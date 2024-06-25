Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Talent E-learning Practitioner Pretoria
Medihelp strengthens growth and engagement team with key new appointments
These new additions bring a wealth of expertise across healthcare, business development, and strategic relationship management and will play a pivotal role in driving growth and adviser engagement across key regions and segments.
Ritesh Ramdeen | manager: Corporate Growth and Engagement
With 28 years in the medical aid industry, Ritesh brings deep technical knowledge and a strong relationship-building track record. His qualifications include an NQF 5 in Wealth Management, RE5 certification, and Class of Business training in Healthcare, Short-term, and Long-term Insurance.
In his new role, Ritesh will focus on re-establishing relationships with key employer groups and major broker houses, positioning Medihelp’s products to align with client needs and long-term growth.
Selucia Nair | manager: Growth and Engagement
With 23 years of healthcare industry experience, Selucia is known for her service excellence and operational insight. She holds a BBA (cum laude), an NQF 5 in Wealth Management, and an RE5 certification.
Her background spans client services, corporate growth, and retentions, with a strong emphasis on client-focused support and internal efficiency. In her current role, she helps streamline operations and strengthen relationships with advisers and employer groups.
Mervin Anderson | Corporate Business Development consultant
Mervin brings over 30 years of experience in customer service and corporate relationship management, including more than two decades in healthcare. He holds a National Certificate in Wealth Management (NQF 5) and RE5 certification.
Mervin will focus on strengthening broker relationships in the low-income and unionised segments and driving employer group growth in the mining and manufacturing sectors. His approach blends strategic execution with a strong service ethos and governance oversight.
With these appointments, Medihelp continues to prioritise adviser support, strategic collaboration, and sustained portfolio growth. The Growth and Engagement team is available to offer insight, collaboration, and personalised service to support your success.
Get in touch with them. Contact az.oc.plehidem@srekorb.
- Medihelp strengthens growth and engagement team with key new appointments09 Jul 14:47
- Building a values-led business - Why it matters to every generation08 Jul 16:34
- Recipe for resilience: What perfect pasta teaches us about medical scheme governance08 Jul 14:16
- We are in great company! Medihelp turns 120 and celebrates legacy brands in South Africa07 Jul 15:37
- New industry. Same you. Why your skills still matter – even if you’re not an insider06 Jun 09:12
Related
Recipe for resilience: What perfect pasta teaches us about medical scheme governance 1 day We are in great company! Medihelp turns 120 and celebrates legacy brands in South Africa 1 day New industry. Same you. Why your skills still matter – even if you’re not an insider 6 Jun 2025 Medihelp and Old Mutual announce collaboration 16 May 2025 Werner van Deventer appointed as head of product and business development at Medihelp 7 Apr 2025 Medihelp reports strong growth, more younger members join 25 Jun 2024