South Africa
ESG Inclusion, Empowerment & Social Justice
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

MultiChoiceFoodForward SASoapboxBizcommunity.comCoronationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Global Sumud Flotilla: South African detainees arrive in Jordan

    Update: DIRCO confirmed that the South African citizens have safely arrived in Jordan. According to the department, South Africa‘s Ambassador to Jordan, Tselane Mokuena, was present to receive the delegation on behalf of the country.
    7 Oct 2025
    7 Oct 2025

    The South Africans who were detained by Israeli forces while trying to deliver aid to Palestinians on the Global Sumud Flotilla will be released today. In a statement, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said that it had received confirmation from Israeli authorities that the South Africans would be released from detention and would be repatriated, departing via Jordan. This decision follows ongoing diplomatic engagement between the parties.

    The six South Africans are: Nkosi Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela, Nelson Mandela's grandson, Zukiswa Wanner, Carrie Shelver, Dr Fatima Hendricks, Zaheera Soomar, and Reaz Moola.

    The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, extended his gratitude to the local and international stakeholders for their cooperation and coordination in ensuring the return of South African citizens.

    Providing a broader context, AFP reports that the 45-vessel flotilla had been aiming to break an Israeli blockade to deliver aid to Gaza. The United Nations says famine has taken hold after two years of devastating conflict.

    In response to the interception of the flotilla, President Cyril Ramaphosa had called it "a grave offence by Israel (against) global solidarity and sentiment that is aimed at relieving suffering in Gaza and advancing peace in the region."

    Egypt said that it was working with Qatar and Turkey to convince Hamas to accept US President Donald Trump's plan to end a nearly two-year-old war in Gaza. They’ve warned that the conflict would escalate if the militant group refused.

    The White House unveiled a 20-point document that called for an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament, and a transitional government led by an international body.

    Read more: famine, United Nations, Nelson Mandela, AFP, Donald Trump, Palestine, Mandla Mandela, Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, Israel, Dirco, Hamas, genocide, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Global Sumud Flotilla
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz