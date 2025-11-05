Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run to mark 12 years since Madiba's passing

The Mandela Remembrance Walk and Run (MRWR) returns on Sunday, 7 December 2025, commemorating 12 years since Nelson Mandela’s passing. Hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) and the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation (SACR), the annual event invites South Africans and the global community to celebrate Madiba’s enduring legacy and reflect on the nation’s journey toward justice and equality.

Starting and ending at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, the event features a 5km fun walk, 10km run, and 21km run, beginning from 6.30am. Online entries are now open at www.mandelawalkandrun.com, with fees ranging from R100 to R200. Proceeds support the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s work in advancing dialogue and community-based development.

The 2025 event proudly welcomes Blanche Moila as its official Race Ambassador. A South African athletics icon, Moila was the first black woman to receive Springbok colours in athletics in 1984. Her trailblazing career, marked by national titles and international representation, has inspired generations of athletes.

The event will amplify three critical Gauteng government campaigns, turning each kilometre into a statement of purpose:

Tswa Daar Anti-Substance Abuse Campaign: We are saying 'Tswa Daar' (Step Out) to the scourge of drugs and alcohol abuse. This run is a rallying cry for our youth, promoting healthy lifestyles and a future free from the grip of substance addiction.

We are saying 'Tswa Daar' (Step Out) to the scourge of drugs and alcohol abuse. This run is a rallying cry for our youth, promoting healthy lifestyles and a future free from the grip of substance addiction. GBV Campaign: In line with Madiba’s vision of a safe and just society, we walk and run in solidarity against gender-based violence. We raise our collective voice to declare that our homes, streets, and nation must be safe for all women and children.

In line with Madiba’s vision of a safe and just society, we walk and run in solidarity against gender-based violence. We raise our collective voice to declare that our homes, streets, and nation must be safe for all women and children. The Spirit of 'Tswa Daar': More than a campaign, it's a call to action. It urges every citizen to step out of their comfort zone, get involved, and be an active participant in building their community.

“This year’s event holds deep meaning as we mark 12 years since Madiba’s passing,” said Prof Mbongiseni Buthelezi, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. “We gather to honour his vision for dignity, equality, and a better life for all.”

MEC Matome Chiloane added: “This event is the heartbeat of our social cohesion calendar. We are not just running; we are actively stepping forward for a healthier, drug-free, and safer Gauteng. The ‘Tswa Daar’ spirit is about moving from the sidelines into the arena of change. We encourage every resident to register, join us, and help build the province we all deserve.”

For those unable to attend in person, a virtual race option is available at www.fundnation.org/mandela.

This is more than a race; it’s a movement. Be part of a powerful day of fitness, fellowship, and focused action.

Race number collection:

5 Dec 2025: Nelson Mandela Foundation, Houghton

6 Dec 2025: Union Buildings Gardens, Pretoria

No collection on race day.

Follow the conversation: #MandelaWalk2025 #WalkForMadiba #TswaDaar



