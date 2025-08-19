WomensMonth: Ina Paarman: a legacy of passion, leadership and perseverance

Few South African kitchens are complete without an Ina Paarman product. From her famous spice blends to her iconic baking mixes, Paarman’s name has become synonymous with trust, quality and homegrown excellence.

Ina Paarman. Image supplied

But behind the household brand is a woman whose story is rooted in passion, resilience, and an unshakable belief in good food.

As one of South Africa’s most recognised names in food, Ina Paarman is more than just a brand — she is a pioneer who built a family business from her kitchen table into a household staple.

From the classroom to the kitchen

Ina Paarman didn’t begin her journey as a businesswoman. Trained as a Home Economics teacher, she built her career on a love for food and the science behind it.

“Good nutrition has always been important to me,” she reflects.

Her early years were spent teaching before she took on the role of senior lecturer at the Cape Technikon, now the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

Then came the moment that changed everything.

“My ‘wow’ moment came when I resigned as senior lecturer and started my own little cookery school from home,” she says.

It was a bold leap, but one that laid the foundation for what would become one of South Africa’s most recognised food brands.

Leading with integrity

As her business grew, Paarman was thrust into leadership — a role she embraced with her trademark authenticity.

For her, leadership isn’t about titles or hierarchy, but about setting the tone.

“Leadership means setting an example of hard work, honesty, fairness and progressive thinking,” she explains. Those principles have guided her for decades, shaping both the business and its people.

Ina Paarman. Image supplied

The power of a team

While Paarman has often been celebrated as a pioneering woman in the food industry, she is quick to highlight that no success story is written alone.

“The first thing to realise is that it is always the team that leads to success,” she says.

Her late husband Ted and her son Graham, who now serves as managing director, played pivotal roles in building the company.

“One person, in my case, a woman, may play a creative role but can lack the financial or business skills. That’s why having the right people — whether male or female — matters. It takes three to tango: a creative, an honest financial professional, and a hard-nosed businessperson to collect the debts.”

Women in leadership

When asked about representation, Paarman is practical. “I am not a feminist. The best person for the job is the right person,” she insists.

She draws inspiration from her mother, who quietly rose to become part-owner and financial director of a veterinary business.

“Outward symbols of success were never a priority for her. She earned her place through merit, and that has always stayed with me.”

It’s a philosophy that carries through to her own business: advancement is based on hard work and capability, not gender. “Everything is done on merit,” Paarman notes.

Advice for women in the food industry

The food industry, Paarman admits, is not for the faint-hearted. It is competitive, unforgiving, and demands stamina.

“One has to have knowledge in your field and build a strong team around you,” she advises.

Resilience, she believes, is just as important as skill. And while many might look for shortcuts, she is quick to caution, “I don’t know of a quick fix. Building something worthwhile takes time and patience.”

What Women’s Month means

For Paarman, Women’s Month is less about grand gestures and more about celebrating the multiple roles women balance every day.

“Women’s Month celebrates the many roles we need to play,” she says.

“Firstly as caring mothers, good partners who create healthy family lives. Remember, it takes time and patience to grow a business.”

It’s this philosophy — a balance of patience, passion and perseverance — that has defined both Paarman’s personal journey and her professional success.

And as her brand continues to thrive under the next generation of leadership, her legacy remains a powerful reminder that true success is built slowly, honestly, and always with heart.