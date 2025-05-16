Medshield returns to the Suncoast ECR Big Walk 2025 on 18 May

The Suncoast ECR Big Walk 2025 is back on 18 May, bringing over 20,000 walkers to the Durban promenade to celebrate fitness, fun, and community. As an official registration partner, Medshield Medical Scheme is again championing health and wellness under the banner Your Partner for Life – with exciting fitness activations, digital health screenings, and interactive competitions to energise the event.

This year’s event, themed once again as “Walk Your Way” encourages individuals of all ages and fitness levels to participate in their wellness journeys at their own pace. Whether it’s a stroll with family, a solo moment for mindfulness, or an energetic walk among friends, the 2025 Big Walk offers something for everyone.

“We are honoured to continue our partnership with East Coast Radio for the Big Walk,” says Setsooto Sihawu, executive: Marketing and Corporate Communiciation at Medshield. “This event is about more than just physical fitness, it is about connection, joy, movement and being part of something bigger than yourself. As a medical scheme that truly believes in accessible, preventative healthcare, we’re thrilled to support this initiative that brings the KZN community together around shared values of wellness and vitality.”

All roads lead to the promenade

Held along Durban’s breathtaking beachfront, the Big Walk has long been a staple on the city’s social calendar, with participants travelling from across the province and country to participate. The 2025 event is no different, with thousands expected to gather for a morning filled with fun, laughter, sweat and community celebration.

In 2024, Medshield elevated its involvement by providing on-site health screenings and an energetic presence at the finish line – and this year, that activation is going even bigger. From interactive booths to wellness checkups, digital engagement and fitness-focused entertainment, Medshield curates a holistic experience for participants throughout the race weekend. Whether you’re a Medshield member or not, there will be something to engage, excite and energise you.

A key highlight making a return in 2025 is the electric energy of Mapule Ndlovu, South Africa’s Queen of Fitness and the official Medshield Movement Ambassador. Last year, Mapule’s dynamic warm-up and cool-down sessions were a huge hit with participants, drawing large crowds who danced, stretched, and laughed into the Big Walk spirit.

“There’s nothing like the Big Walk vibe – the energy is real, the people are incredible, and to be part of something that gets a whole city moving? That’s magic,” says Ndlovu. “I’m so excited to be back with Medshield, leading the movement again in 2025.”

Known for her infectious personality, disciplined fitness routines and passion for making health fun, Ndlovu is a natural fit for the Medshield Movement campaign, which promotes wellness through accessible, at-home workouts, meal plans, expert advice and more. Participants can catch her on stage before and after the walk, guiding the community through a vibrant, energised movement session that perfectly sets the tone for a wellness day.

Registration days

Registration for the 2025 Big Walk will occur from 15 to 17 May at the Suncoast Dome, where Medshield will once again activate an engaging and supportive presence for all attendees.

As part of its preventative health strategy, Medshield will offer free health screenings in partnership with ABBY Health, a leader in smart, AI-powered health tech. These screenings are non-invasive, quick, and highly informative, providing real-time data on key health indicators such as:

Weight, height, BMI and body fat percentage



Blood pressure, pulse, and oxygen saturation



Metabolic rate, body water levels, and protein mass



10-year cardiovascular risk score



Diabetes and smoker status, among others

These tools allow individuals to better understand their health status and make informed choices – no appointment needed and no waiting in queues. The screenings are open to everyone and underscore Medshield’s commitment to accessible wellness solutions for all South Africans.

Big prizes and big fun with Medshield

In the build-up to the East Coast Radio Big Walk and across race weekend, Medshield is turning up the excitement with social media competitions and on-site activations to get you moving, sharing, and winning.

Up for grabs? Exclusive vouchers from Sportsman’s Warehouse and Takealot, plus spot prizes to keep you inspired and on the move.

To enter, simply share your race pack collection or race day moments, tag @MedshieldSA on Instagram or Facebook, and use the hashtags #MedshieldPartnerForLife and #ECRBigWalk.

And don’t miss the Push-Up for Health Challenge at the Medshield booth! The participant who completes the most push-ups by Saturday at 3pm will walk away with a R1,000 Sportsman’s Warehouse voucher.

Because at Medshield, we don’t just support your health, we celebrate your every stride!

A walk that reflects a healthier future

At its core, the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk is about walking toward a healthier, more connected community, something that perfectly mirrors Medshield’s purpose.

Whether you’re walking to boost your fitness, support a cause, enjoy time with loved ones or simply to take in the ocean breeze, the 2025 Big Walk is your moment to move with purpose. It’s a reminder that wellness isn’t only about big milestones but small steps done consistently and joyfully.

With over 50 years of experience, Medshield is one of South Africa’s most trusted medical aid schemes, offering eight benefit options tailored to suit individuals, families, and corporates across all income levels. Our mission is simple: to enable access to sustainable, affordable, and quality healthcare. We partner with top providers, embrace technology and innovation, and empower members to live longer, healthier lives.

Medshield Movement, our online fitness and wellness hub, is free of charge to the public, offering workouts, recipes, articles and expert advice, because we believe wellness should be shared. Join us on the promenade. Join us on your health journey. Medshield is Your Partner for Life.

To register for the walk or learn more, visit www.durbanbigwalk.co.za. To get a quote for medical aid or explore Medshield’s wellness offerings, visit www.medshield.co.za.



