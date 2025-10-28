The role of speciality coffee in 2026: The challenges and opportunities

The hospitality industry in South Africa is evolving rapidly, and coffee has become far more than a beverage – it is now a cultural touchpoint, a marker of quality, and a vital part of the guest experience.

Iain Evans, Publisher of The Coffee Mag and Hostex 2026 Ambassador

As we look ahead to 2026, the role of speciality coffee within hotels, restaurants, and cafés will only grow in significance. Yet with this growth comes a set of challenges and opportunities that hospitality businesses must navigate if they wish to stay competitive.

The changing expectations of consumers

South African consumers have become increasingly discerning. The rise of global coffee culture – fueled by travel, media, and local café innovation – means that guests expect a higher standard of coffee wherever they go.

A flat white made with single-origin beans, carefully dialled espresso shots, and alternative brew methods are no longer confined to trendy city cafés; they are being demanded in hotels, restaurants, and even conference venues.

For hospitality operators, speciality coffee is now an essential part of creating memorable experiences and retaining customer loyalty.

Challenges on the supply side

The speciality coffee industry is not without its pressures. Global supply chains are under strain, with climate change impacting yields in coffee-producing countries and pushing up green coffee prices. South Africa, as an importer of most of its coffee, is particularly vulnerable to these fluctuations.

Load shedding and rising operational costs further complicate matters for café owners and restaurants attempting to maintain consistent quality. Training and retaining skilled baristas also remain a challenge, as the profession is often undervalued despite being a cornerstone of the specialty coffee experience.