More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Receptionist Roodepoort
- Waiters and Shop Assistants Three Rivers, Vereeniging
- Stock Controller – Food and Fresh Produce Vereeniging
- Residence Manager Johannesburg
- Assistant Managers Mbazwana
Capital Hotels expands footprint with new developments across SA
Among the updates is a new wing of premium rooms and serviced apartments at the Capital Trilogy property in Menlyn Maine, Pretoria. In Durban, work continues on the Capital Pearls Shore expansion.
The group’s upcoming hotel at the Boardwalk precinct in Gqeberha is scheduled to open in 2026 and will include fully equipped apartments, conference facilities, and accommodation options geared toward both business and leisure travellers.
“Our focus is always on meeting guests where they want to be, in locations that offer both convenience and energy,” says Marc Wachsberger, CEO of The Capital Hotels, Apartments and Resorts. “The Capital Trilogy has just launched a brand-new wing of premium rooms and serviced apartments, bringing more of what makes the Menlyn Maine lifestyle so appealing, whether you’re staying for a few nights or a few months.”
According to the group, the new Gqeberha property is expected to support the province’s growing tourism and business events market.
National expansion strategy
"Our national footprint is expanding in a way that matches the momentum of South African tourism," Wachsberger says. "Whether it’s the Capital Pearls Shore, our Trilogy property or the new hotel we are building in Gqeberha, our expansion is a green light from the South African public.
"We’ve built our reputation on giving guests the freedom of a home with the convenience of a hotel, and now we’re doing that in more places than ever before."
Tourism accounted for 3.3% of South Africa’s GDP in 2024, with international arrivals nearing 9 million. The local hospitality sector, currently valued at an estimated R24bn, is projected to grow at an annual rate of 4.4% through 2030, according to industry data.
The Capital Hotel Group’s ongoing expansion contributes to hospitality infrastructure development and supports job creation and local supply chains, particularly in key urban nodes.
Related
SA Chef Conference 2025 to spotlight sustainable food business strategies 52 minutes Visa reforms herald new era for SA’s business events sector 1 day Hospitality industry urged to join #67000litres soup drive for Mandela Day 1 day Cape Town voted world’s best city in 2025 Telegraph Travel Awards 2 days FlySafair adds new Cape Town–Hoedspruit route 11 Jul 2025 Club Med confirms July 2026 opening for new KZN Beach & Safari resort 10 Jul 2025