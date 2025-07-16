SA Chef Conference 2025 to spotlight sustainable food business strategies

Culinary professionals from across South Africa and the continent will gather in Johannesburg this August for the second edition of the SA Chef Conference & Expo, taking place from 11–12 August 2025 at NH Johannesburg Sandton.

Hosted by SA Chef Media, the event will focus on “The Business of Restaurants” under the theme “Cultivating Africa’s Gastronomy Industry.” Key discussions will explore how to build sustainable food businesses, address current challenges in the sector, and grow Africa’s presence in the global gastronomy and culinary tourism landscape.

Attendees can expect two days of discussion panels, networking opportunities and learning sessions aimed at restaurant owners, chefs, culinary and tourism SMMEs, students, and suppliers in the food service and hospitality sectors.

Speakers include some of the country’s best-known chefs and restaurateurs — Ryan Cole, Wandile Mabaso, Johannes Richter, Candice Philip, Vusi Ndlovu, Moses Moloi, Katlego Mlambo, Nti Ramaboa, and Coco Reinarhz — alongside food and hospitality business leaders such as Grace Harding, Gregory Henderson and James Khoza.

Tourism and hospitality sectors join the table

Tourism and hospitality bodies will also be represented, with speakers including South African Tourism CEO Nombulelo Guliwe, Satsa CEO David Frost, SAACI CEO Glenton de Kock and representatives from Fedhasa.

Unilever Food Solutions, the event’s headline sponsor, will appear both on the conference stage and at the expo, which will also host suppliers showcasing a range of industry offerings.

Reflecting on last year’s inaugural edition in Cape Town, SA Chef Media CEO Lance Gibbons says Johannesburg is a natural next step for the event: “This gathering provides a crucial platform for business owners and culinary and tourism professionals to address the current challenges facing their sectors and discover effective strategies and best practices to better serve their customers,” Gibbons says.

“Delegates from across the gastronomy spectrum will have the chance to forge connections and share solutions, insights and inspiration.”

For the full programme and list of speakers and exhibitors, visit sachefmagazine.co.za.