    Why creativity is the most valuable skill for the jobs of tomorrow

    15 Jan 2025
    Discover how the creative economy is reshaping the world, and how the AAA School of Advertising prepares students to lead in this $2tn global industry.
    The world is changing, and creativity is at the heart of it. Valued at over $2tn globally, the creative economy is quickly becoming one of the most influential sectors in the world. By 2030, analysts predict it could account for as much as 10% of global GDP, with growth in creative fields expected to jump by 40%.

    In South Africa, the sector is already making waves. The country’s cultural and creative industries (CCIs) contributed R161bn to the nation’s GDP in 2020 – nearly 3% of the economy and on par with agriculture. With this kind of impact, careers in the creative economy are more promising than ever.

    Think about it: every time you see a billboard, TV ad, or beautifully designed logo, there are countless professionals behind the scenes making it happen. Designers, marketers, copywriters, and strategists are bringing those ideas to life, and shaping how we experience the world around us. In South Africa alone, these efforts translate into one million jobs across the country.

    The AAA School of Advertising is helping young people turn their passion for creativity into sustainable careers. For over three decades, we’ve been Africa’s top institution for advertising, marketing, and design. Whether it’s a BA in Marketing Communication, a diploma in Visual Communication, a higher certificate in Digital Marketing, or a fully online honours degree in Digital Marketing, our programmes equip students with the skills to lead in industries that drive the future.

    A global powerhouse on the rise

    The creative economy is driving innovation across the globe. Digital platforms and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and the internet of things (IoT) have made it easier than ever to create, distribute, and monetise ideas.

    For South Africa, the potential is immense. In the past few years, leading local agencies like Ogilvy, TBWA, and Joe Public have won awards such as Cannes Lions, Loeries, and D&AD Pencils on behalf of brands like Nando’s, MTN, and SAB. These achievements not only spotlight South Africa’s creative talent but also position the nation as a key player on the international stage

    Gauteng leads the way, producing 46.5% of the nation’s creative economy output, with KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape contributing significantly as well. Fields like design and audiovisual media account for over 60% of the sector’s GDP, showcasing the diversity and strength of South Africa’s creative industries.

    A career built for the future

    We’re living in the fourth industrial revolution, where creativity and technology converge to redefine industries. For today’s digital natives who have grown up in a tech-driven world, creative careers offer the perfect blend of passion and practicality. From advertising and digital marketing to production and design, the opportunities are vast, rewarding, and future-proof.

    At the AAA School of Advertising, students are creating, innovating, and building careers that matter. With a focus on practical experience and industry-aligned skills, AAA graduates are prepared to lead in a world where imagination is a driving force behind economic success.

    For more information on the AAA School of Advertising and our programmes, visit the AAA website.

