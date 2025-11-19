President Ramaphosa pleased with M20 Johannesburg Declaration initiative

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef), in collaboration with Moxii Africa (previously Media Monitoring Africa), handed over the M20 Johannesburg Declaration to President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the state of media.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with SANEF member during a handover of M20 Johannesburg Declaration. From left to Right: Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, William Bird, director of Moxii Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Makhudu Sefara, chairperson of Sanef and Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance.

In his response, Ramaphosa has promised to appeal that the Johannesburg Declaration must form part of the G20 agenda.

He acknowledged that the issues raised by the M20 are not only of concern to SA but also global issues.

The President said he was pleased with the initiative, and it will surely appeal to not only the G20 countries, but other 22 countries that participate in G20 activities.

Media freedom

Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of media freedom and how the Johannesburg Declaration was focusing on key issues that are relevant to today’s challenges faced by the media, such as sustainability.

He added that his government will continue, however difficult at times, to work closely with the media, while trying to contribute towards solutions raised in the Johannesburg Declaration.

Ramaphosa was joined by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, and the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance, respectively.

M20 meaning

William Bird, director of Moxii Africa, and Makhudu Sefara, chairperson of Sanef, led both delegations as they handed over the Declaration.

Bird highlighted to the President the meaning and importance of the M20, held at the beginning of September and attended by international guests eager to address challenges faced by the media globally.

Sefara took the President and his team through what the Johannesburg Declaration addressed and why it was important for these issues to be presented to the G20 leaders.