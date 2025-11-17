Life & Brand Portfolio debuts Char Grillhouse in Bedfordview

Life & Brand Portfolio has officially unveiled Char Grillhouse, the group’s first premium grillhouse concept, now open in Bedfordview, Johannesburg.

Image supplied

The launch marks a significant milestone for the hospitality group as it expands into the elevated dining category with a brand built around craftsmanship, flavour, and contemporary South African hospitality.

Char Grillhouse is designed for guests who value exceptional cuts, bold flavour, and a dining experience that feels both modern and warmly familiar. The menu features a selection of flame-grilled favourites — from expertly aged steaks to signature grills — complemented by a curated wine list and handcrafted cocktails.

The restaurant blends modern sophistication with the comforting atmosphere of a classic grillhouse, creating a versatile space suited for every occasion: business lunches, family celebrations, intimate dinners, or relaxed evenings out with friends.

Image supplied

According to the group, Char Grillhouse is more than a new addition to the portfolio — it represents an evolution. It brings together Life & Brand’s passion for creating vibrant social spaces with a renewed focus on elevated dining experiences.

The concept is rooted in tradition but inspired by contemporary tastes, offering guests a place where quality, community, and energy come together.