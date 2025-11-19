South Africa
Marketing & Media Media Freedom
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Kaya 959Jacaranda FMBusiness and Arts South AfricaPublicis Groupe AfricaDMASARogerwilcoPenquinMoonsportBroad MediaKantarHoward AudioCaxton MediaAdvertising Media ForumClockworkOffernetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    President Ramaphosa pleased with M20 Johannesburg Declaration initiative

    The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef), in collaboration with Moxii Africa (previously Media Monitoring Africa), handed over the M20 Johannesburg Declaration to President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the state of media.
    19 Nov 2025
    19 Nov 2025
    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with SANEF member during a handover of M20 Johannesburg Declaration. From left to Right: Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, William Bird, director of Moxii Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Makhudu Sefara, chairperson of Sanef and Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance.
    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with SANEF member during a handover of M20 Johannesburg Declaration. From left to Right: Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, William Bird, director of Moxii Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Makhudu Sefara, chairperson of Sanef and Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance.

    The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef), in collaboration with Moxii Africa (previously Media Monitoring Africa), handed over the M20 Johannesburg Declaration to President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the state of media.

    In his response, Ramaphosa has promised to appeal that the Johannesburg Declaration must form part of the G20 agenda.

    He acknowledged that the issues raised by the M20 are not only of concern to SA but also global issues.

    The President said he was pleased with the initiative, and it will surely appeal to not only the G20 countries, but other 22 countries that participate in G20 activities.

    Media freedom

    Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of media freedom and how the Johannesburg Declaration was focusing on key issues that are relevant to today’s challenges faced by the media, such as sustainability.

    He added that his government will continue, however difficult at times, to work closely with the media, while trying to contribute towards solutions raised in the Johannesburg Declaration.

    Ramaphosa was joined by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, and the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance, respectively.

    M20 meaning

    William Bird, director of Moxii Africa, and Makhudu Sefara, chairperson of Sanef, led both delegations as they handed over the Declaration.

    Bird highlighted to the President the meaning and importance of the M20, held at the beginning of September and attended by international guests eager to address challenges faced by the media globally.

    Sefara took the President and his team through what the Johannesburg Declaration addressed and why it was important for these issues to be presented to the G20 leaders.

    Read more: Media freedom, William Bird, Media Monitoring Africa, SANEF, Makhudu Sefara, Enoch Godongwana, Ronald Lamola, President Cyril Ramaphosa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz