More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- PR and Digital Content Writer Sandton
- Freelance Writer Cape Town
- Marketing Assistant Johannesburg
- Senior PR Manager Cape Town
- Public Relations Officer Cape Town
- Personal Assistant Johannesburg
- Junior Account Manager Johannesburg
#WPRD2025 | The Bread's Abulele Ndamase: PR is about creating authentic narratives
Known for her talent in crafting compelling narratives and building meaningful media relationships, Ndamase approaches every project with creativity, strategic insight, and a commitment to delivering measurable results.
Her passion for communications was sparked at Damelin College, where she actively contributed to the College’s newsletter and honed her skills in storytelling, media inquiries, and campaign execution.
Since then, she has built a reputation as a strategic thinker and effective communicator in the PR industry.
Could you tell us a little bit about The Bread?
The Bread is a full-service brand consultancy specialising in experiences, design, connections, PR, strategy, content, and spatial storytelling. We're what you'd call a strong all-rounder.
At our core, we help brands communicate with clarity, differentiate meaningfully, and connect authentically. Whether we’re building something from scratch or evolving an existing brand, our approach is deeply strategic yet creatively driven.
From creating new products and spaces to curating events and rolling out end-to-end campaigns, our work spans every touchpoint.
We manage social media accounts, lead all levels of PR, produce compelling content, design visuals, and facilitate workshops.
We also consult with brand teams, conduct in-depth research, develop strategic frameworks, seed products, and engage with influencers.
What does being in the PR sector mean to you?
Being in the PR sector means I get to connect with a diverse range of people every day, journalists, clients, stakeholders, and creators.
More importantly, I get to help ensure that our clients’ stories are told the way they deserve to be, authentically and on the right platforms.
For me, PR is about more than media coverage; it’s about building trust, shaping narratives with intention, and creating meaningful impact through communication.
It’s a privilege to be the bridge between a brand and its audience, and to use storytelling as a tool to influence, inform, and inspire.
PR challenges me to stay curious, think strategically, and adapt quickly, and that’s exactly why I love it!
What does a day in the life of a PR professional entail?
Every day is different, but it usually includes a mix of internal and client meetings, distributing press releases, briefing writers, and brainstorming fresh ideas. I spend time digging into briefs, building out PR plans, and following up with media to secure coverage. It’s fast-paced and requires focus, but that’s what makes it exciting.
What do you love most about being in the PR sector?
What I love most is the variety; we work across different clients, industries, and narratives. It pushes us to think outside the box constantly.
At its heart, PR is about storytelling, and there’s something powerful about crafting narratives that truly connect with people.
Can you share an example of a PR campaign that inspired or influenced you, and why?
One campaign that had a lasting impact on me was #ScienceOfSuccess by Momentum, which I worked on while at a previous agency.
The campaign was both professional and personal growth for me. It challenged me to reflect on and shift my own habits. For instance, I used to struggle with saving money, but working on this campaign inspired me to build better financial habits.
That kind of real-life transformation made the experience incredibly meaningful.
What are some PR trends or skills emerging that new professionals should pay attention to?
Adaptability and a willingness to learn these tools are key.
What advice would you give to someone starting out in PR today?
Stay curious. Ask questions. Keep a teachable spirit and show up wholeheartedly. Relationships are everything in PR, so nurture them with authenticity and consistency. And always be open to evolving.
Where do you see the PR industry heading in the next five years?
The industry is heading toward deeper integration with marketing, analytics, and emerging tech. AI will be standard for tasks like media monitoring and content drafting, so professionals need to build digital fluency and strong ethical practices.
PR will also continue to overlap with content creation — especially short-form video and influencer collaborations — so teams must become agile storytellers, capable of real-time narrative shaping.
What does World PR Day mean to you?
To me, World PR Day is more than just a celebration — it’s a reminder of the responsibility we hold as storytellers. It calls us to uphold transparency, ethics, and authenticity in every message we deliver.
It also spotlights how PR connects people, bridges cultural gaps, and drives meaningful conversations.
Most of all, it’s a chance to honour the global impact of PR and the creative minds pushing the industry forward.
Related
#WPRD2025 | Hook, Line & Sinker’s Adam Hunter: Building bridges: PR in a polarised world 53 minutes #WPRD2025 | Ogilvy PR & Influence's MD, Samantha Presbury on PR in Africa 1 day #WPRD2025 | Voxeon Communications’ head of PR, Ronell Swartbooi: Diverse pathways to PR 2 days #YouthMonth: GoodLuck is influencing SA's youth through its music 30 Jun 2025 #YouthMonth: Mandisa Jakavula blends TikTok fame with a budding music career in SA 30 Jun 2025 #YouthMonth: Vanessa Mhlom, founder of Pleroma Patch, encourages youth to 'rise, build, heal and lead' 23 Jun 2025