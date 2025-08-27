African healthcare leaders reimagine patient safety

As global healthcare systems grapple with unprecedented pressures, African innovators are proving that high-quality, safe patient care thrives even in resource-constrained environments.

The World Health Expo (WHX) Cape Town, in collaboration with Cohsasa, announces a transformative forum on Quality Management and Patient Safety - set for Wednesday, 3 September 2025, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

This must-attend event will showcase untold success stories, courageous leadership insights, and actionable strategies to make patients, families, and communities true partners in safety - potentially revolutionising healthcare delivery across the continent.

In an era where patient safety incidents claim millions of lives annually, this forum arrives at a critical juncture, highlighting how African healthcare systems are turning challenges into triumphs. Attendees will gain exclusive access to real-world case studies, leadership models for bold decision-making, and frameworks for community-centered engagement, all designed to deliver immediate, measurable improvements in quality and safety.

Why this forum is a game-changer for healthcare professionals:

Learn from regional pioneers: Hear from an elite network of quality improvement champions sharing what works - and what must evolve - in African patient safety.



Real-world insights: Discover innovative approaches to overcoming resource limitations, building accountability cultures, and navigating complex leadership landscapes.



Networking opportunities: Connect with peers, policymakers, and experts to shape the future of healthcare quality management.

Target audience includes:

- Quality managers and risk officers

- Clinicians, nurse managers, and directors of nursing

- Hospital administrators and executive leaders

- Primary healthcare professionals and community health coordinators

- Policy makers, health regulators, and system leaders

- Academics, researchers, and students in quality improvement and patient safety

Session 1 - Untold success stories

09:00 - Welcome and opening remarks by conference chair

Chair : Dr Sabelile Tenza, Senior Lecturer, North-West University, School of Nursing Science, Potchefstroom Campus, South Africa

09:15 - From challenges to triumph - Real stories of quality and safety

Turning resource limitations into innovation opportunities



Building a sustainable culture of safety and accountability



Moderator : Lauren de Kock, Quality Improvement Regional Director, The Aurum Institute, South Africa

Panelists :



: Lauren de Kock, Quality Improvement Regional Director, The Aurum Institute, South Africa : Ajibike Oyewumi, healthcare quality and patient safety specialist, Canada



Peninah Kirea, chief quality and nursing officer, Avenue Healthcare, Kenya



Christine Malan, hospital manager, Life Healthcare, South Africa



Dr Musa Sono, medical specialist public health medicine, Limpopo Department of Health, South Africa

10:00 - Q&A

Session 2: Leading boldly

10:15 - Quality in healthcare - A must, not an option

Non-negotiables for quality and patient safety



Leadership models for navigating complex environments



Strengthening networks through partnerships

Speaker : Dr Gilbert Buckle, Independent Consultant, Ghana

10:45 - Tea break and networking

11:15 - Being bold and breaking boundaries in leadership

Overcoming inertia and embedding quality in the organisational DNA



Leadership stories



Practical actions for managers and policy leaders

Moderator : Jacqui Stewart, CEO, COHSASA, South Africa Panelists :



: Jacqui Stewart, CEO, COHSASA, South Africa Oupa Motshwaneng, district quality manager, Western Cape Department of Health, South Africa



Nico Benting, director of quality assurance, Groote Schuur Hospital, Western Cape Government, South Africa



Lauren de Kock, quality improvement regional director, The Aurum Institute, South Africa



Dr Austin Okogun, CEO, Lily Hospital, Nigeria

12:00 - Open Floor Q&A

12:15 - Lunch break and exhibition visit

Session 3: Family engagement and public empowerment

13:45 - Welcome back remarks by the chair

14:00 - Reimagining patient and family engagement in African healthcare

The role of family and community trust in driving quality outcomes



How to achieve community-centred care



Bridging cultural barriers to engagement

Speaker : Dr Russell Rensberg, Division Director, Rural Health Advocacy Project, South Africa

14:30 - Panel discussion: How do we empower patients and the public for safer care?

Strategies for creating patient-centred engagement pathways



Tools and frameworks to amplify the patient voice

Moderator : Dr Gilbert Buckle, Independent Consultant, Ghana

Panelists :



: Dr Gilbert Buckle, Independent Consultant, Ghana : Robert de Wet, CEO, Helderberg Hospice, South Africa



Anneleen De Keukelaere, coordinator, People’s Health Movement SA, South Africa



Miriam Mutero Musinga, general manager, International Hospital Kampala (C-Care IHK), Uganda

15:30 - Q&A

Closing session

15:45 - Closing reflections

Highlights from the day



Action points for delegates to take back to their facilities

Chair: Dr Sabelile Tenza, Senior Lecturer, North-West University, School of Nursing Science, Potchefstroom Campus, South Africa.

16:00 - End of conference

If you’d like to attend as a visitor for just the exhibition, click on this link - https://register.visitcloud.com/survey/25bedtyh9xy37?actioncode=WEB102

If you want to register for the conference: https://prod-aem.worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/capetown/en/home.html

Further information: Marilyn Keegan @ 0837037789



