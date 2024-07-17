South Africa
    Sekhukhune United FC, Generation Schools launch youth football academy

    Sekhukhune United Football Club (FC) in partnership with Generation Schools will be launching a fully integrated youth football academy in Gauteng.
    4 Aug 2025
    Supplied image (from L-R): Themba Sithole, Technical Director at Sekhukhune United FC; Phineas Madisha, Football Manager at Sekhukhune United FC; Jevron Epstein, CEO of Generation Schools; Tebogo Mapinga, Head of Marketing and Communication at Sekhukhune United FC; Tshepho Malope, Football Manager at Sekhukhune United FC
    Set to open in 2026, the academy will combine elite-level football training with private school education for up to 144 talented young athletes, all on fully funded scholarships.

    The youth academy will provide both elite football development and private education as a fully integrated offering. It’s a bold step toward developing homegrown talent within a structured system that values academic and athletic growth equally, not as separate tracks, but as a unified pathway. It also aligns with the broader ambitions of SAFA and the PSL to strengthen the local football talent pipeline and improve long-term athlete development within the country.

    Sekhukhune United FC head of Marketing and Communication, Tebogo Mapinga, made the announcement at a special launch event hosted in Cape Town, saying, "We’re building a footballing legacy that starts with meaningful investment in our youth. But our ambition isn’t just about producing the next generation of professional players, it’s about nurturing responsible, empowered young leaders.

    "Too often, our brightest talents are lured abroad. This academy is designed to give them world-class opportunities right here at home. This collaboration will change the lives of the youth from the Sekhukhune region along with the rest of South Africa."

    Though the academy will be located at Generation Schools Taroko in Gauteng, the Cape Town launch event highlighted the nationwide impact of the programme and its expansion through Generation Schools’ national network.

    Jevron Epstein, CEO of Generation Schools, said, “This partnership challenges the status quo. It represents a major shift in how professional clubs engage with youth development. We’re creating a pipeline that grows talent from the grassroots up, while ensuring that each learner receives a quality education and access to diverse opportunities both on and off the field.”

