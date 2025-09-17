Alvi’s Drift strikes gold with standout wins in 2025 awards season

Alvi’s Drift is turning the 2025 competition season into a veritable gold rush, amassing an extraordinary collection of accolades that reinforce its standing as one of South Africa’s most awarded and respected wineries. A standout triumph is the coveted Vineyard Consistency Award at the NWC, which recognises only those vineyards that have delivered a sustained spread of Top 100 winning wines across the full 15 years of the competition’s history. For 2025, just three vineyards achieved this rare distinction - and leading them all is Alvi’s Drift, ranked South Africa’s number one estate with an unmatched 62 winning wines. This year alone, Alvi’s Drift wines have to date brought home over 85 medals from six leading South African and international competitions, including 8 Great Golds, 14 Double Golds, 43 Golds, 9 Double Platinums, the coveted White Wine of the Year title, Grand Cru National Champion, multiple Top 100 listings, Top 20 in the Chenin Blanc Challenge, Trophy for Best in Show and Best Cap Classique.
The results span the winery’s full portfolio from the Albertus Viljoen Icon Range wines to the Verreaux Pinotage, premium Reserve range, versatile 221 collection, and its celebrated Cap Classique releases, demonstrating remarkable consistency and depth of quality across styles and price points.
“These awards are a testament to our commitment to excellence at every stage of winemaking - from vineyard to cellar and to the dedication of our entire team.” says Alvi van der Merwe, winemaker. “Our winery is home to a wide selection of multi-award-winning wines. We take pride in producing icons that compete with the world’s best, but also in crafting wines for everyday enjoyment that consistently impress in competitions”
The highlight of the season was the National Wine Challenge’s recognition of the Albertus Viljoen Chenin Blanc 2023 as White Wine of the Year, alongside Top 100 listings. Internationally, the winery secured Great Gold medals at both the International Wine & Spirits Awards and the Catavinum World Wine & Spirits Competition, as well as high scores from the prestigious Decanter World Wine Awards, with the Reserve Muscat Nectarinia 2017 earning 95 points.
Cape Wine Master Junel van der Merwe adds: “What excites me most is the breadth of these results. The Albertus Viljoen range continues to command respect, but our Verreaux Pinotage,
Reserve, 221, Signature, and Cap Classique wines are winning just as much attention. It shows that the Alvi’s Drift style - elegant, balanced, and expressive of our Scherpenheuwel terroir - resonates with judges across markets.”
Full 2025 competition results
National Wine Challenge (Top 100 SA Wines)
Won first place in the Vineyard Consistency Award at the NWC, recognizing Alvi’s Drift as South Africa’s top estate over 15 years from 2010 to 2025 with an unmatched 62 wins.
- Albertus Viljoen Chenin Blanc: White Wine of the Year; Top 100; Double Platinum; Grand Cru National Champion Best in Class
- Albertus Viljoen Bismarck: Top 100; Double Platinum
- Albertus Viljoen Chardonnay: Double Gold
- Albertus Viljoen Chardonnay: Top 100; Double Platinum
- Verreaux Pinotage: Top 100; Double Platinum
- Reserve Viognier: Top 100; Double Platinum; Grand Cru 1st Place
- Reserve CVC: Top 100; Double Platinum
- Reserve Chardonnay: Top 100; Double Platinum
- Reserve Drift Fusion: Double Gold
- 221 Chenin Blanc: Double Gold
- 221 Pinotage: Double Gold
- 221 Sauvignon Blanc: Double Gold
- 221 Special Cuvée: Top 100; Double Platinum
- Signature Cabernet Sauvignon: Double Gold
- Signature Chardonnay: Double Gold
- Signature Merlot: Double Gold
- Signature Shiraz: Double Gold
- Brut Cap Classique: Top 100; Double Platinum
- Brut Rosé: Double Gold
The Standard Bank Chenin Blanc Challenge
- 221 Range Chenin Blanc: Top 20
International Wine & Spirits Awards
- Albertus Viljoen Bismarck: Great Gold-95/100
- Albertus Viljoen Chardonnay: Great Gold-96/100
- Albertus Viljoen Chenin Blanc: Great Gold-96/100
- Verreaux Pinotage: Great Gold-95/100
- Reserve CVC: Gold-94/100
- Reserve Chardonnay: Gold-94/100
- Reserve Drift Fusion: Gold-94/100
- Reserve Sauvignon Blanc: Gold-93/100
- 221 Chenin Blanc: Gold-93/100
- Brut Blanc de Blanc: Gold-91/100
- Brut Cap Classique: Gold-92/100
- Brut Nature Cap Classique: Gold-92/100
Catavinum World Wine & Spirits Competition
- Albertus Viljoen Bismarck: Great Gold-96/100
- Albertus Viljoen Chardonnay: Great Gold-95/100
- Albertus Viljoen Chenin Blanc: Great Gold-96/100
- Verreaux Pinotage: Great Gold-97/100
- Reserve CVC: Gold-93/100
- Reserve Chardonnay: Gold-94/100
- Reserve Drift Fusion: Gold-94/100
- Reserve Sauvignon Blanc: Gold-94/100
- Reserve Viognier: Gold-93/100
- 221 Chenin Blanc: Gold-92/100
- 221 Special Cuvée: Gold-93/100
- Brut Blanc de Blanc: Gold-92/100
- Brut Cap Classique: Gold-94/100
- Brut Nature Cap Classique: Gold-94/100
- Brut Rosé: Gold-90/100
- Signature Chardonnay: Gold
- Signature Chenin Blanc: Gold
- Signature Merlot: Gold
- Signature Viognier: Gold
Alvi’s Drift Wines dominated the 2025 LUMO Awards, winning four of the eleven Double Golds - more than any other producer—and taking Trophies for Best Wine on Show (Reserve CVC) and Best Cap Classique (Brut Nature).
- Verreaux Pinotage: Double Gold
- Albertus Viljoen Chardonnay: Gold
- Albertus Viljoen Chenin Blanc: Double Gold
- Reserve CVC: Double Gold | Trophy for Best Wine on Show
- Reserve Chardonnay: Gold
- Reserve Drift Fusion: Gold
- Reserve Sauvignon Blanc: Gold
- Reserve Viognier: Gold
- 221 Chenin Blanc: Gold
- Signature Cabernet Sauvignon: Gold
- Signature Chardonnay: Gold
- Signature Chenin Blanc: Gold
- Signature Pinotage: Gold
- Signature Pinotage Rosé: Gold
- Signature Sauvignon Blanc: Gold
- Signature Viognier: Gold
- Brut Blanc de Blanc: Gold
- Brut Cap Classique: Gold
- Brut Nature Cap Classique: Double Gold | Trophy for Best Cap Classique
The American Express Fine Wine Awards
- Albertus Viljoen Chardonnay: 95/100
- Albertus Viljoen Chenin Blanc: 95/100
- Verreaux Pinotage: Gold 95/100
- Reserve CVC: Gold 95/100
- Reserve Viognier: Gold 95/100
- Verreaux Pinotage 94/100
- AV Bismarck 91/100
- Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 92/100
- Reserve Chardonnay 92/100
- Reserve Drift Fusion 92/100
- Signature Viognier 90/100
Decanter World Wine Awards
- Reserve Muscat Nectarinia: 95/100
- Albertus Viljoen Chenin Blanc: 92/100
- Reserve Viognier: 91/100
- Albertus Viljoen Chenin Blanc: 90/100
- Reserve CVC: 90/100
About Alvi’s Drift
Alvi’s Drift is a family-owned winery in Scherpenheuwel, South Africa, producing a diverse portfolio from accessible everyday wines to world-class icons. Known for consistent quality, elegance, and exceptional value, the estate has earned hundreds of accolades locally and internationally, with its wines now enjoyed in over 40 countries.
https://alvisdrift.co.za