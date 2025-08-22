Be the Reason Things Change: TransUnion unveils peelable billboard to tackle financial inclusion

TransUnion, a global information and insights company, has launched a bold new campaign, Be the Reason Things Change, designed to spark conversation, empower communities, and break down barriers to financial inclusion.

Financial exclusion remains one of South Africa’s most pressing challenges, with more than 16 million adults still locked out of the formal credit economy.

At the heart of the campaign is a peelable billboard, unveiled at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. The interactive installation allows passersby to physically peel away layers symbolising fear, misinformation, and exclusion.

Behind each of the 500 strips is a QR code unlocking a free e-learning credit education course.

The campaign goes further, offering prizes and training to expand access to education and digital resources.

These include:

Five education fund prizes worth R20,000 each, paid directly to educational institutions.

10 tech-for-learning prizes valued at R7,000 each, comprising a laptop and 12 months of data.

Financial exclusion by the numbers

The initiative comes against a sobering backdrop of limited financial literacy:

Nearly 1 in 2 South Africans lack a clear understanding of credit.



93% believe credit access is key to achieving financial goals.



55% are actively working to improve their credit score, while 32% use their credit reports to protect against fraud.



Just 42% feel they have sufficient access to credit.

Says Amy Beck, CMO of TransUnion Africa, “When people understand how credit works, they gain the confidence to change their future, and lenders gain the insights to see them clearly. This campaign is about breaking down the barriers that hold people back and empowering them to take control of their financial story.”

Taking the movement nationwide

On 26 August, TransUnion will extend the concept digitally with a virtual peelable billboard, giving 4,500 more South Africans access to courses, training, and prizes.

The initiative is supported by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, highlighting the global importance of financial inclusion in driving economic growth.

Champions of change

South African icons Springbok star Lukhanyo Am and fashion entrepreneur Tshepo Mohlala will lead the launch, peeling the first layers of the billboard while sharing their own stories of resilience and success.

Their journeys embody the campaign’s core message: when visibility, support, and opportunity align, transformation becomes possible.

Unlocking opportunity

More than just a credit education initiative, Be the Reason Things Change seeks to redefine opportunity.

From buying a car to starting a business, informed financial decisions can be life-changing.

For consumers, the campaign offers knowledge and confidence; for lenders, it’s a call to recognise potential in those previously overlooked.

As TransUnion rolls out its ambitious movement, one message is clear: financial inclusion is not just about credit — it’s about visibility, empowerment, and change.