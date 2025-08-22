Why South Africa's social media defines authenticity by struggle and luxury

When you scroll through South African social media a pattern emerges. Township skits and hustle videos tally up thousands of shares. Luxury lifestyles, designer labels, and soft-life brunches dominate aspirational feeds.

But the moment someone posts “ordinary” middle-class content, think basic grocery hauls, suburb jogs, or budget travel vlogs, the reception is icy at best, mocking at worst.

This begs the question: why is it that in South African social media culture, poverty and wealth are seen as “authentic,” while middle-class life is not?

The economics of relatability

South Africa is undeniably one of the most unequal countries in the world. Just recently our president asked why there is still a huge inequality gap, strange for us to answer that. However, for most, poverty is not abstract, it is a lived experience. Content reflecting the hustle, the grind, and the resilience of survival resonates deeply because it reflects reality.

On the other end of the spectrum, wealth content, no matter how excessive, captures attention because it embodies aspiration. It offers a glimpse into a lifestyle many desires, even if they know they may never attain it.

The middle class, however, sits in an uncomfortable space. It does not fully reflect the daily struggles of the majority, nor does it represent the glossy lives of the elite. Instead, it projects stability, and in a country where so many are one retrenchment or medical bill away from slipping down the ladder, stability can feel foreign, fragile, and even performative.

Authenticity and the missing middle

The online rejection of middle-class content speaks to a broader cultural narrative: in South Africa, authenticity is measured at the extremes.

Poverty is “real” because it reflects struggle.

Wealth is “real” because it reflects aspiration.

Middle-class content feels “fake” because it reflects neither. It is often seen as sanitised, pretentious, or out of touch.

This authenticity paradox does not only shape what trends, but also what stories are deemed worth telling.

The erasure of nuance

Middle-class South Africans are often accused of “cosplaying” wealth while ignoring how wobbly their position is. Many are burdened with debt, black tax, and job insecurity. Yet, when they share their everyday lives, it is not seen as relatable or aspirational enough.

In essence, we are erasing the narratives of the very group that often carries the weight of upward mobility, family responsibility, and generational transitions. Their story is worth telling, but it is drowned out in a digital ecosystem addicted to extremes.

What this means for brands and creators

For marketers and all communications practitioners, this debate holds lessons. Many brands instinctively target a “middle-class aspirational” consumer, assuming this is where authenticity lies. However, online engagement suggests otherwise: audiences gravitate towards content that embraces either survival or splendour.

Social media algorithms thrive on extremes. But editors, marketers, digital strategists and PRs can intervene, deliberately by platforming content that shows the “in-between,” not just the polar ends. This requires a conscious cultural shift in what we choose to share and celebrate.

For creators, it raises another question: should they exaggerate their realities to be seen as “authentic”? Or should they reclaim the legitimacy of the middle-class story, even if it struggles to trend?

Instead of “curating perfection,” middle-class creators can centre their struggles and contradictions, e.g. juggling lifestyle aspirations with financial pressure. This reframing helps audiences see that stability does not mean “problem-free.”

If South Africa’s social media continues to define authenticity only by struggle and splendour, we risk silencing the stories of millions who live in the space between. To bridge this gap, we must champion a broader narrative, one that validates the ordinary as much as the extraordinary. Only then can we tell South Africa’s story in full colour, not just black and white.