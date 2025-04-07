Werner van Deventer appointed as head of product and business development at Medihelp

Medihelp Medical Scheme is proud to announce the appointment of Werner van Deventer as its new head of product and business development.

Werner van Deventer

Van Deventer's appointment is a strategic move that reinforces the scheme’s commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering value to members and business partners alike.

With over two decades of experience in the medical scheme industry – most of it gained within Medihelp itself – Van Deventer brings deep institutional knowledge, industry foresight, and a dynamic leadership style to this key role. He joined Medihelp in 2002 and has since evolved into a vital force behind the organisation’s growth, particularly in product design, market development, and stakeholder engagement.

Van Deventer’s career journey is marked by a blend of analytical thinking and heartfelt passion for making quality healthcare more accessible. His expertise spans the full product lifecycle, from competitive analysis and market research to designing tailored medical cover solutions and directing high-performance sales teams. Throughout, his approach has been guided by unwavering values: perseverance, honesty, and accountability.

“I’m honoured to step into this new role at a time when innovation in healthcare is not only expected but essential,” says Van Deventer. “At Medihelp, we have a unique opportunity to create products that are not only affordable and relevant, but that also empower people to take charge of their health. I’m excited to lead a team that shares my passion for making a real difference, both in our industry and in people’s lives.”

His strategic mindset and ability to connect complex ideas into practical, people-centred solutions have been instrumental in driving Medihelp’s product-market alignment, strengthening stakeholder partnerships, and enhancing member acquisition strategies. Werner’s collaborative leadership style continues to foster trust among business partners, ensuring long-term value and mutual success.

An adventurer at heart, Van Deventer thrives on curiosity and continuous learning – qualities that translate directly into his professional outlook. Whether developing innovative products or mentoring teams, he brings a fresh perspective and infectious enthusiasm to every challenge.

Outside the office, Van Deventer is a keen golfer, a foodie who enjoys exploring new culinary experiences, and an avid woodworker. He’s also a loyal sports supporter and finds inspiration in discovering new destinations and cultures.

Says Varsha Vala, Medihelp’s principal officer, “Medihelp is confident that under Werner’s leadership, the product and business development team will continue to thrive, delivering solutions that meet evolving market needs while deepening the trusted relationships Medihelp has built over decades.”



