HR Management & Leadership
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

PnetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Disney names new president of Europe, Middle East and Africa

    By Dawn Chmielewski
    8 Jan 2025
    8 Jan 2025
    Walt Disney has named Tony Chambers president of Disney in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as part of a restructuring of its entertainment businesses in the region, the company said Tuesday.
    A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, 14 December 2017. Reuters/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
    A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, 14 December 2017. Reuters/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

    Chambers, former head of theatrical distribution, will assume the new role in February, overseeing Disney's streaming, ad sales, studio marketing, theatrical distribution and sports in the region. He will report to Disney Entertainment co-chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro.

    “Tony Chambers is a seasoned senior executive who has a highly collaborative style and stellar reputation in EMEA and across the company, and he brings a wealth of experience to this important new role," Bergman, Walden and Pitaro said in a joint statement.

    Chambers has 30 years of experience with Disney, most recently overseeing global film distribution for all films released under the Disney, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures labels. Before that, he served as senior vice president of studio distribution in Europe.

    He succeeds Jan Koeppen, who is stepping down as the regional lead after six years.

    Read more: Walt Disney, new president, Tony Chambers, Disney Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Dawn Chmielewski

    Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; editing by David Gregorio
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz