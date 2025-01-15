Education Skills Training
    Real Madrid launches first soccer academy in South Africa

    15 Jan 2025
    The Real Madrid Foundation has announced the establishment of a soccer academy in Imhoff, Cape Town.
    From left to right: Brendan Epstein, Jevron Epstein (CEO, Generation Schools), Roberto Carlos, Jac Vos (financial director, Generation Schools) | image supplied
    The Real Madrid Foundation Academy will offer a soccer development programme for children and teenagers, focusing on athletic, academic, and personal development.

    The academy will host three elite teams competing in the 2025 Local Football Association (LFA) season, alongside additional developmental teams to cater to players of various skill levels. A second academy is also set to open in Modderfontein, Johannesburg, in the second quarter of 2025.

    Generation Schools will host the Real Madrid Foundation in Imhoff and the academy will be led by Alberto Giménez, the Foundation’s Technical director in South Africa. Giménez brings over 20 years of coaching experience and a UEFA Pro licence.

    “We are thrilled to welcome the Real Madrid Foundation to our Imhoff campus, and further sites across South Africa in the near future,” said Jevron Epstein, CEO of Generation Schools.

    Football legend, Roberto Carlos, commented on the launch saying, “We are delighted to bring the Real Madrid Foundation’s values and training philosophy to South Africa.

    “This initiative is about more than just football; it’s about using sport as a tool to foster education, integration, and social development. We look forward to working closely with Generation Schools to create a nurturing environment for our young athletes.”

    Enrolments for the 2025 academic year will open soon. For more information please visit www.realmadridfoundation.co.za.

