Global Sumud Flotilla: South African activists arrive at OR Tambo

The six South Africans, who were captured by Israeli forces while onboard the Global Sumud Flotilla en route to Gaza, have arrived home. The activists — Nkosi Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela (Nelson Mandela's grandson), Zukiswa Wanner, Carrie Shelver, Dr Fatima Hendricks, Zaheera Soomar, and Reaz Moola — touched down at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg this morning.

Mandla Mandela adressing the media after arriving home from detention in Israel. Image credit: Screenshot/SABC News

"I want to be clear on this...ours was a humanitarian (and) non-violent mission that sought to break the blockade, and end the siege that has been ongoing for 18 years," Mandela told the media.

The South African citizens were released from detention and repatriated through Jordan yesterday.

South Africa‘s Ambassador to Jordan, Tselane Mokuena, received them on behalf of the country.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, extended his gratitude to the local and international stakeholders for their cooperation and coordination in ensuring the return of South African citizens.

The families of the Flotilla activists at the OR Tambo International Airport to welcome them back home from Jordan.



Visuals: Simon Majadibodu/IOL pic.twitter.com/2cDy1fStRr — IOL News (@IOL) October 8, 2025

Flight QR1363 from Doha Qatar ���� has landed. Flotilla activists have landed in South Africa. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/oNcNmtoIUA — Sophie Mokoena (@Sophie_Mokoena) October 8, 2025

In response to the interception of the flotilla, President Cyril Ramaphosa had called it "a grave offence by Israel (against) global solidarity and sentiment that is aimed at relieving suffering in Gaza and advancing peace in the region."

AP reported that the flotilla, which included more than 40 vessels, was the biggest effort (given the number of boats) to break Israel’s maritime blockade of Gaza.

The flotilla was carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid.

The United Nations says that famine has taken hold of the Palestinian city after two years of devastating conflict.