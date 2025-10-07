Wetility unveils OneBill: Set to skyrocket solar adoption

Wetility, a leading integrated solar and energy solutions provider in South Africa, has announced the launch of its breakthrough product: OneBill. OneBill is a redefined subscription model designed to eliminate barriers to solar adoption by combining grid and solar electricity into a single, seamless bill.

The announcement was made by Ikenna Oguguo, co-founder and chief product officer of Wetility, at The Energy Leap: Showcasing the Power of Investment in Innovation, a landmark event hosted by Wetility in Johannesburg. The event brought together 200 investors, media stakeholders, product partners, policy leaders, students, and industry experts.

High-profile speakers included Antony Philipson, UK High Commissioner to South Africa; Dr Rethabile Melamu, CEO of the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA); Christo Fourie, head of energy at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC); and Rochani Steenkamp, executive head of product at the pan-African broadcaster MultiChoice.

Introducing a net savings guarantee

With OneBill Wetility is rewriting the experience of electricity, creating an effortless all-in-one energy experience.

“OneBill is designed to improve the economic and service experience of our customers. Wetility will be transparently showing guaranteed savings with OneBill, because solar should be a mainstream solution to energy cost, rather than an added expense to take on,” states Oguguo during the product reveal on Friday.

At its Energy Leap event, Wetility unpacked the deep adoption barriers facing consumers. Solar is the cheapest easily available energy source. Despite this, adoption is estimated to be just 1% across the entire residential sector in South Africa.

The inability to scale solar adoption has left households between unreliable supply and unaffordable alternatives. While millions face daily power outages and rising electricity tariffs, the transition to solar has generally been constrained. High upfront costs, technical jargon, long payback periods, and the concerns around additional expenses mean that relatively few consumers acquire solar as their energy source.

These barriers are occuring within an economic context of high unemployment, an energy mix still dependent on coal and soaring electricity tariffs that have risen far faster than inflation.

Rewriting the experience of electricity

Traditionally, customers are left to play “overnight engineers”, often ending up with the wrong system size which some industry experts estimate may be affecting over 50% of installations, undermining both customer experience and financial returns.

OneBill changes that. Using historic usage data, the solar system is sized precisely to each customer’s needs. As those needs evolve, AI-driven monitoring automatically prompts Wetility to adjust system capacity, ensuring that savings remain locked in.

Pioneering the all-in-one prepaid energy solution

With OneBill, Wetility eliminates the need for customers to juggle two separate entities - the grid provider on one side and a solar provider on the other. Instead, everything is consolidated into a single, seamless subscription. The result: Guaranteed savings, an optimally sized system and a frictionless energy experience that evolves with each customer’s needs.

“Through the Wetility app, customers will make one payment per month for all energy consumed,” explained Oguguo. “OneBill leverages AI to predict customers’ expected energy consumption and immediately issues adequate electricity tokens from each energy supplier. This simplifies the entire experience via patent-protected technology from Wetility.”

Built-in smart alerts and real-time monitoring ensure customers are never left in the dark unexpectedly. And, unlike the status quo which relies on users to guess how long a kWh balance will last, OneBill provides clear and intuitive insights that put customers in full control of their power.

Powered by a proprietary software interplay

At its core, OneBill is powered by a revolutionary software engine that simultaneously addresses the three biggest barriers to solar adoption: Switching costs, commercial viability and customer experience.

OneBill brings together nearly every innovation Wetility has built to date - from big data analytics and machine learning to AI-driven decision-making - into one seamless platform.

This interplay makes OneBill:

More accurate in matching price to actual consumption needs.



More intuitive in delivering a frictionless, managed customer experience.



More scalable as the pathway to true mass adoption.

OneBill officially launches on 1 May 2026.

For media inquiries, interviews or demo requests, please contact:

Johanna Horz, Wetility chief of staff



ygrene.ytilitew@annahoj



WhatsApp: +44 7513 633 941

About Wetility

Wetility is a South Africa-based solar technology company pioneering intelligent energy solutions for Africa’s most pressing challenges. Through its proprietary systems, flexible financing models, and a commitment to inclusive growth, Wetility is lighting up homes, businesses, and futures.



