AHF’s global HIV response: 2.5 million treated as Trump withholds Pepfar funds

Just last week, the New York Times reported that Donald Trump’s administration is withholding funds allocated for the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar). The effects of these decisions by Trump are being felt all over the world. While things may seem dire, the Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) announced that it has provided HIV prevention, care, and treatment to 2.5 million people from 49 countries (1.3 million of those coming from 15 African countries).

Image credit: Bermix Studio on Unsplash

Worldwide contribution

AHF's contribution to the HIV response has enabled countries like Malawi to see an increase in life expectancy from 46 to 67 years over 25 years.

Children who may have been orphaned due to HIV can now grow up with their parents present, and communities are thriving through access to quality care.

Founded in 1987 in Los Angeles as the Aids Hospice Foundation, AHF has grown into the world’s largest HIV/Aids service organisation.

Supported by advocacy initiatives to achieve policy reform, AHF strives to ensure equitable access to HIV and public health services globally.

AHF President Michael Weinstein shared, “Our dream — delivering exceptional care to all — has become reality. We’ve stayed true to our principles, proving hope can shine in a challenging world.

“Yet, our journey continues. AHF is tackling STIs, hunger, homelessness, and the global HIV epidemic with relentless resolve.”

Treatment in Africa

On treatment in Africa, Dr Penninah Iutung, AHF’s executive vice president, says, “When we launched our first global programmes in South Africa and Uganda in 2002, serving 100 clients in each country, we could never have fathomed expanding to 13 more African countries and caring for 1.3 million lives across the continent.”

“Building on years of advocacy and innovation, AHF Africa now delivers programmes that go beyond clinical care to include community-led prevention, equitable access strategies, and pandemic preparedness.

“These successes reflect the deep collaboration with government and civil society partners that has enabled us to reach the most marginalised, advance equity, and ensure no one is left behind.”

Ending HIV

Dr Nombuso Madonsela, who leads AHF’s largest country programme as AHF South Africa country programme director, adds, “Being part of this historic milestone is a privilege.

“AHF South Africa remains steadfast in championing combination prevention, reducing new infections, and ensuring quality service delivery and support for all in our care.

“Through our Community Power Voices (CPV), we amplify the stories and triumphs of those living with HIV.”

Ending HIV is not just a dream, it’s a promise we are determined to keep.