Disney names new president of Europe, Middle East and Africa

Walt Disney has named Tony Chambers president of Disney in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as part of a restructuring of its entertainment businesses in the region, the company said Tuesday.

Chambers, former head of theatrical distribution, will assume the new role in February, overseeing Disney's streaming, ad sales, studio marketing, theatrical distribution and sports in the region. He will report to Disney Entertainment co-chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro.

“Tony Chambers is a seasoned senior executive who has a highly collaborative style and stellar reputation in EMEA and across the company, and he brings a wealth of experience to this important new role," Bergman, Walden and Pitaro said in a joint statement.

Chambers has 30 years of experience with Disney, most recently overseeing global film distribution for all films released under the Disney, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures labels. Before that, he served as senior vice president of studio distribution in Europe.

He succeeds Jan Koeppen, who is stepping down as the regional lead after six years.