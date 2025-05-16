Healthcare Medical Aid
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

StoneMANGO-OMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Healthcare Medical Aid

    Medihelp and Old Mutual announce collaboration

    Issued by Medihelp
    16 May 2025
    16 May 2025
    As the economic burden of illness, mental distress, and financial insecurity continues to rise, South African employers are re-evaluating how they support their people.

    According to the 2024 Old Mutual Workplace Benefits Primary Research powered by LIMRA, 84% of employees reported being satisfied with their benefits, but one in five still feel there is unmet demand, particularly for integrated support that spans health, finances, and emotional well-being.

    The findings reflect a broader shift in workplace strategy: employee support is most effective when it’s integrated, combining health, financial, and emotional well-being.

    It’s in response to this pressing need for more connected, people-centred support that Old Mutual Corporate and Medihelp Medical Scheme have joined forces, launching a new solution that blends medical cover and financial protection within a single, integrated benefits framework. The collaboration draws on Medihelp’s 120-year legacy of healthcare leadership and Old Mutual’s 180-year-old track record in the South African insurance market. Old Mutual is also a leading provider of traditional retirement benefits and group risk cover, aiming to address the complex, intersecting needs of today’s workforce.

    Employers are recognising that people don’t live in silos

    “Employers are recognising that people don’t compartmentalise their lives,” said Humphrey Mkwebu, general manager at Old Mutual Corporate. “Health, finances, and mental well-being are deeply connected. This collaboration gives us a way to respond holistically, without adding complexity for employers.”

    By combining health and financial offerings into a coordinated package, the collaborators aim to give employers a structure that not only reflects how people live and work, but also addresses the need for more affordable, inclusive benefits, particularly in sectors marked by wide income disparities and uneven access to traditional cover.

    Varsha Vala, principal officer of Medihelp
    Varsha Vala, principal officer of Medihelp

    “At Medihelp, we believe healthcare should reflect the full diversity of people’s lives, whether creative, ambitious, healthy, kind, or somewhere in between,” said Varsha Vala, principal officer of Medihelp. “The collaboration strengthens our commitment to relevance and long-term sustainability. Working with Old Mutual allows us to expand our reach, ensuring more South Africans have access to healthcare that is dynamic, dependable, and tailored to real life.”

    A strategic step forward for inclusive employee benefits

    Through this and other partnerships, Old Mutual Corporate clients can now offer their employees a comprehensive suite of benefits, including Medihelp Medical Scheme cover, health insurance, gap cover, an employee assistance programme, as well as traditional retirement fund solutions and group risk cover.

    “We believe sustainability is not just about financial strength – it’s about relevance, responsibility, and resilience,” Mkwebu added. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to helping people live more secure, supported lives, not just through traditional employee benefits, but through a deeper alignment with what it means to thrive in today’s working world.”

    In a time of rising healthcare costs, chronic health challenges and widening income inequality, the collaboration between Old Mutual and Medihelp offers a measured and thoughtful response to one of the key challenges in workforce strategy: how to ensure people are not only well enough to work, but well enough to live.

    Read more: Old Mutual, Medihelp, Varsha Vala
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Medihelp
    Medihelp is the oldest medical scheme in the country and the healthcare partner of 210 000 South Africans.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz