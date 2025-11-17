South Africa
    Emirates to add third daily Dubai–Nairobi flight from March 2026

    Emirates will introduce a third daily flight on its Dubai–Nairobi route from 1 March 2026, expanding the service to 21 weekly frequencies. The added rotation is timed to improve connectivity with major long-haul markets and regional destinations.
    17 Nov 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The new early-morning arrival and departure times are designed to align with connections to key European and US routes, while also supporting Kenya’s aim to attract 5 million international visitors by 2030.

    Flight EK717 will depart Dubai at 00:55 and land in Nairobi at 05:05. The return sector, EK718, departs Nairobi at 06:50 and arrives in Dubai at 12:50.

    Emirates reports strong demand on its current double-daily service, which has been operating at high seat factors. The additional flight, operated with a three-class Boeing 777, will expand overall capacity and introduce another First Class option on the route.

    The schedule has also been set to connect with Kenya Airways services to Rwanda, Kilimanjaro, Mozambique and Burundi. Since their 2023 interline agreement, more than 31,000 passengers have used the combined network.

    Cargo capacity and wider market links

    The added service provides an additional 280 tonnes of weekly belly-hold cargo space, supporting exports of perishable produce such as flowers, fruit and vegetables.

    Emirates SkyCargo already operates three weekly freighters into Nairobi, with total weekly capacity—once the new frequency begins—exceeding 1,100 tonnes.

