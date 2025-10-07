Trending
QatarEnergy gets 27% interest in North Cleopatra block from Shell
It recently also acquired several exploration blocks offshore Egypt.
The agreement, still subject to Egypt's approval, stipulated that Shell will retain a 36% participating interest as operator of the North Cleopatra block.
Chevron also holds a 27% participating interest, and Egyptian oil and gas firm Tharwa Petroleum Company holds 10%.
The North Cleopatra block is located in the frontier Herodotus basin in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.
It covers an area of over 3,400km² in water depths of up to 2,600m, QatarEnergy said.
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/