Healthcare HIV/AIDS
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

MedihelpInsight SurveySkin RenewalBullion PR & CommunicationCANSAStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SA Health to fund HIV/Aids research to fill Pepfar void

    The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has announced additional funding to continue HIV/Aids research -- following the void left by Pepfar -- has been secured. The minister delivered the Department of Health’s Budget Vote for 2025/26 in the National Assembly recently.
    10 Jul 2025
    10 Jul 2025
    Image credit: Unsplash
    Image credit: Unsplash

    “There is no way we are going to allow the world’s biggest HIV/Aids programme to collapse – never,” said the minister.

    Securing funding

    The minister said that after the US funding cuts, he approached the National Treasury as well as national and international organisations.

    While the National Treasury has released R700m, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust will collectively release R200m. The Treasury has agreed to match the contributions of those organisations, which will be released over three years.

    “These amounts are intended to cover the most urgent needs, and further allocations may be considered later,” said Motsoaledi.

    The funds will be given to the South African Medical Research Council, which will then disburse funding to various research institutions and universities.

    Game changing treatment

    The minister also outlined the country’s plans for procuring lenacapavir. Lenacapavir is a long-acting injection for HIV prevention.

    The minister considers lenacapavir a game-changer in the country’s fight against HIV/Aids and has indicated that it wants to be one of the first countries to receive and administer the injection. The first shipment of lenacapavir is expected to reach Africa by the end of the year.

    “We plan to offer lenacapavir to young women and everyone at risk to stay HIV-free,” said the minister. "We all know that for far too long, women and girls in our country have carried the greatest burden of this epidemic.”

    Read more: Department of Health, Wellcome Trust, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, South African Medical Research Council, PEPFAR, HIV/Aids, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz