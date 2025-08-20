Seacom wraps up Mandela Month with a commitment to connectivity and community upliftment

Following a month of impactful community engagement in July, Seacom is proud to reflect on its Mandela Month journey of connection, inclusion, and empowerment. Inspired by the enduring legacy of Nelson Mandela, Seacom's Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives in July demonstrated that connectivity - when used with purpose - can be one of the most effective tools for driving meaningful social change.

From township LaunchPads to rural training centres and digital Wi-Fi hotspots, Seacom's Mandela Month efforts have been about more than fibre and infrastructure. They have been about people, about amplifying voices, and about helping individuals take that crucial first step toward a more connected, capable, and confident future.

Soraya Bagus, Seacom group chief people and culture officer

"We recognise that our work in connectivity must go hand in hand with creating access - real, meaningful access - to education, opportunity, and support," says Soraya Bagus, Seacom group chief people and culture officer. "Mandela Month is a powerful reminder that transformation happens not only through big investments but through consistent, intentional action."

Below, Seacom highlights three of the initiatives that have carried this spirit of social upliftment throughout July and beyond.

Project Isizwe - Bridging the digital divide in underserved communities

Since 2020, Seacom has partnered with Project Isizwe to drive affordable, reliable internet access in areas where connectivity has historically been out of reach. Together, Project Isizwe powered over 1,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots in communities like Alexandra, Tshwane, George, and Cape Town, offering up to 500MB of free data per day and helping to bridge the digital divide in education, job access, and basic services.

Project Isizwe's sustainable model, offering R5-per-day uncapped internet in some communities, has gained traction as a dignity-based alternative to expensive or inaccessible data solutions. Seacom's fibre backbone has played a critical role in supporting the technical reliability of these networks.

"Our work with Project Isizwe embodies Madiba's belief in equality and opportunity for all," says Bagus. "It is a clear example of how infrastructure, when deployed thoughtfully, can change lives."

This Mandela Month, the partnership reaffirmed its ambitious goal of connecting 20 million Africans by 2030.

Project Bokamoso – Empowering young South Africans living with disabilities

In the North West province, Seacom is driving long-term inclusion through Project Bokamoso, a fully funded 12-month learnership programme for young adults (ages 18 to 35) living with disabilities. Launched in July 2025, the initiative provides participants with a nationally recognised MICT-SETA-accredited NQF Level 4 qualification in End-User Computing, enabling entry into the digital workforce and broader economy.

Each learner is supported through monthly mentorship, workplace exposure, and peer-based learning - all facilitated by Metanoia Training Institute. The programme's focus on skills, confidence-building, and personal growth reflects Seacom's belief that connectivity must be matched by capability.

For many learners, Project Bokamoso is their first formal opportunity to pursue education or professional development. For Seacom, it is a model of inclusive empowerment that the company plans to replicate in additional regions in the coming year. "We want these young people to not only find jobs - but to know they belong and that they are part of a digital economy that sees and values them," explains Bagus.

Infinite Family - Creating human connection through virtual mentorship

As Mandela once said, "It is what we make out of what we have, not what we are given, that separates one person from another." That spirit lives on in Seacom's partnership with Infinite Family, a mentorship programme that pairs South African teenagers with international mentors via video technology.

In 2020, Seacom installed a 300 Mbps fibre connection at the Infinite Family LaunchPad in Alexandra, enabling consistent, high-quality mentorship sessions even during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The fibre connection not only improved video quality but also unlocked new learning opportunities for students at Realogile High School - many of whom lacked access to online tools.

The LaunchPad, housed in a repurposed shipping container, has become a beacon of resilience and hope - proof that a stable internet connection can be the bridge between isolation and aspiration.

"The Infinite Family model shows us that mentorship, when powered by technology, becomes a lifeline, and we are proud to be a part of that journey," she adds.

Today, Infinite Family supports teens in eight communities across four provinces, with Seacom standing behind its continued growth.

A long-term view on sustainable social impact

While Mandela Month is a key moment for reflection and action, Seacom's CSI strategy is embedded in its long-term operations. With a focus on education, digital inclusion, and economic participation, the company continues to prioritise initiatives that combine infrastructure with impact.

"We are deliberate about selecting partners whose work is rooted in community needs and sustainability," says Bagus. "Our involvement in communities is not just about writing a cheque. It is about being present, accountable, and aligned with long-term transformation."

This year's Mandela Month was not a campaign. It was a commitment - one built on partnerships, possibility, and the belief that Africa's future depends not only on being connected, but on being included.

As Seacom looks ahead, the company remains focused on scaling its impact - connecting more lives, training more minds, and opening more doors. Because when the right people have the right tools, change isn't just possible. It's inevitable.



