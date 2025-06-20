What’s happening to my hormones? Medshield explains menopause

Menopause is a natural stage in every woman's life, yet it often feels like a mystery or taboo. As women approach their late 40s or early 50s, hormonal changes bring physical and emotional shifts that can impact daily life. Fortunately, understanding these changes and knowing where to find professional support can make a huge difference.

What is menopause?

Menopause is a point in time when a woman has gone 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period. It happens on average, at age 52. It's a natural process that occurs when the ovaries stop producing reproductive hormones. When menopause happens due to surgery or medical treatment, it's called induced menopause.





The three stages of menopause

Perimenopause or 'menopause transition': Perimenopause can begin eight to 10 years before menopause when the ovaries gradually produce less and less oestrogen. It usually starts when a woman is in her 40s and can last for several months or even years. Many people begin feeling symptoms like irregular periods, hot flushes and mood swings in perimenopause.

Menopause: Menopause is the point when women no longer have menstrual periods. At this stage, the ovaries don't release eggs, and the body doesn't produce much oestrogen. A healthcare provider diagnoses menopause when menstrual periods have ceased for 12 consecutive months. Unlike the other stages, menopause itself is a defined moment, so you don't stay in this stage.

Post-menopause: This is the time after menopause. Women stay in post-menopause for the rest of their lives. While most symptoms of menopause ease up in post-menopause, women can continue to have mild menopausal symptoms for several years in post-menopause. Women in the post-menopausal phase are at an increased risk for osteoporosis and heart disease due to low oestrogen levels.

Hormonal changes due to menopause can cause uncomfortable physical and emotional symptoms. Symptoms change from person to person, but the most common symptoms include:

Hot flushes and night sweats: Sudden warmth or sweating, often disrupting sleep.



Sudden warmth or sweating, often disrupting sleep. Mood changes: Irritability, anxiety, or depression due to hormonal fluctuations.



Irritability, anxiety, or depression due to hormonal fluctuations. Sleep disruptions: Difficulty falling or staying asleep.



Difficulty falling or staying asleep. Changes in libido and vaginal health: Vaginal dryness and reduced sex drive.



Vaginal dryness and reduced sex drive. Brain fog: Forgetfulness or difficulty focusing.

While these symptoms vary in severity, one can often manage them through lifestyle adjustments or medical treatments. Understanding and preparing for these changes can help women navigate this life stage more effectively.

Many myths about menopause persist, often leaving women feeling isolated or misunderstood. Contrary to the belief that menopause marks the end of youth, it is a natural transition that can empower women to focus on health and wellness, often fostering a more profound sense of self. Another misconception is that only hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can manage symptoms. In reality, many women effectively alleviate symptoms through lifestyle changes and alternative therapies. Additionally, menopause isn't limited to older women, perimenopause can begin as early as the 30s or 40s, highlighting that each woman's experience is unique.





Options, support and guidance

Hormone replacement therapies (HRT):

Integrative approaches:

Finding the right practitioners:

HRT is a popular option for managing menopause symptoms, such as hot flushes and night sweats. Resupplying oestrogenic and progesterone levels can provide significant relief. Different types of HRT, including oestrogen-only and combination therapies, are available based on individual needs. Consulting a healthcare provider is essential to understand the risks and benefits. Many women combine traditional treatments like HRT with integrative methods. Balanced nutrition rich in calcium and vitamin D and regular exercise support bone health and boost mood. Herbal supplements, like black cohosh, may help with symptoms, but seeking medical advice before use is crucial. Mind-body practices like yoga and meditation can also reduce stress and improve well-being. Managing menopause often requires a team of professionals. Gynaecologists address women's health, while endocrinologists provide insights into hormonal changes. Dietitians support nutrition, and mental health professionals help with emotional well-being. Accessing these experts ensures comprehensive care.





Menopause in the workplace: building a supportive environment

Menopause often coincides with a stage in life when women are advancing in their careers, which can create additional stress. Employers can play a role in making this transition easier by creating supportive environments that accommodate the needs of women experiencing menopause.

Simple adjustments, such as flexible working hours and access to cool, well-ventilated spaces can make a big difference. If you're feeling overwhelmed, it may help to have an open conversation with your HR department about any support they can offer. Medshield's mental wellness platform, Medshield Mind, also provides tools for managing stress, making it a valuable resource for women balancing careers and menopause.





Embracing menopause as a new chapter

Menopause is a unique journey, and support is available at every stage through various healthcare practitioners, including gynaecologists, endocrinologists, and mental health professionals.

Mental health resources, guided meditations, and wellness workshops can help manage stress and navigate the emotional aspects of menopause. Holistic care options include wellness benefits that support a balanced lifestyle, from exercise resources to nutritional guidance.

Menopause is a natural phase, not an illness, and you can confidently embrace it with the proper support. By debunking myths, seeking professional guidance, and making health-conscious choices, you can feel empowered and supported at this stage of life. Whether you're considering HRT, exploring integrative therapies, or looking for mental wellness resources, embrace this new chapter with the knowledge and support you deserve.




