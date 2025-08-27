South Africa
Healthcare Public Health
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

COHSASAStoneIcon OncologyMedihelpEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    African healthcare leaders reimagine patient safety

    As global healthcare systems grapple with unprecedented pressures, African innovators are proving that high-quality, safe patient care thrives even in resource-constrained environments.
    Issued by COHSASA
    27 Aug 2025
    27 Aug 2025
    African healthcare leaders reimagine patient safety

    The World Health Expo (WHX) Cape Town, in collaboration with Cohsasa, announces a transformative forum on Quality Management and Patient Safety - set for Wednesday, 3 September 2025, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

    This must-attend event will showcase untold success stories, courageous leadership insights, and actionable strategies to make patients, families, and communities true partners in safety - potentially revolutionising healthcare delivery across the continent.

    In an era where patient safety incidents claim millions of lives annually, this forum arrives at a critical juncture, highlighting how African healthcare systems are turning challenges into triumphs. Attendees will gain exclusive access to real-world case studies, leadership models for bold decision-making, and frameworks for community-centered engagement, all designed to deliver immediate, measurable improvements in quality and safety.

    Why this forum is a game-changer for healthcare professionals:

    • Learn from regional pioneers: Hear from an elite network of quality improvement champions sharing what works - and what must evolve - in African patient safety.
    • Real-world insights: Discover innovative approaches to overcoming resource limitations, building accountability cultures, and navigating complex leadership landscapes.
    • Networking opportunities: Connect with peers, policymakers, and experts to shape the future of healthcare quality management.

    Target audience includes:

    - Quality managers and risk officers
    - Clinicians, nurse managers, and directors of nursing
    - Hospital administrators and executive leaders
    - Primary healthcare professionals and community health coordinators
    - Policy makers, health regulators, and system leaders
    - Academics, researchers, and students in quality improvement and patient safety

    Session 1 - Untold success stories

    09:00 - Welcome and opening remarks by conference chair

    Chair: Dr Sabelile Tenza, Senior Lecturer, North-West University, School of Nursing Science, Potchefstroom Campus, South Africa

    09:15 - From challenges to triumph - Real stories of quality and safety

    • Turning resource limitations into innovation opportunities
    • Building a sustainable culture of safety and accountability
    • Moderator: Lauren de Kock, Quality Improvement Regional Director, The Aurum Institute, South Africa
      Panelists:
    • Ajibike Oyewumi, healthcare quality and patient safety specialist, Canada
    • Peninah Kirea, chief quality and nursing officer, Avenue Healthcare, Kenya
    • Christine Malan, hospital manager, Life Healthcare, South Africa
    • Dr Musa Sono, medical specialist public health medicine, Limpopo Department of Health, South Africa

    10:00 - Q&A

    Session 2: Leading boldly

    10:15 - Quality in healthcare - A must, not an option

    • Non-negotiables for quality and patient safety
    • Leadership models for navigating complex environments
    • Strengthening networks through partnerships
      Speaker: Dr Gilbert Buckle, Independent Consultant, Ghana

    10:45 - Tea break and networking

    11:15 - Being bold and breaking boundaries in leadership

    • Overcoming inertia and embedding quality in the organisational DNA
    • Leadership stories
    • Practical actions for managers and policy leaders
      Moderator: Jacqui Stewart, CEO, COHSASA, South Africa

      Panelists:

    • Oupa Motshwaneng, district quality manager, Western Cape Department of Health, South Africa
    • Nico Benting, director of quality assurance, Groote Schuur Hospital, Western Cape Government, South Africa
    • Lauren de Kock, quality improvement regional director, The Aurum Institute, South Africa
    • Dr Austin Okogun, CEO, Lily Hospital, Nigeria

    12:00 - Open Floor Q&A

    12:15 - Lunch break and exhibition visit

    Session 3: Family engagement and public empowerment

    13:45 - Welcome back remarks by the chair

    14:00 - Reimagining patient and family engagement in African healthcare

    • The role of family and community trust in driving quality outcomes
    • How to achieve community-centred care
    • Bridging cultural barriers to engagement
      Speaker: Dr Russell Rensberg, Division Director, Rural Health Advocacy Project, South Africa

    14:30 - Panel discussion: How do we empower patients and the public for safer care?

    • Strategies for creating patient-centred engagement pathways
    • Tools and frameworks to amplify the patient voice
      Moderator: Dr Gilbert Buckle, Independent Consultant, Ghana
      Panelists:
    • Robert de Wet, CEO, Helderberg Hospice, South Africa
    • Anneleen De Keukelaere, coordinator, People’s Health Movement SA, South Africa
    • Miriam Mutero Musinga, general manager, International Hospital Kampala (C-Care IHK), Uganda

    15:30 - Q&A

    Closing session

    15:45 - Closing reflections

    • Highlights from the day
    • Action points for delegates to take back to their facilities

    Chair: Dr Sabelile Tenza, Senior Lecturer, North-West University, School of Nursing Science, Potchefstroom Campus, South Africa.

    16:00 - End of conference

    If you’d like to attend as a visitor for just the exhibition, click on this link - https://register.visitcloud.com/survey/25bedtyh9xy37?actioncode=WEB102

    If you want to register for the conference: https://prod-aem.worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/capetown/en/home.html

    Further information: Marilyn Keegan @ 0837037789


    Read more: patient safety, COHSASA, healthcare innovation
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    COHSASA
    COHSASA, a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz