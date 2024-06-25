Subscribe & Follow
We are in great company! Medihelp turns 120 and celebrates legacy brands in South Africa
As South Africa’s oldest self-administered medical scheme, Medihelp has thrived for over a century, navigating economic upheavals, shifting health trends, and the rapid rise of digital health solutions. With nearly 200,000 beneficiaries relying on its dependable healthcare cover, Medihelp continues to prove that great legacies aren’t just built – they’re earned.
Honouring South Africa’s legacy builders
In marking its milestone, Medihelp is taking a moment to shine a spotlight on other South African brands that have also stood the test of time. Because true success is best celebrated together. Among the brands being honoured:
- Van Heerden Pharmacy: 40 years of personalised healthcare, building trust one prescription at a time.
- Uppe Marketing: Four decades of pushing creative boundaries and setting new standards in marketing excellence.
- Naspers: 110 years of pioneering media and technology, reshaping industries and connecting communities.
- CemAir: 20 years in the skies, connecting communities, enabling business, and making air travel more accessible across the country is truly commendable.
- Safair: For six decades, Safair has been a key player in connecting people and places across the nation, helping us all take off and spread our wings.
“These brands have not only endured – they’ve excelled,” says Varsha Vala, principal officer of Medihelp. “By recognising fellow legacy builders, we’re celebrating the shared vision of creating something that outlasts us all.”
Why great company matters
“Legacy isn’t just about years – it’s about impact,” Vala continues. “We’re in great company because we share a mission with these brands – to make a difference, to leave a mark, to build something that lasts.”
Small gestures, big intentions
To mark this milestone, Medihelp has reached out to each brand with a simple, heartfelt message: We see you. These tokens of appreciation aren’t just gifts – they’re invitations to connect, collaborate, and continue the work of building legacies that matter.
Better together: A celebration of connection
“As we celebrate our 120th, we’re not just reflecting on our journey – we’re celebrating those who’ve walked a similar path,” says Lien Potgieter, head of marketing and communication. “Birthdays are better shared, and the connections we foster today will shape the legacies we leave tomorrow.”
Voices of appreciation
Join the celebration!
“At Medihelp, we believe that a company that has stood the test of time carries the promise of a bright future. When South African businesses endure, evolve, and actively contribute to our economy, they help build a stronger, more prosperous nation,” Vala concludes.
More about Medihelp
Medihelp Medical Scheme is South Africa oldest medical scheme celebrating 120 years in business in 2025. It offers affordable healthcare cover to South Africans. With 11 plans to choose from, we have a medical aid plan for everybody, but specifically those bodies who value fitness, health, kindness, bravery, creativity, family, and ambition.
Follow Medihelp on LinkedIn to see who else is being celebrated and join us in recognising brands that continue to build legacies that endure and contribute to the economy and future of South Africa.
