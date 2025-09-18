South Africa
Marketing & Media Media Freedom
    Jimmy Kimmel show pulled amid political comments

    ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has been pulled off the air indefinitely following backlash over comments he made about the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.
    18 Sep 2025
    ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! stars Jimmy Kimmel. Copyright: Disney/Mark Seliger
    During a recent monologue, Kimmel accused MAGA supporters of trying to exploit Kirk’s murder, remarks that drew immediate outrage.

    He said on the Disney owned platform,: "The Maga Gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

    The fallout was swift: several ABC affiliates owned by Nexstar and Sinclair refused to air Jimmy Kimmel Live, citing the comments as offensive and out of step with their communities. The suspension came as FCC Chair Brendan Carr publicly criticised Kimmel’s remarks, warning broadcasters that their licences could be at risk if they continued airing content deemed inappropriate.

    Said Carr: “We at the FCC are going to force the public interest obligation. There are broadcasters out there that don’t like it, they can turn in their license in to the FCC."

    The move has ignited debate across the US, with critics warning that the suspension signals a dangerous precedent for free speech and media independence. Supporters of the decision, however, argue that Kimmel crossed a line by politicising a tragedy.

    ABC and Disney have not confirmed when, or if, Kimmel will return to air.

    Read more: media, advertising, Show, Disney, ABC, politics, Donald Trump, Conservatives, Charlie Kirk, cancelled, Jimmy Kimmel
