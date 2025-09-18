Castle Double Malt’s Extra Smooth Express: A journey of connection, creativity, and culture

Castle has long been synonymous with heritage and togetherness in South Africa. Now, with Castle Double Malt, the brand is taking its message of smoothness beyond the bottle and onto the streets with the Extra Smooth Express.

We chat to Thomas Lawrence, brand director of Castle Double Malt, to unpack the inspiration, vision, and cultural impact of the upcoming Castle Double Malt’s Extra Smooth Express train...

Thomas Lawrence, brand director of Castle Double Malt. Image supplied

What was the inspiration behind creating the Castle Double Malt Extra Smooth Express?

The inspiration came from our desire to let South Africans not only taste the unique smoothness of Castle Double Malt but also experience it.

Castle Double Malt is crafted from a balanced blend of two quality malts, and we wanted to bring that smooth harmony to life in a way that’s immersive, dynamic, and celebratory.

The Extra Smooth Express is our way of turning that product story into a sensory journey, a rolling expression of smoothness that connects people across music, art, and culture.

How does the Extra Smooth Express reflect the essence of Castle Double Malt as a product?

Castle Double Malt is all about smoothness; it is a balanced beer made from two distinct malts that give it an extra smooth finish.

The Extra Smooth Express reflects this same essence by blending various creative touchpoints into one seamless, engaging experience. From music and design to storytelling and space, everything is curated to embody that signature smoothness.

Just like our beer, the Extra Smooth Express is something everyone can enjoy; it is refreshing and proudly South African.

What journey are you taking South Africans on?

We’re taking South Africans on a journey of connection, creativity, and celebration. Along the way, people will discover new sounds and emerging creative voices and share experiences that resonate with their lifestyles.

All of this, of course, while enjoying the unmistakable smoothness of Castle Double Malt.

How do you see this platform blending heritage with contemporary culture?

Castle Double Malt is a brand rooted in tradition but very much inspired by the now. We celebrate consumers who are honing their craft, just like we do with our beer.

The Extra Smooth Express reflects this blend by honouring our legacy while embracing the vibrancy of contemporary culture.

Whether it’s the music, the visual identity, or the artists we collaborate with, the platform speaks to the creative energy of a new generation without losing the soul of where we come from.

A big part of the Castle brand has always been supporting local. How does the Smooth Express give a stage to South African artists and creatives?

Supporting local isn’t a marketing strategy for Castle Double Malt — it’s a core value. With the Extra Smooth Express, we’ve created a literal stage for South African talent.





We’re working with homegrown musicians, DJs, visual artists, and designers to bring the experience to life.

Every stop the Extra Smooth Express makes becomes a celebration of local creativity; it’s as much a showcase for our beer as it is a platform for South African voices.

How are you ensuring inclusivity, making the experience resonate with people from different backgrounds and communities?

Inclusivity is built into the DNA of the Extra Smooth Express. We’ve made it a priority to curate a diverse lineup of creatives and collaborators — across genres, cultures, and communities.

Whether you're a hip-hop head, jazz lover, design enthusiast, or just someone looking for a good time, there’s something on board for you.

It’s about creating a space that reflects the full richness and energy of South Africa.

Do you see the Extra Smooth Express as a once-off campaign or a long-term cultural platform?

The Extra Smooth Express is just the beginning! We see this as the launch of a long-term cultural platform that will evolve over time. Our goal is to continually grow this space as a living celebration of smoothness — from the beer itself to the way people gather and create.

We’re in it for the long haul, and we want Castle Double Malt to be an integral part of South Africa’s creative and lifestyle landscape.

How do you plan to expand its footprint? Will it become a multi-city experience or even cross borders?

Absolutely. We’re already looking at expanding into a multi-city experience, with Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban as natural anchor points.

The beauty of the Extra Smooth Express is that it can travel — both geographically and culturally. Wherever people appreciate creativity, community, and a smoother kind of beer, the Extra Smooth Express has a place.

What is the ultimate legacy you want the Castle Double Malt Extra Smooth Express to leave behind?

Ultimately, we want the Extra Smooth Express to be remembered as more than just an event — we want to be a feeling. A moment in time when South Africans felt more connected, more proud of their creativity, and more inspired to come together.

Long after the music fades and the last sip is taken, we want people to remember how it made them feel: seen, celebrated, and united through smoothness.