Healthcare Medical Aid
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Insight SurveySkin RenewalMedihelpBullion PR & CommunicationCANSAStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Medihelp strengthens growth and engagement team with key new appointments

    Issued by Medihelp
    9 Jul 2025
    9 Jul 2025
    As part of its commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships and supporting advisers and employer groups, Medihelp Medical Scheme has announced the appointment of three experienced professionals to its Growth and Engagement team.

    These new additions bring a wealth of expertise across healthcare, business development, and strategic relationship management and will play a pivotal role in driving growth and adviser engagement across key regions and segments.

    Medihelp strengthens growth and engagement team with key new appointments

    Ritesh Ramdeen | manager: Corporate Growth and Engagement

    With 28 years in the medical aid industry, Ritesh brings deep technical knowledge and a strong relationship-building track record. His qualifications include an NQF 5 in Wealth Management, RE5 certification, and Class of Business training in Healthcare, Short-term, and Long-term Insurance.

    In his new role, Ritesh will focus on re-establishing relationships with key employer groups and major broker houses, positioning Medihelp’s products to align with client needs and long-term growth.

    Medihelp strengthens growth and engagement team with key new appointments

    Selucia Nair | manager: Growth and Engagement

    With 23 years of healthcare industry experience, Selucia is known for her service excellence and operational insight. She holds a BBA (cum laude), an NQF 5 in Wealth Management, and an RE5 certification.

    Her background spans client services, corporate growth, and retentions, with a strong emphasis on client-focused support and internal efficiency. In her current role, she helps streamline operations and strengthen relationships with advisers and employer groups.

    Medihelp strengthens growth and engagement team with key new appointments

    Mervin Anderson | Corporate Business Development consultant

    Mervin brings over 30 years of experience in customer service and corporate relationship management, including more than two decades in healthcare. He holds a National Certificate in Wealth Management (NQF 5) and RE5 certification.

    Mervin will focus on strengthening broker relationships in the low-income and unionised segments and driving employer group growth in the mining and manufacturing sectors. His approach blends strategic execution with a strong service ethos and governance oversight.

    With these appointments, Medihelp continues to prioritise adviser support, strategic collaboration, and sustained portfolio growth. The Growth and Engagement team is available to offer insight, collaboration, and personalised service to support your success.

    Get in touch with them. Contact az.oc.plehidem@srekorb.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Medihelp
    Medihelp is the oldest medical scheme in the country and the healthcare partner of 210 000 South Africans.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz