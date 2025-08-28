South Africa
Healthcare Infectious Diseases
    Cholera in northwest Nigeria: Limited healthcare access leaves communities at risk

    A cholera outbreak in the Bukkuyum district of Zamfara state, northwest Nigeria, has claimed at least eight lives and infected over 200 people across 11 communities, residents and local officials said, as limited healthcare access and insecurity exacerbate the crisis.
    By Ahmed Kingimi
    28 Aug 2025
    28 Aug 2025
    Image credit: Reuters
    Image credit: Reuters

    Cholera, a water-borne disease, is not uncommon in Nigeria, where health officials cite widespread shortages of clean water in rural areas and urban slums.

    The affected rural communities, including Nasarawa-Burkullu, Gurusu, and Adabka, have been overwhelmed, with many patients treated at home due to the lack of primary healthcare facilities.

    "We have over 21 patients presently admitted, although three died due to delays in reaching Nasarawa General Hospital," Muhammad Jibci, village head of Gurusu, told Reuters by phone.

    Ya'u Umar, another resident from the affected communities, said 53 people were infected in his village. "We don't have medicine or drips. Bandits prevent us from going to the city," he said.

    Zamfara is the epicentre of attacks by armed men, known locally as bandits, where rising violence in recent months has made travel and farming dangerous. Gangs routinely abduct villagers and travellers for ransom and extort farming communities.

    Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi, a federal lawmaker, called for urgent action from the Zamfara government and international NGOs. "Any delay will cost more lives, especially among women and children," he said, urging the deployment of emergency response teams and cholera treatment centres.

    Zamfara health authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the outbreak.

    health, cholera, travel, water, healthcare, farming, NGOs, violence, Reuters, infectious diseases, clean water, medicine, insecurity, emergency response, water access, healthcare access, gang violence
    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
