in, raising questions about broadcast licensing.

Disney, which owns ABC, confirmed the suspension was lifted after what it described as “thoughtful conversations” with the host. “While some remarks were ill-timed and insensitive, Jimmy Kimmel remains an important voice in late-night television,” the company said in a statement.

Kimmel’s return does not mean the controversy has fully subsided. Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns 39 ABC-affiliated stations, announced it will not air the show for now, instead replacing it with local news coverage. The group has demanded a public apology and restitution for Kirk’s family and organisation.

Support

Despite this, support for Kimmel has poured in from across the entertainment industry, with many defending his right to satire and political commentary. Analysts note the incident highlights the increasing tension between broadcasters, regulators, and the politically divided audience for late-night television.

When Kimmel takes the stage tonight, viewers will be watching closely to see whether he addresses the controversy head-on, and how his return might reshape the tone of one of America’s most-watched late-night programmes.