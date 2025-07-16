Tourism Food Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

KLAANEW Hotels & ResortsSure Mithas TravelCity Lodge HotelsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SA Chef Conference 2025 to spotlight sustainable food business strategies

    Culinary professionals from across South Africa and the continent will gather in Johannesburg this August for the second edition of the SA Chef Conference & Expo, taking place from 11–12 August 2025 at NH Johannesburg Sandton.
    16 Jul 2025
    16 Jul 2025
    Source:
    Source: Freepik

    Hosted by SA Chef Media, the event will focus on “The Business of Restaurants” under the theme “Cultivating Africa’s Gastronomy Industry.” Key discussions will explore how to build sustainable food businesses, address current challenges in the sector, and grow Africa’s presence in the global gastronomy and culinary tourism landscape.

    Attendees can expect two days of discussion panels, networking opportunities and learning sessions aimed at restaurant owners, chefs, culinary and tourism SMMEs, students, and suppliers in the food service and hospitality sectors.

    Speakers include some of the country’s best-known chefs and restaurateurs — Ryan Cole, Wandile Mabaso, Johannes Richter, Candice Philip, Vusi Ndlovu, Moses Moloi, Katlego Mlambo, Nti Ramaboa, and Coco Reinarhz — alongside food and hospitality business leaders such as Grace Harding, Gregory Henderson and James Khoza.

    Tourism and hospitality sectors join the table

    Tourism and hospitality bodies will also be represented, with speakers including South African Tourism CEO Nombulelo Guliwe, Satsa CEO David Frost, SAACI CEO Glenton de Kock and representatives from Fedhasa.

    Unilever Food Solutions, the event’s headline sponsor, will appear both on the conference stage and at the expo, which will also host suppliers showcasing a range of industry offerings.

    Reflecting on last year’s inaugural edition in Cape Town, SA Chef Media CEO Lance Gibbons says Johannesburg is a natural next step for the event: “This gathering provides a crucial platform for business owners and culinary and tourism professionals to address the current challenges facing their sectors and discover effective strategies and best practices to better serve their customers,” Gibbons says.

    “Delegates from across the gastronomy spectrum will have the chance to forge connections and share solutions, insights and inspiration.”

    For the full programme and list of speakers and exhibitors, visit sachefmagazine.co.za.

    Read more: tourism, hospitality, South Africa Tourism, foodservice, gastronomy, food business, South African chefs, restaurant industry, restaurant owners, culinary tourism
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz