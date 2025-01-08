Get industry-ready with AAA’s fully-online BA Honours in Digital Marketing degree

Ready to make your mark in digital marketing? AAA’s BA Hons in Digital Marketing degree is delivered 100% online, and tailored for both ambitious graduates and working professionals.

The AAA School of Advertising, Africa’s top creative institution, is taking things up a notch with its new Bachelor of Arts Honours in Digital Marketing programme. This fully online degree is made for graduates and professionals who want to sharpen their skills and lead in the digital marketing industry.

For over 33 years, aaa has been the go-to for anyone serious about a career in advertising, marketing, and design. Graduates have gone on to win numerous industry awards, including Loeries, Cannes Lions, and D&AD Pencils, establishing themselves as thought leaders and trendsetters in the global creative economy.

AAA’s BA Honours programme builds on this legacy by preparing students with the skills for high-demand roles like brand management, digital media marketing, and strategic account management.

Highlights of the AAA Honours in Digital Marketing degree

Online Flexibility: AAA’s honours degree is delivered 100% online, making it accessible to students across the country. From recent graduates diving deeper into digital marketing to working professionals wanting to sharpen their edge, this flexibility allows students to learn on their own terms.

Cutting-edge curriculum: This honours programme is designed with today’s most relevant trends and tools in mind. It offers specialised modules such as Social Media Marketing, Strategic Digital Marketing, and Website and Mobile Analytics – all built to equip graduates with practical skills that translate into impact.

Future-focused learning: With a strong focus on research and innovation, students develop a mindset geared toward solving real-world problems. Whether it’s brand management or consumer engagement, graduates will leave the programme with the tools to adapt, innovate, and thrive across the digital marketing industry.

Elective specialisation: Students can tailor their learning experience by choosing electives that align with their career goals. Whatever path they choose, the ability to specialise means their education stays relevant and deeply connected to what inspires them.

AAA’s alumni network is filled with leaders who have transformed their industries, and the BA honours degree is the next step for those who want to join their ranks.

Ready to make your move? Applications for 2025 are open now. Visit the AAA website or email az.ca.loohcsaaa@ofni for more information.



