Medihelp strengthens growth and engagement team with key new appointments

As part of its commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships and supporting advisers and employer groups, Medihelp Medical Scheme has announced the appointment of three experienced professionals to its Growth and Engagement team.

These new additions bring a wealth of expertise across healthcare, business development, and strategic relationship management and will play a pivotal role in driving growth and adviser engagement across key regions and segments.

Ritesh Ramdeen | manager: Corporate Growth and Engagement

With 28 years in the medical aid industry, Ritesh brings deep technical knowledge and a strong relationship-building track record. His qualifications include an NQF 5 in Wealth Management, RE5 certification, and Class of Business training in Healthcare, Short-term, and Long-term Insurance.

In his new role, Ritesh will focus on re-establishing relationships with key employer groups and major broker houses, positioning Medihelp’s products to align with client needs and long-term growth.

Selucia Nair | manager: Growth and Engagement

With 23 years of healthcare industry experience, Selucia is known for her service excellence and operational insight. She holds a BBA (cum laude), an NQF 5 in Wealth Management, and an RE5 certification.

Her background spans client services, corporate growth, and retentions, with a strong emphasis on client-focused support and internal efficiency. In her current role, she helps streamline operations and strengthen relationships with advisers and employer groups.

Mervin Anderson | Corporate Business Development consultant

Mervin brings over 30 years of experience in customer service and corporate relationship management, including more than two decades in healthcare. He holds a National Certificate in Wealth Management (NQF 5) and RE5 certification.

Mervin will focus on strengthening broker relationships in the low-income and unionised segments and driving employer group growth in the mining and manufacturing sectors. His approach blends strategic execution with a strong service ethos and governance oversight.

With these appointments, Medihelp continues to prioritise adviser support, strategic collaboration, and sustained portfolio growth. The Growth and Engagement team is available to offer insight, collaboration, and personalised service to support your success.

Get in touch with them. Contact az.oc.plehidem@srekorb.



