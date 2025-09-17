Alvi’s Drift strikes gold with standout wins in 2025 awards season

Alvi’s Drift is turning the 2025 competition season into a veritable gold rush, amassing an extraordinary collection of accolades that reinforce its standing as one of South Africa’s most awarded and respected wineries. A standout triumph is the coveted Vineyard Consistency Award at the NWC, which recognises only those vineyards that have delivered a sustained spread of Top 100 winning wines across the full 15 years of the competition’s history. For 2025, just three vineyards achieved this rare distinction - and leading them all is Alvi’s Drift, ranked South Africa’s number one estate with an unmatched 62 winning wines. This year alone, Alvi’s Drift wines have to date brought home over 85 medals from six leading South African and international competitions, including 8 Great Golds, 14 Double Golds, 43 Golds, 9 Double Platinums, the coveted White Wine of the Year title, Grand Cru National Champion, multiple Top 100 listings, Top 20 in the Chenin Blanc Challenge, Trophy for Best in Show and Best Cap Classique.

Alvi van der Merwe

The results span the winery’s full portfolio from the Albertus Viljoen Icon Range wines to the Verreaux Pinotage, premium Reserve range, versatile 221 collection, and its celebrated Cap Classique releases, demonstrating remarkable consistency and depth of quality across styles and price points.

“These awards are a testament to our commitment to excellence at every stage of winemaking - from vineyard to cellar and to the dedication of our entire team.” says Alvi van der Merwe, winemaker. “Our winery is home to a wide selection of multi-award-winning wines. We take pride in producing icons that compete with the world’s best, but also in crafting wines for everyday enjoyment that consistently impress in competitions”

The highlight of the season was the National Wine Challenge’s recognition of the Albertus Viljoen Chenin Blanc 2023 as White Wine of the Year, alongside Top 100 listings. Internationally, the winery secured Great Gold medals at both the International Wine & Spirits Awards and the Catavinum World Wine & Spirits Competition, as well as high scores from the prestigious Decanter World Wine Awards, with the Reserve Muscat Nectarinia 2017 earning 95 points.

Cape Wine Master Junel van der Merwe adds: “What excites me most is the breadth of these results. The Albertus Viljoen range continues to command respect, but our Verreaux Pinotage,

Reserve, 221, Signature, and Cap Classique wines are winning just as much attention. It shows that the Alvi’s Drift style - elegant, balanced, and expressive of our Scherpenheuwel terroir - resonates with judges across markets.”

Junel and Alvi van der Merwe

Full 2025 competition results

National Wine Challenge (Top 100 SA Wines)

Won first place in the Vineyard Consistency Award at the NWC, recognizing Alvi’s Drift as South Africa’s top estate over 15 years from 2010 to 2025 with an unmatched 62 wins.

Albertus Viljoen Chenin Blanc: White Wine of the Year; Top 100; Double Platinum; Grand Cru National Champion Best in Class



Albertus Viljoen Bismarck: Top 100; Double Platinum



Albertus Viljoen Chardonnay: Double Gold



Albertus Viljoen Chardonnay: Top 100; Double Platinum



Verreaux Pinotage: Top 100; Double Platinum



Reserve Viognier: Top 100; Double Platinum; Grand Cru 1st Place



Reserve CVC: Top 100; Double Platinum



Reserve Chardonnay: Top 100; Double Platinum



Reserve Drift Fusion: Double Gold



221 Chenin Blanc: Double Gold



221 Pinotage: Double Gold



221 Sauvignon Blanc: Double Gold



221 Special Cuvée: Top 100; Double Platinum



Signature Cabernet Sauvignon: Double Gold



Signature Chardonnay: Double Gold



Signature Merlot: Double Gold



Signature Shiraz: Double Gold



Brut Cap Classique: Top 100; Double Platinum



Brut Rosé: Double Gold

The Standard Bank Chenin Blanc Challenge

221 Range Chenin Blanc: Top 20

International Wine & Spirits Awards

Albertus Viljoen Bismarck: Great Gold-95/100



Albertus Viljoen Chardonnay: Great Gold-96/100



Albertus Viljoen Chenin Blanc: Great Gold-96/100



Verreaux Pinotage: Great Gold-95/100



Reserve CVC: Gold-94/100



Reserve Chardonnay: Gold-94/100



Reserve Drift Fusion: Gold-94/100



Reserve Sauvignon Blanc: Gold-93/100



221 Chenin Blanc: Gold-93/100



Brut Blanc de Blanc: Gold-91/100



Brut Cap Classique: Gold-92/100



Brut Nature Cap Classique: Gold-92/100

Catavinum World Wine & Spirits Competition

Albertus Viljoen Bismarck: Great Gold-96/100



Albertus Viljoen Chardonnay: Great Gold-95/100



Albertus Viljoen Chenin Blanc: Great Gold-96/100



Verreaux Pinotage: Great Gold-97/100



Reserve CVC: Gold-93/100



Reserve Chardonnay: Gold-94/100



Reserve Drift Fusion: Gold-94/100



Reserve Sauvignon Blanc: Gold-94/100



Reserve Viognier: Gold-93/100



221 Chenin Blanc: Gold-92/100



221 Special Cuvée: Gold-93/100



Brut Blanc de Blanc: Gold-92/100



Brut Cap Classique: Gold-94/100



Brut Nature Cap Classique: Gold-94/100



Brut Rosé: Gold-90/100



Signature Chardonnay: Gold



Signature Chenin Blanc: Gold



Signature Merlot: Gold



Signature Viognier: Gold

Alvi’s Drift Wines dominated the 2025 LUMO Awards, winning four of the eleven Double Golds - more than any other producer—and taking Trophies for Best Wine on Show (Reserve CVC) and Best Cap Classique (Brut Nature).

Verreaux Pinotage: Double Gold



Albertus Viljoen Chardonnay: Gold



Albertus Viljoen Chenin Blanc: Double Gold



Reserve CVC: Double Gold | Trophy for Best Wine on Show



Reserve Chardonnay: Gold



Reserve Drift Fusion: Gold



Reserve Sauvignon Blanc: Gold



Reserve Viognier: Gold



221 Chenin Blanc: Gold



Signature Cabernet Sauvignon: Gold



Signature Chardonnay: Gold



Signature Chenin Blanc: Gold



Signature Pinotage: Gold



Signature Pinotage Rosé: Gold



Signature Sauvignon Blanc: Gold



Signature Viognier: Gold



Brut Blanc de Blanc: Gold



Brut Cap Classique: Gold

Brut Nature Cap Classique: Double Gold | Trophy for Best Cap Classique

The American Express Fine Wine Awards

Albertus Viljoen Chardonnay: 95/100



Albertus Viljoen Chenin Blanc: 95/100



Verreaux Pinotage: Gold 95/100



Reserve CVC: Gold 95/100



Reserve Viognier: Gold 95/100



Verreaux Pinotage 94/100



AV Bismarck 91/100



Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 92/100



Reserve Chardonnay 92/100



Reserve Drift Fusion 92/100



Signature Viognier 90/100

Decanter World Wine Awards

Reserve Muscat Nectarinia: 95/100



Albertus Viljoen Chenin Blanc: 92/100



Reserve Viognier: 91/100



Albertus Viljoen Chenin Blanc: 90/100



Reserve CVC: 90/100

About Alvi’s Drift

Alvi’s Drift is a family-owned winery in Scherpenheuwel, South Africa, producing a diverse portfolio from accessible everyday wines to world-class icons. Known for consistent quality, elegance, and exceptional value, the estate has earned hundreds of accolades locally and internationally, with its wines now enjoyed in over 40 countries.

https://alvisdrift.co.za



