    Capital Hotels expands footprint with new developments across SA

    The Capital Hotels, Apartments and Resorts has announced the expansion of several of its existing properties, along with plans to open a new hotel in Gqeberha—its first in the Eastern Cape. The developments form part of the group’s broader national growth strategy.
    16 Jul 2025
    16 Jul 2025
    Marc Wachsberger, CEO, The Capital Hotels, Apartments and Resorts
    Marc Wachsberger, CEO, The Capital Hotels, Apartments and Resorts

    Among the updates is a new wing of premium rooms and serviced apartments at the Capital Trilogy property in Menlyn Maine, Pretoria. In Durban, work continues on the Capital Pearls Shore expansion.

    The group’s upcoming hotel at the Boardwalk precinct in Gqeberha is scheduled to open in 2026 and will include fully equipped apartments, conference facilities, and accommodation options geared toward both business and leisure travellers.

    “Our focus is always on meeting guests where they want to be, in locations that offer both convenience and energy,” says Marc Wachsberger, CEO of The Capital Hotels, Apartments and Resorts. “The Capital Trilogy has just launched a brand-new wing of premium rooms and serviced apartments, bringing more of what makes the Menlyn Maine lifestyle so appealing, whether you’re staying for a few nights or a few months.”

    According to the group, the new Gqeberha property is expected to support the province’s growing tourism and business events market.

    National expansion strategy

    "Our national footprint is expanding in a way that matches the momentum of South African tourism," Wachsberger says. "Whether it’s the Capital Pearls Shore, our Trilogy property or the new hotel we are building in Gqeberha, our expansion is a green light from the South African public.

    "We’ve built our reputation on giving guests the freedom of a home with the convenience of a hotel, and now we’re doing that in more places than ever before."

    Tourism accounted for 3.3% of South Africa’s GDP in 2024, with international arrivals nearing 9 million. The local hospitality sector, currently valued at an estimated R24bn, is projected to grow at an annual rate of 4.4% through 2030, according to industry data.

    The Capital Hotel Group’s ongoing expansion contributes to hospitality infrastructure development and supports job creation and local supply chains, particularly in key urban nodes.

    Let's do Biz