Addressing barriers to accessing innovative medicines in South Africa - A critical moment amid funding cuts

South Africa’s healthcare system stands at a crossroads. Despite the promise of progress outlined in the Budget Speech and the Presidential Health Compact, the reality on the ground reveals persistent and growing barriers to accessing innovative medicines. Economic pressures, funding constraints, and infrastructure gaps continue to undermine equitable healthcare delivery, particularly for vulnerable communities. What’s more, recent international developments - such as US President Donald Trump’s cuts to funding that supported healthcare initiatives in South Africa - threaten to exacerbate these challenges, potentially limiting access to life-saving advanced therapies.

Economics pressures

The cost of advanced therapies remains out of reach, and the structural inequalities in our healthcare system persist. While top-tier medical plans still provide access to advanced medicines, we are seeing a shift. Patients are moving to lower-tier plans or into the public system, simply because they cannot afford more. And with that shift, their access to advanced therapies disappears. This is not a uniquely South African problem.

Globally, we see the same story repeat: private healthcare becomes a fortress that only those who can pay the toll may enter. Everyone else is left to rely on an overburdened public system, strained by funding shortfalls, infrastructure gaps, and critical workforce shortages. The public healthcare system, already overburdened, struggles to absorb this increased demand. Rising healthcare costs combined with limited household budgets create a perfect storm where affordability becomes the biggest barrier to accessing cutting-edge treatments.

Funding constraints and infrastructure challenges

Both private and public sectors face severe funding constraints. Innovative medicines, especially advanced therapies, come with high price tags that strain budgets and limit availability. At the same time, infrastructure and skills gaps hinder the effective delivery of these treatments. Investments in healthcare infrastructure, workforce training, and data management are urgently needed to support the growing demand for advanced therapies.

While it may seem like all hope is lost, the Presidential Health Compact offers a promising framework aimed at transforming South Africa’s healthcare landscape through infrastructure development and improved data surveillance. However, it stops short of directly addressing access to innovative medicines. This gap underscores the need for stronger collaboration between public and private stakeholders to ensure that patients do not bear the financial burden alone.

Towards equitable access: Collaboration is imperative

Another way forward is through a robust, transparent Health Technology Assessment (HTA) process, where medicines are evaluated not only on their cost but on their ability to save lives, improve quality of life, and reduce the long-term burden on the health system.

Inclusive HTAs, where payers and pharmaceutical companies work together, are essential for reimagining access to advanced therapies. If we only look at the upfront cost of innovation, we miss the bigger picture of societal value.

Globally, risk-sharing models and outcome-based pricing agreements are helping bridge the affordability gap. South Africa could benefit from more flexible legislation to enable these models, ensuring that innovation doesn’t remain locked behind prohibitive price tags.

South Africa’s healthcare future depends on what we choose to prioritise: short-term financial gains or long-term societal wellbeing. Too often, systems have been designed around protecting profits rather than protecting lives. Healthcare should never be a luxury. Yet in South Africa, and across much of the world, the reality is stark: exclusion is the norm, not the exception.

If we want a future where access to life-saving medicines is a reality for all, we need to break down the barriers of affordability, infrastructure, and policy inertia. And we need to do it together - governments, healthcare companies, funders, and civil society - because lives are at stake.

All hope is not lost. But we cannot wait for crisis to be our catalyst. The time for bold, collaborative action is now.



