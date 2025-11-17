South Africa
    Life & Brand Portfolio debuts Char Grillhouse in Bedfordview

    Life & Brand Portfolio has officially unveiled Char Grillhouse, the group’s first premium grillhouse concept, now open in Bedfordview, Johannesburg.
    17 Nov 2025
    17 Nov 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The launch marks a significant milestone for the hospitality group as it expands into the elevated dining category with a brand built around craftsmanship, flavour, and contemporary South African hospitality.

    Char Grillhouse is designed for guests who value exceptional cuts, bold flavour, and a dining experience that feels both modern and warmly familiar. The menu features a selection of flame-grilled favourites — from expertly aged steaks to signature grills — complemented by a curated wine list and handcrafted cocktails.

    The restaurant blends modern sophistication with the comforting atmosphere of a classic grillhouse, creating a versatile space suited for every occasion: business lunches, family celebrations, intimate dinners, or relaxed evenings out with friends.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    According to the group, Char Grillhouse is more than a new addition to the portfolio — it represents an evolution. It brings together Life & Brand’s passion for creating vibrant social spaces with a renewed focus on elevated dining experiences.

    The concept is rooted in tradition but inspired by contemporary tastes, offering guests a place where quality, community, and energy come together.

    Let's do Biz