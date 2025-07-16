WPRD2025 | The Bread's Abulele Ndamase: PR is about creating authentic narratives

To mark World PR Day 2025, Bizcommunity caught up with Abulele Ndamase, senior account executive at The Bread, where she specialises in developing and executing strategic public relations campaigns that enhance brand visibility and foster authentic connections with target audiences.

Abulele Ndamase, senior account executive at The Bread. Image supplied

Known for her talent in crafting compelling narratives and building meaningful media relationships, Ndamase approaches every project with creativity, strategic insight, and a commitment to delivering measurable results.

Her passion for communications was sparked at Damelin College, where she actively contributed to the College’s newsletter and honed her skills in storytelling, media inquiries, and campaign execution.

Since then, she has built a reputation as a strategic thinker and effective communicator in the PR industry.

Could you tell us a little bit about The Bread?

The Bread is a full-service brand consultancy specialising in experiences, design, connections, PR, strategy, content, and spatial storytelling. We're what you'd call a strong all-rounder.

At our core, we help brands communicate with clarity, differentiate meaningfully, and connect authentically. Whether we’re building something from scratch or evolving an existing brand, our approach is deeply strategic yet creatively driven.

From creating new products and spaces to curating events and rolling out end-to-end campaigns, our work spans every touchpoint.

We manage social media accounts, lead all levels of PR, produce compelling content, design visuals, and facilitate workshops.

We also consult with brand teams, conduct in-depth research, develop strategic frameworks, seed products, and engage with influencers.

What does being in the PR sector mean to you?

Being in the PR sector means I get to connect with a diverse range of people every day, journalists, clients, stakeholders, and creators.

More importantly, I get to help ensure that our clients’ stories are told the way they deserve to be, authentically and on the right platforms.

For me, PR is about more than media coverage; it’s about building trust, shaping narratives with intention, and creating meaningful impact through communication.

It’s a privilege to be the bridge between a brand and its audience, and to use storytelling as a tool to influence, inform, and inspire.

PR challenges me to stay curious, think strategically, and adapt quickly, and that’s exactly why I love it!

What does a day in the life of a PR professional entail?

Every day is different, but it usually includes a mix of internal and client meetings, distributing press releases, briefing writers, and brainstorming fresh ideas. I spend time digging into briefs, building out PR plans, and following up with media to secure coverage. It’s fast-paced and requires focus, but that’s what makes it exciting.

What do you love most about being in the PR sector?

What I love most is the variety; we work across different clients, industries, and narratives. It pushes us to think outside the box constantly.

At its heart, PR is about storytelling, and there’s something powerful about crafting narratives that truly connect with people.

Can you share an example of a PR campaign that inspired or influenced you, and why?

One campaign that had a lasting impact on me was #ScienceOfSuccess by Momentum, which I worked on while at a previous agency.

Image supplied

The campaign was both professional and personal growth for me. It challenged me to reflect on and shift my own habits. For instance, I used to struggle with saving money, but working on this campaign inspired me to build better financial habits.

Image supplued

That kind of real-life transformation made the experience incredibly meaningful.

What are some PR trends or skills emerging that new professionals should pay attention to?

AI integration is transforming the field. Tools like ChatGPT, Grammarly, and PR-specific platforms are changing how we research, write, and monitor media.

Data-driven storytelling is becoming non-negotiable. Understanding basic analytics (Google Analytics, Brandwatch, Meltwater, Lefty) can help PR professionals measure impact and refine strategy.