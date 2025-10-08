South Africa
ESG Inclusion, Empowerment & Social Justice
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicMultiChoiceFoodForward SASoapboxBizcommunity.comCoronationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
More...

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Global Sumud Flotilla: South African activists arrive at OR Tambo

    The six South Africans, who were captured by Israeli forces while onboard the Global Sumud Flotilla en route to Gaza, have arrived home. The activists — Nkosi Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela (Nelson Mandela's grandson), Zukiswa Wanner, Carrie Shelver, Dr Fatima Hendricks, Zaheera Soomar, and Reaz Moola — touched down at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg this morning.
    8 Oct 2025
    8 Oct 2025
    Mandla Mandela adressing the media after arriving home from detention in Israel. Image credit: Screenshot/SABC News
    Mandla Mandela adressing the media after arriving home from detention in Israel. Image credit: Screenshot/SABC News

    "I want to be clear on this...ours was a humanitarian (and) non-violent mission that sought to break the blockade, and end the siege that has been ongoing for 18 years," Mandela told the media.

    The South African citizens were released from detention and repatriated through Jordan yesterday.

    South Africa‘s Ambassador to Jordan, Tselane Mokuena, received them on behalf of the country.

    The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, extended his gratitude to the local and international stakeholders for their cooperation and coordination in ensuring the return of South African citizens.

    In response to the interception of the flotilla, President Cyril Ramaphosa had called it "a grave offence by Israel (against) global solidarity and sentiment that is aimed at relieving suffering in Gaza and advancing peace in the region."

    AP reported that the flotilla, which included more than 40 vessels, was the biggest effort (given the number of boats) to break Israel’s maritime blockade of Gaza.

    The flotilla was carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid.

    The United Nations says that famine has taken hold of the Palestinian city after two years of devastating conflict.

    Read more: humanitarian aid, United Nations, Nelson Mandela, OR Tambo International Airport, Mandla Mandela, Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, Gaza, Israel-Palestine conflict, Global Sumud Flotilla
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz