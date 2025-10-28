South Africa
    The role of speciality coffee in 2026: The challenges and opportunities

    The hospitality industry in South Africa is evolving rapidly, and coffee has become far more than a beverage – it is now a cultural touchpoint, a marker of quality, and a vital part of the guest experience.
    By Iain Evans
    28 Oct 2025
    Iain Evans, Publisher of The Coffee Mag and Hostex 2026 Ambassador
    As we look ahead to 2026, the role of speciality coffee within hotels, restaurants, and cafés will only grow in significance. Yet with this growth comes a set of challenges and opportunities that hospitality businesses must navigate if they wish to stay competitive.

    The changing expectations of consumers

    South African consumers have become increasingly discerning. The rise of global coffee culture – fueled by travel, media, and local café innovation – means that guests expect a higher standard of coffee wherever they go.

    A flat white made with single-origin beans, carefully dialled espresso shots, and alternative brew methods are no longer confined to trendy city cafés; they are being demanded in hotels, restaurants, and even conference venues.

    For hospitality operators, speciality coffee is now an essential part of creating memorable experiences and retaining customer loyalty.

    Challenges on the supply side

    The speciality coffee industry is not without its pressures. Global supply chains are under strain, with climate change impacting yields in coffee-producing countries and pushing up green coffee prices. South Africa, as an importer of most of its coffee, is particularly vulnerable to these fluctuations.

    Load shedding and rising operational costs further complicate matters for café owners and restaurants attempting to maintain consistent quality. Training and retaining skilled baristas also remain a challenge, as the profession is often undervalued despite being a cornerstone of the specialty coffee experience.

    On the other hand, the challenges present opportunities for innovation. Hospitality businesses that invest in coffee training, storytelling, and sustainable sourcing can set themselves apart in a competitive market.

    Partnering with local micro-roasters or championing direct-trade relationships not only improves cup quality but also appeals to consumers who value authenticity and ethical sourcing.

    For hotels, in-room speciality coffee setups or signature coffee programs can be powerful differentiators in attracting international guests who expect world-class coffee.

    Sustainability and local collaboration

    Another significant opportunity lies in sustainability. By 2026, businesses that can demonstrate environmentally conscious practices—such as compostable packaging, energy-efficient equipment, or waste reduction initiatives—will gain a competitive advantage.

    There is also scope to highlight African coffee origins more prominently. While South Africa is not a coffee producer, partnerships with farmers in Ethiopia, Rwanda, Kenya and other producing countries on the continent can create unique value chains that benefit both growers and local hospitality operators.

    The road ahead

    The hospitality industry cannot afford to treat coffee as an afterthought. In 2026, speciality coffee will not simply be about taste; it will be about the story, the experience, and the values it represents. Operators who fail to meet rising consumer expectations may find themselves left behind, while those who embrace innovation and collaboration stand to thrive.

    Speciality coffee offers more than caffeine – it offers connection, culture, and commerce. For South Africa’s hospitality sector, it represents both a challenge to be met and a golden opportunity to reimagine what excellent service truly means.

    Events like Hostex, for example, taking place from 8 to 10 March at Sandton Convention Centre, provide a valuable space for coffee connection, culture, and commerce to be cultivated.

    As an ambassador to the 40-year hospitality expo, I look forward to seeing many bright young baristas making their debut on the competition circuit, and great coffee brands and suppliers showcasing the best of our coffee culture to the industry.

    About Iain Evans

